Major Hollywood Movie Memorabilia Up for Auction Tomorrow to Fetch Millions

Prop Store

Can you imagine owning and wearing Tom Cruise’s Top Gun helmet or a Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars? You don’t have to image, you can own it this week if you’re the highest bidder in Prop Store‘s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction! There are nearly 900 pieces in the auction from movie favorites like Star Trek, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Top Gun, to television favorites like LOST24, Breaking Bad, Star Trek The Next Generation, and more!

You can register to bid for the auction here.  Let’s take you through some of our favorite pieces! Remember, this is just a sample of them, click through to view these items and more!

Jack Bauer’s Stunt 9mm Pistol from 24

Prop Store

Nostromo Principal Filming Model from Alien

Prop Store

Marty McFly’s Nike Mags from Back to the Future II

Prop Store

Walter White’s Breaking Bad Hazmat Suit

Ryan Gossling’s Gemini Space Suit from First Man

Prop Store

Ghostbusters II Uniform Patch

Prop Store

Gremlins 2 Gremlin Puppet

Prop Store

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Staff of Ra Headpiece

Prop Store

Jaws Clapperboard

Prop Store

Jurassic Park License Plate

Prop Store

LOST Dharma Initiative Jumpsuit and Hats

Prop Store

Brad Pitt’s Car from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Prop Store

The Rocketeer Damaged Helmet

Prop Store

Star Trek: The Next Generations Com Badge and Plaque

Prop Store

Star Wars Darth Vader Promotional Costume and Poster-Matched Costume

Prop Store

The Wolverine Wolverine’s VXF Claws

Prop Stored

