Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Release Date Announced

At long last, the release date for BioWare’s Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has been announced. Launching on May 14, the news is accompanied by a reveal trailer chock full of beautifully rendered imagery which is sure to excite regardless if your a longtime fan or entirely new to the franchise.

The trilogy will be available across multiple platforms (Origin, Steam, Xbox One, PS4, and compatible with next gen) and is available for preorder now.

With a release date firmly on the calendar, we can be sure that additional details about the remaster will follow in the coming weeks. Until then, click here to enjoy the reveal trailer and be sure to check back with Crooked Llama to stay updated on all things Mass Effect.