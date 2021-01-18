Keanu Reeves Reveals How Much Longer He’ll Play John Wick and We Learn When the 4th Movie Starts Filming

Keanu Reeves has created a mega-franchise in his role as John Wick. The next installment in the franchise is highly anticipated, as the series appears to improve with each film. The pandemic has slowed film production globally but we now know when the next John Wick will start production.

In a recent interview with MovieWeb, Ian McShane, who runs The Continental Hotel, said that he expects production to begin later this year for Chapter 4 to pick up exactly where the third film, Parabellum, left off.

“Keanu and I exchanged New Year’s greetings and said, ‘Hope to see you this year’. I know the script is being written and they’re hoping to do it this year. I know they announced they were gonna do four and five together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we’re gonna do John Wick 4.”

Reeves recently revealed how much longer he’ll play John Wick. “As far as my legs can take me. As far as the audience wants to go,” Reeves shared with OK Magazine. And if you follow the franchise, you know that two more John Wick movies are already in development.

According to THR, studio CEO Jon Feltheimer recently told analysts about the next two movies in the long-running franchise starring Keanu Reeves, with the first three movies generating over $579 million in worldwide box office.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year,” Feltheimer announced.

John Wick 4 was rescheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022, pushed back a year from a May 21, 2021.

Also in the works is a show based on the hotel from the film, The Continental. The show is slated to air after the release of the fourth film. “I had a meeting on a season pitch for this yesterday. We like the group of writers, and we’re trying to get it in the right place so it doesn’t interfere with the motion picture. It will air sometime after the fourth movie,” said Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch previously told TCA.

Hirsch revealed that the series would explore the origin story of the hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins in the movies.

Whose excited about more John Wick? We are! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!