Justice League: Margot Robbie Reportedly No Longer Headed Back as Harley Quinn for The Snyder Cut

It was previously announced that Jared Leto is set to return to the role for HBOMax’s Justice League, also known as The Snyder Cut. Shortly thereafter, we also got news that another familiar face will also be appearing. According to an article, Margot Robbie was in negotiations to return as Harley Quin for The Snyder Cut of Justice League. It now appears that the two sides couldn’t make it work.

Robbie had recently been filming as Harley Quinn for the upcoming The Suicide Squad film and, along with Gal Gadot, has been the centerpiece of the DCEU. Her character is a fan-favorite and is sure to bring a bit of humor and levity to Justice League. How much screen time will she get? No one knows yet but, as always, you can be sure she’ll be a scene stealer.

The upcoming HBO Max miniseries, informally known as The Snyder Cut, is currently in the midst of shooting new footage, and THR is reported that Jared Leto is involved with this, which would make sense that Robbie is also coming along for the ride. Snyder’s film continues to grow in stature and DC mythology, as there have been a ton of rumored appearances of characters throughout the DCEU.

In new events, it appears that Robbie and and HBOMax couldn’t get together to make Harley Quinn’s appearance happen in the film. There isn’t really a specific reason as to why they couldn’t make it work but it just isn’t working out. According to the same report, Leto’s Joker is most likely appearing in the film for flashback scenes – specifically two scenes involving the death of Robin and revealing how Wayne Manor burnt to the ground.

We’re certainly sad to hear that Robbie won’t be appearing but with everything else we’re hearing about The Snyder Cut, this film is going to be amazing!

