Justice League – Snyder Cut: Jesse Eisenberg Reportedly Returning for Reshoots

This week there has been a lot of news for the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBOMax. All of the news has been character related, as the DCEU is booming in the upcoming film. Now you can add another famous DC villain to the list, as its being reported that Jesse Eisenberg is reprising his role as Lex Luther.

Eisenberg, as with many of the DC’s castings, is a controversial character with mixed reviews by many. Love him or hate him, in this version of the DCEU, Eisenberg is Lex Luther and his appearance appears to reflect that the biggest villains in the DCEU are coming together to unite forces against the good guys.

On Thursday, it was announced that Jared Leto is set to return to the role for HBOMax’s Justice League, also known as The Snyder Cut. Then, on Friday, it was announced that Margot Robbie is in negotiations to return as Harley Quinn.

Robbie has recently been filming as Harley Quinn for the upcoming The Suicide Squad film and, along with Gal Gadot, has been the centerpiece of the DCEU. Her character is a fan-favorite and is sure to bring a bit of humor and levity to Justice League. How much screen time will she get? No one knows yet but, as always, you can be sure she’ll be a scene stealer.

The upcoming HBO Max miniseries, informally known as The Snyder Cut, is currently in the midst of shooting new footage, and THR is reported that Jared Leto is involved with this, which would make sense that Robbie is also coming along for the ride. Snyder’s film continues to grow in stature and DC mythology, as there have been a ton of rumored appearances of characters throughout the DCEU.

We’ll update this story as we gather more information.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!