Justice League: Margot Robbie in Negotiations to Bring Harley Quinn to The Snyder Cut on HBO Max

Yesterday, it was announced that Jared Leto is set to return to the role for HBOMax’s Justice League, also known as The Snyder Cut. Today, we’re getting news that another familiar face will also be appearing. According to an article today, it appears that Margot Robbie is in negotiations to return as Harley Quinn. Zach Snyder appears to be uniting the entire DCEU in one setting!

Robbie has recently been filming as Harley Quinn for the upcoming The Suicide Squad film and, along with Gal Gadot, has been the centerpiece of the DCEU. Her character is a fan-favorite and is sure to bring a bit of humor and levity to Justice League. How much screen time will she get? No one knows yet but, as always, you can be sure she’ll be a scene stealer.

The upcoming HBO Max miniseries, informally known as The Snyder Cut, is currently in the midst of shooting new footage, and THR is reported that Jared Leto is involved with this, which would make sense that Robbie is also coming along for the ride. Snyder’s film continues to grow in stature and DC mythology, as there have been a ton of rumored appearances of characters throughout the DCEU.

We’ll update this story as we gather more information.

