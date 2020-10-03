Matthew McConaughey Gives America a Pep Talk on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

America is going through a hard time right now so Jimmy Kimmel asked Matthew McConaughey to give America the pep talk we so desperately need.



Matthew appeared on the show to discuss quarantine with his whole family and his new memoir filled with crazy stories – “Greenlights.” Matthew discussed doing peyote with a mountain lion, his dad questioning whether Matthew’s paternity, building a 100 foot treehouse when he was a kid, his adopted brother meeting his birth parents, and growing up as Little Mr. Texas.

Check out the two videos below!