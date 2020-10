Marvel: Jamie Foxx Accidentally Confirms the Spider-Verse for Upcoming Movie

We recently learned that Jamie Fox would be returning as Electro for the third Spider-Man film set in the MCU. That’s right folks, Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro in the MCU. This is awesome news for fans of the Amazing Spider-Man series of films starring Andrew Garfield.

Foxx portrayed the character before in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and that movie’s disappointing critical and commercial performance was one of the driving factors behind the studio’s unprecedented agreement with Kevin Feige’s team to share the web-slinger.

Fox won’t be the first actor from previous Spider-Man films to crossover. Fans will no doubt remember J.K Simmons reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man: Far From Home mid-credits scene. That was a welcome surprise, and something that all fans of Spider-Man were ecstatic to see.

Foxx may have just accidentally teased the entire Spider-Verse when he posted an image to his social media account that was swiftly deleted – though you can still check it out below.

It might have just been an innocuous error, but you can’t ignore the fact that the specific picture he chose to share featured multiple Spider-Men, when he could have easily just used an image of Electro. Plus, if it isn’t an error, why even delete it? EXACTLY!

The Spider-Verse is happening, folks! Prepare yourself to be blown away!

Check out the image below and let us know your thoughts!