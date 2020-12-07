Crooked Llama News

Mario Lopez is Col. Sanders in KFC ‘Mini-Movie’ for Lifetime; Internet Reactions are Finger Lickin’ Good

Why not end 2020 with a movie from KFC restaurants with Mario Lopez portraying Colonel Sanders? And, let’s put it on Lifetime.  Sound fake? Nope. It’s real and it’s happening this Sunday.

Lifetime tweeted the image above of a graying Mario Lope and it took fire on Twitter.

Lifetime confirmed to NBC News on Monday that, “the project is real and the 15-minute “mini-movie” will air on Sunday at noon. The network, a subsidiary of A&E Networks, said in press release that “A Recipe for Seduction” is the channel’s first custom branded content and will be part of Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup.”

Check out the trailer below. The plot will center around Sanders and a young heiress who falls for him as he begins to work for the affluent family.

Then, once the trailer dropped, social media took over!

 

