Monday Ink: Josh Bodwell a Pop Culture Tattoo Master!

On our inaugural edition of Monday Ink, we are spotlighting one of our favorite pop culture tattoo artists, Josh Bodwell. Tattoo fans will know Josh from the A&E show, Epic Ink. As well, if you get out to many conventions, you surely seen Josh and his work.

Josh is know if for his vibrant colors and spot-on portraits of your favorite pop culture and comic book characters. You can see Josh’s work on his Instagram page or visit his website, JoshBodwell.com. Or, if you are local to New Orleans, you can book with Josh to have your own work of art permanently placed for you to enjoy!

Check out many of our favorites below!

