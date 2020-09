Kitten Saved from California Wildfires Looks Like Baby Yoda

According to CNN, Firefighters found the kitten, who resembles Baby Yoda, also known as The Child, from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The kitten is estimated to be about 2 to 3 weeks old.

The kitten was covered in smoke and ash when she was taken to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter and examined by a veterinarian, North Valley Animal Disaster Group said on Facebook. The group named her, of course, Baby Yoda, after she was found in the middle of the road while battling the North Complex Fire in Northern California on September 20.

“As of last night, her foster has said she is doing great,” North Valley vice president Norm Rosene told CNN. “Baby Yoda will have no problem finding a home.”

With enormous ears, round eyes, and a little button nose, Baby Yoda looks just like the Star Wars character and is hard to resist. Rosene said the group has been flooded with requests from people interested in adopting her.

Baby Yoda is currently in the care of a medical foster care provider, who is showering her with love and attention until she is ready to be adopted.

The rescue group waits at least a month for displaced victims of fires to claim rescued pets before offering them for adoption. Animals displaced or lost during the North Complex Fire are listed on the Pet Harbor website.

“We will hang on to the animals and give everyone a chance to get their lives together before claiming their animals,” Rosene said. “Who knows, Baby Yoda’s parents might be out there looking for her and waiting to get her back.”

There are more than 70 large wildfires burning across the western United States, with drought, strong winds, dry vegetation and above average temperatures expected to make them worse. California has at least 20 large wildfires and nearly 100,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers may lose power over fire danger during a weekend that could bring record-breaking heat.

Source: CNN