Michael J. Fox Announces His Retirement From Acting

A legend and an 1980’s icon is officially hanging it up. Michael J Fox, star of the Back to the Future trilogy and Family Ties, is retiring from acting. Fox hasn’t been in a lot of films or shows over the years, primarily due to Parkinson’s disease, but he has remained in the limelight and active in promoting Parkinsons awareness. Fox was originally diagnosed back in 1991.

Fox portrayed Marty McFly in Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy. The series raked in over $970 million at the box office. Fox became a global superstar and the first film is still considered one of the greatest movies ever made.

On television, he played Alex P. Keaton on the American sitcom Family Ties (1982–1989) and Mike Flaherty on the ABC sitcom Spin City (1996–2000). He has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, a Grammy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at age 29, and disclosed his condition to the public in 1998. He semi-retired from acting in 2000 as the symptoms of the disease worsened. He has since become an advocate for research toward finding a cure, and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Sweden’s Karolinska Institute gave him an honorary doctorate on March 5, 2010 for his work advocating a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Since 1999, Fox has mainly worked as a voice-over actor in films such as Stuart Little and Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire. On the CBS TV show The Good Wife, he earned Emmy nominations for three consecutive years for his recurring role as crafty attorney Louis Canning. He has also taken recurring guest roles and cameo appearances in Boston Legal, Scrubs, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rescue Me, and Designated Survivor. He has written four books: Lucky Man: A Memoir (2002), Always Looking Up: The Adventures of an Incurable Optimist (2009), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Future: Twists and Turns and Lessons Learned (2010), and No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality (2020). He was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2010 and was also inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2000. In 2020, Fox retired from acting due to his worsening health.

“There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me,” said Fox. “At least for now. I enter a second retirement. That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”

Fox announced his retirement in his recently published second memoir.

We’ll miss you, Marty!