Justice League: Jared Leto’s Joker Will Sport New Look

Jared Leto gave his take on the Clown Prince of Crime for Suicide Squad, the third DC Extended Universe movie, and fans have had mixed feelings about his portrayl. While Joker was frequently mentioned in this year’s Birds of Prey, Leto has been missing. We now know that he’s set to return to the role for HBOMax’s Justice League, also known as The Snyder Cut. But what we didn’t know is that Leto’s Joker will also sport a new look.

According to WeGotThisCovered, Leto’s Joker will appear in two sequences that will show the Joker in Arkham and then in a flashback to when he murdered Robin. Leto’s Joker will then appear in a third scene, but this one will be a vision of the dystopian Knightmare future glimpsed in Batman V Superman and the Knightmare Joker will apparently come with a new look, with Leto said to sport long hair and no tattoos for this part of the movie.

It was previously announced that Leto was set to reprise his Clown Prince of Crime in a solo Joker movie. However, little has come of that since the announcement. The solo Joker film would be set within the DC Extended Universe. This is the same universe as Suicide Squad, Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. This project would have expanded the universe but it has fallen off the map. Plus, given the success of the other standalone Joker film, having Leto star in one, now, would just feel a bit off.

The upcoming HBO Max miniseries, informally known as The Snyder Cut, is currently in the midst of shooting new footage, and THR is reporting that Jared Leto is involved with this. What’s interesting about this is that not only was Jared Leto’s Joker nowhere to be seen in the theatrical version of Justice League. However, Snyder’s film continues to grow in stature and DC mythology, as there have been a ton of rumored appearances of characters throughout the DCEU.

Leto’s Joker was originally introduced in Suicide Squad and then was teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with the Robin memorial in the Batcave that indicated that Joker had killed Robin.

Leto’s now starring in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel as Morbius. That film is set to arrive in 2021.

