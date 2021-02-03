People have been waiting an awfully long time for Ewan Mcgregor to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The show is something that’s been in production, of various stages, for an incredibly long time. There have been loads of rumors, leaks reports, and all other various forms of coverage on the show. Some of it ended up being true, and other reports were complete nonsense. Now, we know for sure that Obi-Wan is coming, and the Star Wars series should be epic! One of the most absolutely insane pieces of news we’ve got about the show is about a certain fight we’ll be seeing. It was revealed in the last year that we’ll be seeing Obi-Wan cross lightsabers with none other than Darth Vader. He was speaking to the press recently where they discussed filming. Then McGregor confirmed that Kevin Feige is not involved in the Obi-Wan show.

As any Star Wars fan can probably tell you Kevin Feige is the man behind The Mandalorian. One of them, at the very least. Kevin Feige has also been involved in the MCU for many years. The man is undoubtedly a creative genius, and we’re lucky that he’s involved in Star Wars at all. Ewan McGregor doesn’t seem too concerned about it since this is what he had to say:

“No, Deborah Chow is directing ours and she directed two episodes of the first Mandalorian series, and she’s brilliant and I’m really looking forward to working with her.” He then went on to talk about how excited he is to play Obi-Wan again. “It’ll just be great to do it again. It’s so funny, I did my last one in 2003 and it’s such a long time ago and the idea of doing it again now is just more exciting than it was then, I think. I’m thrilled to get the chance to play him again. I’ve always felt there was a story about between my ones and Alec Guinness’ ones and that’s what we’re gonna do. It should be really interesting.”