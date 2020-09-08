Marvel: Watch! Brie Larson Explains She Originally Wanted to Turn Down Captain Marvel

Brien Larson is one of the more controversial actors in the MCU. Honestly, she’s done nothing to attract the criticism but she creates the greatest amount of debate when it comes to her casting and character. Brie Larson has appeared twice as Captain Marvel and she almost didn’t take the role to begin with.

In a video on Larson’s YouTube channel, she said, “I remember getting a call when I was shooting Kong. And I remember they called and they said, ‘Marvel is interested in you playing Captain Marvel.’ And I was like, ‘Oh I can’t do that, I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me, I don’t think I can handle that,’ and I was like, ‘So tell them no.’ And my team was like, ‘Okay for sure.’ I think a couple months later they were like, ‘Hey [Marvel] called again, are you sure?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too much of a think for me.’ It was beyond my comprehension. Like, no.”

