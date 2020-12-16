LISTEN! Tom Cruise Berates and Threatens to Fire ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Crew For Breaking COVID Protocols

Mission Impossible 7 has been back to filming since September and they’ve done a great job of keeping things going to complete the film. However, something must have happened, as a recording leaked of its star, Tom Cruise, berating the cast and crew for breaking COVID protocols.

The Sun reported the exchange, as Cruise caught some crew members breaking protocol and shouting, “If I see you do it again you’re f*cking gone,” said Cruise. Continuing on, he launched into an explosive tirade, saying:

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf*ckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” “You can tell it to the people who are losing their f*cking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f*cking industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f*cking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f*cking gone.” “Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” Cruise continued. “That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

Listen here for yourself:

Cruise has taken this very seriously, and understandably so. Do you think he took it too far?

Back on September, the Mission Impossible continued to try to outdo themselves and Tom Cruise took doing your own stunts to another level.

Director Christopher McQuarrie teased that Mission: Impossible 7 had returned to filming over the weekend with a picture of the huge ramp. There’s no denying that this is a spectacular stunt!

We’re excited about the 7th film and we hope that things continue to move forward! Let us know your thoughts!