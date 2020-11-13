Marvel: Every Movie & Show to Be Released in 2021 – It’s a HUGE Year for Marvel Fans!

Marvel fans know, 2020 has turned out to be the worst year ever in the MCU. The last time there was a dry spell like 2020 was probably before Captain America: The First Avenger. Thankfully, though, 2021 will now turn into a mega-year, with eight films and more shows than ever. Fans will definitely get an overload of Marvel, as the powerhouse prepares to catch up and keep things moving in this new phase of Marvel movies and shows.

In terms of shows, WandaVision will now arrive on Disney Plus on January 15. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki won’t be far behind as they’ve already completed filming and should arrive sometime later in the year. Our best guess is that the shows won’t overlap, so we’ll be able to focus on one at a time. Black Widow will then arrive on May 7, a whole year after it was originally due to land. Black Widow will be the first MCU movie to release since Spider-Man: Far From Home in the summer of 2019. A nearly two year gap in films! Unbelievable!

Summer 2021, will bring the animated series What If…? on Disney Plus, based on the comic book series of the same name. Later in the year, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce audiences to Simu Liu as the superhero martial artist in July, and in the final two months of the year, Eternals will debut in November, while Sony co-production Spider-Man 3 (or whatever its official title is) will arrive in December.

For a full breakdown of what’s coming in 2021, check out the handy graphic below, as created by MCU Direct:

Yes, 2020 has certainly sucked – a dry spell for comic book and superhero lovers. However, let’s hope things get under control and 2021 can hold true to this schedule!

Which film or show are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below!