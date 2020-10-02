Mixology Friday: Rye Tai

Happy Friday everyone! It’s time for our Friday Mixology, where we propose a drink for the weekend. Summer is gone but the warmth is still in the air! So let’s pretend like it’s still going and that Fall is still far away! This weekend’s drink is the Rye Tai and it comes to us from @Liquid.Sugar.Drinks on Instagram. Here’s what they said:

“Negroni week is over sadly, so time for a change of pace with a refreshing summer drink.”

“This variation on the Mai Tai is a pretty easy one, subbing @jackdaniels_aus rye for the rum and lemon for the lime. Perfect for an arvo on the balcony in the warm weather 🤙.”

Here’s how to make it:

2oz / 60 ml Jack Daniels Rye

1oz / 30 ml Lemon Juice

1oz / 30ml Orgeat Syrup

.5oz / 15ml Cointreau

Optional float of Angostura bitters

As always, have a safe and great weekend! If you decide to make this drink, please share your photos and tag us in it!