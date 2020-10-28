Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves Shows Off His New Buzz Cut in Set Photos

Warner Bros has announced the release dates for its Matrix movie with The Matrix 4 for December 22, 2021. Keanu Reeves, back on set to complete the film, is sporting a new look in real-life but a familiar one in the world of the Matrix.

In the recent images below, we Reeve sporting a buzz cut and a clean-shaven face arriving on set of Matrix 4. The images are reminiscent of how Neo appeared immediately after he was disconnected from the Matrix in the 1999 original. This raises a ton of questions for the direction of the films.

The original film followed Neo (Keanu Reeves) believes that Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), an elusive figure considered to be the most dangerous man alive, can answer his question — What is the Matrix? Neo is contacted by Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), a beautiful stranger who leads him into an underworld where he meets Morpheus. They fight a brutal battle for their lives against a cadre of viciously intelligent secret agents. It is a truth that could cost Neo something more precious than his life.