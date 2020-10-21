Mavel: Falcon and The Winter Soldier Will Reportedly Bring Back Early MCU Characters

In a recent interview, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier writer Derek Kolstad kept things close to the vest on the future Disney+ show but still was able to drop a pretty crazy clue that familiar faces from the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe making a return.

During the Script Apart Podcast, Kolstad said, “What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back. We’re layering them in and reinventing them in a way that’s gonna shift the storytelling structure. It’s f**king awesome.”

Kolstad was on the podcast to discuss his original screenplay for John Wick. There, he teased a little of what’s in store in Falcon And The Winter Soldier. While it’s known that Daniel Brühl’s Zemo is returning – as is The Winter Soldier’s Batroc – could that mention of the “earliest Marvel movies mean we’ll see some Phase 1 characters return too?

“I’m very proud of and honoured by what it came to be,” he said. “Here’s what I’ll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin shit. But Robin’s pretty badass, and became pretty badass in the comics. [We’re] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they’re cooler. They’re more interesting. There’s more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are.”

