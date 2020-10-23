Miley Cyrus Claims UFO Alien Encounter and She Looked it in the Eyes

In one of the more interesting interviews, Miley Cyrus sat down with Interview Magazine to interview designed, Rick Owens. Where the interview diverted, completely of her own doing, was an interesting turn of events. A line of questions regarding travel lead to one very peculiar situation involving Cyrus, weed wax, and a UFO in Nevada.

MILEY CYRUS: Speaking of Area 51, do you believe in extraterrestrial beings?

RICK OWENS: I don’t really, but it seems a little arrogant to assume there’s nobody else but us.



CYRUS: That’s what I fucking think!

OWENS: I haven’t looked into it. Have you?



CYRUS: I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.

OWENS: Well, I don’t know what to say to that. I haven’t seen shit.

CYRUS: I was shaken for, like, five days. It fucked me up.

OWENS: It disturbed you?



CYRUS: I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.

OWENS: So you felt threatened?

CYRUS: I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around. But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.

OWENS: To confront something like that would be very disorienting because it really shakes up everything; like, the whole system. I’ll let you know when I see my first UFO.

Well, if you don’t have a photo, it didn’t happen… right? Hey, well at least Cyrus got the best of both worlds.