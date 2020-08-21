Mixology: The Monkey Pod Mai Tai – There’s Not a Better Mai Tai in the World!

It’s Friday! And that means it’s time for a little bit of mixology. We want to introduce you to the Monkey Pod Mai Tai. And we aren’t going to apologize when we say that this is the best mai tai in the world. If you have a friend who’s visited Monkey Pod while in Hawaii, they know we’re telling the truth!

Thanks to Monkey Pod, when we got home we bought an nitrous-oxide infuser, just so we could try and replicate the Honey Liliko‘i Foam that sits on top of the drink. This mai tai is the perfect balance of two rums and other ingredients. Did we mention that the foam on this drink is to die for?

We’re begging you to try this drink. You won’t regret it!

Ingredients:

1 oz. Old Lahaina Light Rum

1 oz. Old Lahaina Dark Rum

1/2 oz. macadamia-nut orgeat

1/2 oz. Marie Brizard Orange Curaçao

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

Honey Liliko‘i Foam

1/2 oz. honey

1 oz. liliko‘i purée

1 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. egg whites

1.5 oz. cold water

Method: Mix foam ingredients well and put in a nitrous-oxide (NO2) infuser* to half capacity. Use 4 charges for a liter-sized infuser. (Or blend ingredients on high speed till foamy.) Add lime juice, orgeat, orange curaçao and Old Lahaina Light Rum to mixing glass. Shake with 1 cup cubed ice about 30 seconds and pour into highball glass. Float dark rum. Top with honey-liliko‘i foam and garnish with pineapple half moon. * Available on Amazon.