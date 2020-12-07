Mario Lopez is Col. Sanders in KFC ‘Mini-Movie’ for Lifetime; Internet Reactions are Finger Lickin’ Good

Why not end 2020 with a movie from KFC restaurants with Mario Lopez portraying Colonel Sanders? And, let’s put it on Lifetime. Sound fake? Nope. It’s real and it’s happening this Sunday.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don’t want to miss! “A Recipe For Seduction” starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

Lifetime tweeted the image above of a graying Mario Lope and it took fire on Twitter.

Lifetime confirmed to NBC News on Monday that, “the project is real and the 15-minute “mini-movie” will air on Sunday at noon. The network, a subsidiary of A&E Networks, said in press release that “A Recipe for Seduction” is the channel’s first custom branded content and will be part of Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup.”

Check out the trailer below. The plot will center around Sanders and a young heiress who falls for him as he begins to work for the affluent family.

Then, once the trailer dropped, social media took over!

Is he a sexy Colonel Sanders I’m dead💀💀💀💀💀 — Chiwowza (@QueenMaryBlair) December 7, 2020

This looks stupid as hell but it also looks like something that if it were on and I was 5 minutes in I’d probably finish watching the whole movie lol — Texas Raider (@raider_texas) December 7, 2020

Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders ain’t got nothing on Reba pic.twitter.com/N8uXTWpD33 — alex (@melodictrauma) December 7, 2020

I fully applaud this type of advertising.

I now need @McDonalds to counter with some sort of #McRib romance drama starring Matt Bomer. — Dan Sandler (@Danielsand) December 7, 2020

pretty sure when we asked for more Latinx representation we didn’t mean Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders https://t.co/qM8pTxvtct — Gwen Aviles (@gwenfaviles) December 7, 2020

I almost respect the fact that Mario Lopez says yes to any and every project that hits his agent’s inbox. Almost. — Johnny from Queens (@jr_kosik) December 7, 2020

Some suggestions…

—Josh Duhamel in McDonald’s “A Special Sauce of Lust”

—Freddie Prinze Jr. in Burger King’s “A Royal Affair”

—Alyson Hannigan in “Wendy’s Choice”

—John Stamos in “That Thing That Happened Behind the Del Taco” — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) December 7, 2020

https://t.co/kL8QaXfb6g so they made this into a movie?? 😂😂 — Adaline Chase is writing Leashes 🐶 (@adalinesbooks) December 7, 2020