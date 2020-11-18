Michael B Jordan Declared People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive

Michael B. Jordan has been declared the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine. Each year, the magazine picks one man to recognize and the acknowledgement isn’t just bast on looks but, instead, recognizes the overall man.

Seven years ago, the Black Panther star, Jordan, was among People’s list of young actors to watch in 2013 and now he’s the man!

“It’s a cool feeling,” Jordan told People in reaction to his topping the poll. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

Jordan is known for his film roles as shooting victim Oscar Grant in the drama Fruitvale Station, boxer Adonis “Donnie” Creed in the Rocky sequel film Creed, and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, all three of which were directed by Ryan Coogler. Television fans will recognize him from All My Children and Friday Night Lights.

Jordan — who will next star as a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse — hopes “to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more.”

“Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is,” he says. “Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.”

What is your favorite Michael B Jordan performance? Do you agree with the pick of Michael? If not, who should have received the recognition as Sexiest Man Alive in 2020?