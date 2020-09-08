Mission Impossible 7: Watch Tom Cruise’s Crazy Death-Defying Stunt for New Film

The Mission Impossible films continue to try to outdo themselves and its star, Tom Cruise, takes doing your own stunts to another level. For Mission Impossible 7, it appears the tradition continues!

We have our first look at one of the most amazing stunts ever and one that will be in the upcoming film. Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt rides a motorbike down a huge ramp and jumping off into the mountains. The person then activates a parachute and glides the rest of the way. Watch some behind-the-scenes footage of the moment below.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y — zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020

Director Christopher McQuarrie teased that Mission: Impossible 7 had returned to filming over the weekend with a picture of the huge ramp. There’s no denying that this is a spectacular stunt!

Check both the stunt and the announcement to returning to principal photography below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Action… #MI7 Day 1

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Sep 6, 2020 at 9:14am PDT

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to reach cinemas November 19, 2021.