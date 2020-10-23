Joker: Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Shares New Image of Jared Leto as Joker, Are We Getting a Director’s Cut?

Jared Leto gave his take on the Clown Prince of Crime for Suicide Squad, the third DC Extended Universe movie, and fans have had mixed feelings about his portrayl. While Joker was frequently mentioned in this year’s Birds of Prey, Leto has been missing but now he’s set to return to the role for HBOMax’s Justice League, also known as The Snyder Cut.

It was previously announced that Leto wass set to reprise his Clown Prince of Crime in a solo Joker movie. However, little has come of that since the announcement. The solo Joker film would be set within the DC Extended Universe. This is the same universe as Suicide Squad, Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. This project would have expanded the universe but it has fallen off the map. Plus, given the success of the other standalone Joker film, having Leto star in one, now, would just feel a bit off.

Suicide Squad director, David Ayer, shared an image of Leto as the Joker. The photo shows the actor staring at the camera, tied up in a straight jacket in Arkham This was snapped during filming on the Joker’s therapy sessions with Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Margot Robbie), who he’s in the midst of manipulating into becoming Harley Quinn.

The upcoming HBO Max miniseries, informally known as The Snyder Cut, is currently in the midst of shooting new footage, and THR is reporting that Jared Leto is involved with this. What’s interesting about this is that not only was Jared Leto’s Joker nowhere to be seen in the theatrical version of Justice League. However, Snyder’s film continues to grow in stature and DC mythology, as there have been a ton of rumored appearances of characters throughout the DCEU.

Leto’s Joker was originally introduced in Suicide Squad and then teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with the Robin memorial in the Batcave that indicated that Joker had killed Robin. Regarding Suicide Squad, Ayer previously said that Leto’s performance was “ripped out” of the movie by execs for the theatrical version, which we know cut a big sequence involving the Joker in the film’s third act. Would this lead to an Ayer cut of the film, which would be similar to what HBOMax is doing with the Snyder cut of Justice League?

Leto’s now starring in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel as Morbius. That film is set to arrive in 2021. Let’s hope that we get to see more of Leto’s Joker beyond the upcoming Snyder Cut film!

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!