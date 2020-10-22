Marvel: Wants Nicholas Cage to Return as Ghost Rider

There’s a lot of Marvel and DC news coming down the pipes over the past several weeks as production is gearing back up on some of your favorite films and shows. You can now add Nicholas Cage to that list. It is being reported that Marvel wants Cage to return to his role of Ghost Rider.

In 2007, Cage appeared as motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze, who sold his soul to save the life of a loved one. Blaze then transforms into a fiery, avenging agent of justice at night wherever evil roams. As the only one who can walk in both worlds, Blaze is charged by Mephistopheles (Donal Logue) himself to destroy Blackheart (Wes Bentley), a demon that wants to overthrow Mephistopheles and create a worse hell than the one that currently exists.

Now, nearly 13 years later, Marvel wants Cage back as it continues to expand the MCU. News broke yesterday after Roger Wardell reported that Cage had been approached.

Nicolas Cage was approached by Marvel to reprise his role as Johny Blaze in the MCU. It’s also worth to mention here that “Guardian’s Inferno” song from GOTG Vol. 2 contained a reference for a character called The Orb – mercenary and a member of Ghost Rider Assassination League. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) October 21, 2020

The list of rumors swirling grows daily, mostly because fans haven’t gone this long without new content in a very long time. We’ll keep you posted on any more news when it comes to Nicholas Cage returning as Ghost Rider.

