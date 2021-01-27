It’s strange that the Lego Star Wars games work as well as they do. They take the lore and characters of Star Wars and gives them a Lego coating and some hilarious writing to elevate the series. The games also just happen to be a ton of fun. The last Lego Star Wars game we got was Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It seems as though it was decided to skip Lego games for The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker in order to release this next game. The next game in the Lego Star Wars series is called Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Based on the name alone it seems like a safe bet that it will cover the events from all nine mainline Star Wars film entries. If we’re lucky they’ll even cover Rogue One and the Clone Wars. The most startling piece of news in regards to this game, however? Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has over 300 playable characters! 300. Characters.

They haven’t revealed too, too much about the game or its roster. This makes sense as the game is highly anticipated. A lot more highly anticipated than I expected to be honest. The Lego games have never been my favorite but they seem to have a huge following. We’ll learn more as we get closer to release no doubt.

One character that we did learn that is going to be playable in this game is Babu Frik! That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! You’ll be able to play as Babu Frik in the new Lego Star Wars game and I’m pretty darn sure that makes it GOTY right there.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release this Spring. It will be playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Nintendo Switch.