Marvel: Samuel L Jackson to Star in Nick Furty Disney+ Series

He’s a bad man and one of mystery, Variety broke the news that Samuel L. Jackson will return to play Nick Fury in an upcoming Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) will write and produce.

Fury has been a consistent character in the MCU and one that has helped tie the films together. Fury was featured much more in Captain Marvel and we learned more about his back story. Will the show feature more of his back story or will it tie up the loose ends and stories in between the films? There certainly is a lot Marvel could do with this project.

Jackson is one of the most iconic actors of modern times. He is known for his frequent collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, most notably Jackson’s Oscar nominated performance in “Pulp Fiction.” He’s also known for his roles in films like the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, “Snakes on a Plane,” “Unbreakable” and the recent followup “Glass,” and “Coach Carter.” The Nick Fury series would mark the first regular television role of his career.

