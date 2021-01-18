The Last of Us is one of the best PlayStation games ever realized. It was a smash hit when it came out on the PS3 and was even better when remastered on the PS4. The world of the Last of Us was always ripe for a television series set in its post-apocalyptic world. We found out last year that ‘The Last of Us’ would be getting a television series on HBO. Now, the Last of Us HBO show has gotten a new director. Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov will be helming the pilot as director. Craig Mazing will be writing and executive producing with Neil Druckman. Neil Druckman is the man behind the Last of Us video game.

We don’t know if this show will be adapting the game or not, but if so we’re in for a wild ride. The game is set twenty years after civilization as we know it has ended. Joel, a survivor of the initial panic, is tasked with delivering a teenage girl across the country. This girl could potentially save all of humankind since she might be the secret to a cure for the fungal infection that turns people mad. Throughout the game, we watch as Joel and Ellie, the girl in question, bond, and grow closer. There are tears, there’s laughter and there’s one heck of an ending that leaves you thinking about right and wrong.

The Last of Us was followed up in June of last year with the Last of Us part 2. The second game was a lot more divisive than the first, with a vocal majority hating certain decisions made for the sequel. We have no way of knowing yet what exactly the show will cover, or if it will ever even address the sequel. Perhaps it could even cover the period between both games!