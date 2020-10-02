Mixology Friday: Rye Tai
Happy Friday everyone! It’s time for our Friday Mixology, where we propose a drink for the weekend. Summer is gone but the warmth is still in the air! So let’s pretend like it’s still going and that Fall is still far away! This weekend’s drink is the Rye Tai and it comes to us from @Liquid.Sugar.Drinks on Instagram. Here’s what they said:
“Negroni week is over sadly, so time for a change of pace with a refreshing summer drink.”
“This variation on the Mai Tai is a pretty easy one, subbing @jackdaniels_aus rye for the rum and lemon for the lime. Perfect for an arvo on the balcony in the warm weather 🤙.”
Here’s how to make it:
2oz / 60 ml Jack Daniels Rye
1oz / 30 ml Lemon Juice
1oz / 30ml Orgeat Syrup
.5oz / 15ml Cointreau
Optional float of Angostura bitters
As always, have a safe and great weekend! If you decide to make this drink, please share your photos and tag us in it!
View this post on Instagram
— Rye Tai — Negroni week is over sadly, so time for a change of pace with a refreshing summer drink – This variation on the Mai Tai is a pretty easy one, subbing @jackdaniels_aus rye for the rum and lemon for the lime. Perfect for an arvo on the balcony in the warm weather 🤙 – 2oz / 60 ml Jack Daniels Rye 1oz / 30 ml Lemon Juice 1oz / 30ml Orgeat Syrup .5oz / 15ml Cointreau Optional float of Angostura bitters
Excited to join Crooked Llama. Covering The Walking Dead, anything dark, horror, and more! Email me a [email protected]