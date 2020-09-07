Jurassic Park: Watch Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Sing a Duet in Video

Original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are back together and enjoyed some downtime while filming Jurassic World: Dominion.

Neill posted a video to his Twitter of the two performing a duet on a piano. You can watch the video below.

Jurassic World: Dominion resumed production and reunites the stars of the first trilogy with stars from the second set of films.

We’ll keep you posted on more Jurassic Park news as it comes in!