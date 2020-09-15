Marvel: Olivia Wilde Set to Direct Spider-Woman Film

It’s happening! Spider-Woman is going to be a thing in the MCU and Olivia Wilde has been placed at the helm of the film!

“Look, we are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of the superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective,” Wilde told Evan Ross Katz on Tuesday’s season 2 premiere of the Shut Up Evan podcast. “So, not only do I get to tell this story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that was what made it so incredible for me.”

Wilde, who directed the successful film, Booksmart, was hired by Sony to develop a currently untitled Marvel project, rumored to be a stand-alone Spider-Woman movie. Although Wilde did not confirm it is Spider-Woman, all of the rumors and circumstantial evidence point to the female superhero.

“I’m just honored to be amongst this wave of women who are showing up and saying ‘we are not only going to step in and try and tell this story like men do, we’re actually going to reframe the stories themselves,'” she said. “And the industry is, as far as I can tell, really supportive of that. There is a sea change and it’s because of these decades of trailblazers who demanded this over and over and over again and it’s finally broken through and I’m very fortunate to be there with it.”

Many women in the Spiderverse have been Spider-Woman, including Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, Julia Carpenter, and Jessica Drew. Who knows where she may go with any of these? However, given the star power of Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones in the current Spider-Man films, it’s possible Wilde could go with her character as a launching point for the film.

