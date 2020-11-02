Lucifer: Filming for Season 6 Begins as Writers Finish Up Writing Final Season

Netflix‘s Lucifer is headed towards its final and sixth season. The scripts for Season 6 have been finalized and the show’s writing team have parted ways. Plus, filming is now under way for Season 6, too! Originally, the show was supposed to have ended with Season 5 but Netflix ordered one more season of the popular show.

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich sent out a tweet that features the 18 writing staff blowing kisses goodbye to the show’s fans (via a distanced Zoom call, of course).

“Last day in the Lucifer Writer’s Room,” Modrovich said. “These people inspire me beyond words. How is that a heart can feel so full and yet be breaking at the same time?”

Last day in the Lucifer Writer’s Room. These people inspire me beyond words. How is it that a heart can feel so full and yet be breaking at the same time? #ifuckinglovethemsomuch #imnotcryingyourecrying pic.twitter.com/y5TN6EKcwH — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) October 29, 2020

Previously, the other co-showrunner Joe Henderson, teased big things in store for fans in season six, which included more episodes for the final season than any of the previous five seasons. These additional episodes were necessary to tell the complete story that the showrunners envision for Lucifer.

Henderson recently Tweeted that Season 5B started filming at the end of September, with the final episode now in the can. Henderson then confirmed that Lucifer Season 6 has now moved into filming.

Today is our first day of shooting #Lucifer season 6! So happy we’ve finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix! Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kickass finale!! — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) October 6, 2020

Lucifer debuted in 2016 on Fox and is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The show sees the Lord of Hell bored and unhappy with his life. He leaves his post and instead opts to take up a radically different life in Los Angeles.

The series also stars Lauren German (Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) and Rachael Harris (Linda Martin). There is no word yet on when the second half of season 5 will be coming down the pipeline, though it is expected sometime in early 2021. It will consist of an additional eight episodes. It hasn’t been revealed if Lucifer season 6 will arrive in later 2021, or if Netflix will hold it until 2022 to squeeze all of the juice they can out of it. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available.