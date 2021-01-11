Jumanji 3: Ryan Reynolds Reportedly in Talks for Role

There’ve been constant rumors that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are actively seeking another project to collaborate on after the pair recently completed filming their new Netflix movie together, Red Notice. Now, according to one report, Reynolds may be joining Johnson in the third installment in his Jumanji series.

The report indicates that, “they’ve found another chance to work together now, as insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Reynolds is in talks for Jumanji 3, or Jumanji 4 depending on how you interpret the franchise’s canon, but it’ll reportedly only be a small cameo rather than a substantial role.”

The pair are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars and Jumanji is now one of the biggest franchises in the world. As with every sequel or trilogy, the idea is to exceed the previous film and joining the two stars together would set the third film up to achieve this.

Previously, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson went to his Instagram account to discuss the casting of Game of Thrones actor, Rory McCann, as Jurgan The Brute in Jumanji: The Next Level. In doing so, Johnson revealed a major plot twist for Jumanji 3.

Here’s what he had to say about McCann and Jumanji 3:

“For JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL we wanted to create a towering beast of a character named, JURGAN THE BRUTE.

Enter, “Game of Thrones” actor, Rory McCann.

When Rory first walked on set of JUMANJI it immediately reminded me of one of my favorite TV shows as a kid, THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN and the episode where Lee Majors takes on BIG FOOT, played by the legendary, Andre the Giant.

Cool plot twist about JURGAN (for those who caught it) is he’s an actual avatar in the game.

Meaning – SOMEONE is playing him.

But who?

That’s the big mystery.

In the next JUMANJI we’ll find out just who’s been playing the JURGAN THE BRUTE 😈

#JUMANJI #MysteryPlayer

IN THEATERS NOW WORLDWIDE 🌎”

Could Reynolds be the actor behind Jurgan? Possibly. However, it would make much more sense to have Reynolds play an avatar inside of the game.

Jumanji: The Next Level, which is the second film just released, captures all of the laughs of Welcome to the Jungle and may even be more action packed, but it’s very much the same film, thus ‘The Next Level.’ With this reveal, we definitely need to go back and watch the film and see how that changes how we view things and Jurgan The Brute!

In the sequel, the team reunites within the game and must overcome various obstacles and challenges that plagued them in the first film. With only three lives each, they are on a quest to beat the boss and capture a treasure to yell out “Jumanji” and return home.

What ultimately makes the sequel different than the first, and most likely better, is the introduction of Devito and Glover as life-long business partners and friends who get sucked into the world of Jumanji too. Devito embodies the avatar played by Johnson, while Glover embodies the avatar of Hart. This scenario brings a different set of laughs but also a bit of emotion and levity to the film to counter the non-stop action.

Jumanji: The Next Level is in now way a step backwards from the first film. Sequels are always a challenge and this film met it head on and defeated it. Let’s part with the poor video game cliches and be completely direct: the film was excellent on its own merits. We could watch Dwayne Johnson impersonate Devito all day!

We’re looking forward to the third installment of the Jumanji series with The Rock!

