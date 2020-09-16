Jurassic World Aftermath Trailer Has Arrived!

Jurassic World Aftermath VR has been announced for Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR. The game will arrive on the platform this coming holiday with a December release date confirmed. Fans eat everything up that is Jurassic Park but be prepared to have it go the other way and get eaten by everything in Jurassic Park, instead.

Announced today during the Facebook Connect 2020 presentation, Jurassic World Aftermath VR will take players to Isla Nublar with the lurking velociraptors and other dangerous dinosaur creatures that live there. In the jungles or in the deserted facilities throughout the island, players will run, fight, hide, and survive however they can. Pretty much, just stay alive!

The Oculus Quest platform will put you square in the action and let you feel like you are part of the films, staying alive and out-smarting the raptors and other dinosaurs on the island.

In the game, you’re tasked with heading back to Isla Nublar to recover vital information, but things go disastrously sideways when you enter one of the park’s abandoned research facilities.

“Your only hope of escape is to recover the confidential research for your employers on the mainland as quickly as possible, all while being hunted by deadly velociraptors unwittingly set loose during the island’s evacuation,” teases Oculus. “To survive in this adventure, you’ll need to explore the research facility, solve puzzles, and find ways to distract and hide from the ferocious velociraptors that stalk your every move.”

Watch the trailer below and let us know your thoughts on the game!