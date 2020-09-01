Marvel: Fortnite Adds Black Panther Statue Ovenight to Honor Chadwick Boseman

Fortnite developer Epic Games added a new Marvel detail to the island overnight: a Black Panther monument called “Panther’s Prowl,” a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The crossover of Marvel into Fortnite began last week, adding new points of interest and skins, as the beginning of Chapter 4. Although there wasn’t any initial inclusion of the Black Panther in the revamp, there is now a monumental addition to the game. The monument is located to the left of Misty Meadows.

An Epic Games spokesperson confirmed that the monument was previously planned. “As with the rest of the world, we were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman,” the spokesperson said. “The Black Panther monument arrived this morning as part of a previously-planned narrative for the new Chapter 2 – Season 4 season.”

Panther’s Prowl is the third Marvel update to the Fortnite map after Ant-Man and X-Men references were added over the last week.