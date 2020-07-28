Monday Ink: Best Back Tattoo Pieces

You only get one shot with most tattoos, especially large back tattoos. Once they’re there, it’s very unlikely that you’ll ever be able to cover up a bad one. We’re taking the guess work out it for you if you’re considering a back tattoo. These pieces are some of the best art around and, if done right, they can be some of the sexiest pieces too!

Take a look of these that we’ve compiled from Instagram. Let us know in the comments what you think!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEST TATTOOS WORLDWIDE (@tattoo_inkspiring) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by filouino (@filouino) on Jul 24, 2020 at 10:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raul Salazar (@supercuyo) on Jul 28, 2020 at 5:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tattoo.lover.ita on Jul 28, 2020 at 4:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaury Macias (@malau_blackdrop) on Jul 28, 2020 at 3:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Full Moon Lunacy (@fullmoonlunacy) on Jul 27, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@alexblackheartsc) on Jul 27, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reiman Tattoo (@reiman.ink) on Jul 27, 2020 at 12:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOTHPOINT tattoo studio (@moth_point) on Jul 27, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@cla__blackmerc) on Jun 27, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuan A. Centeno Ruemmele (@yuan_tattoos) on Jul 27, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony (@tonysmithtattoos) on Jul 27, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ИГЛОУКАЛЫВАНИЕ (@dr_blood) on Jul 27, 2020 at 4:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STEFANO ROSSI (@stifftattoo) on Jul 27, 2020 at 12:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruan Haasbroek (@ruan_haas) on Jul 26, 2020 at 11:35pm PDT