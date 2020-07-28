Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing. The Lucifer Season 5 trailer has arrived. Season 5 Part 1 premieres August 21 only on Netflix. Lucifer is back and acting…strange.

When a reader asked TVLine’s Inside Line, “How will Lucifer and Chloe’s relationship develop when he comes back from Hell?,” co-showrunner Joe Henderson teased, “Wait, who says Lucifer’s coming back??” He then added (at a time when Season 5 was believed to be the final season), “We can’t say much, but know that Ildy [Modrovich] and I are Deckerstar fans ourselves, so we asked ourselves… what do we want to see happen between Lucifer and Chloe? What haven’t we explored or explained yet? And we’ve tried to get all of that in Season 5.”

The first half (eight episodes) of Lucifer Season 5 will be released to Netflix on Friday, Aug. 21. “In the stunning fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever,” reads an official teaser. “Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘Will they or won’t they?’”

Netflix recently announced a Season 6 renewal too!

