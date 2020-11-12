Justice League: Catwoman Exists in Zack Snyder’s Universe and May Appear in Upcoming Snyder Cut on HBOMax

The resurrection of The Snyder Cut of the Justice League made a lot of news the past several weeks with the announcement that Jared Leto would be appearing in the film as the Joker and that Margot Robbie had been offered to appear as Harley Quinn. That doesn’t even get into the fact that both Joe Manganiello and Jesse Eisenberg were offered their roles of Deathstroke and Lex Luther in the film too! Plus, we’ve all hear about how Ryan Reynolds has been offered to make an appearance as Hal Jordan aka The Green Lantern.

Now, Zack Snyder is teasing what role Catwoman could play in his DC universe. He recently participated in a live-stream chat with The Nerd Queens to discuss several topics and that included Catwoman. Snyder suggested that Catwoman and Ben Affleck’s Batman might have been romantically involved a decade before. With Catwoman and Batman’s romance having plenty of supporters from the comics, the tease excited many. But, Snyder didn’t stop there, as he has now shared an image on Vero of Catwoman and Batman.

Snyder liked the suggestion that Carla Gugino, who was in Sucker Punch and Watchmen for Snyder, would be a great choice for Catwoman. Not only could she pull off Selina Kyle’s personality, but Gugino happens to be the same age as Affleck to sell the romance.

HBOMax looks to be making a huge splash with the Snyder Cut, as it is no longer just one film but is broken up into a four-part series. HBOMax also announced another DCEU mini-series, The Green Lantern Corps. Zach Snyder had a an idea for the Lanterns planned for Justice League but was unable to execute it previously. Now, it sounds like we may get to see exactly what Snyder had in mind.

The Snyder Cut sounds fabulous, but will Snyder be able to execute his vision once and for all with all of these amazing characters? We will find out in 2021!

What do you think about the possibility of Catwoman entering the DCEU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!