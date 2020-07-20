Monday Ink: The Best Walking Dead Tattoos

It’s time for Monday Ink! This week, we are focusing on the best The Walking Dead tattoos we could locate on the internet! Reminder, tattoos are permanent (we think people forget this), so it’s important to find the best artists who can create lasting, beautiful images. Whether it’s a walker, Rick, Daryl, or one of your other favorite characters, these images in black & gray or vibrant colors will inspire you to go out and new work done!

First up, @tregubov_tattoo has created a beautiful portrait of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) taking aim at someone. The black and gray shading of this tattoo is masterful!

Next up, @nick_hemstreet has created a nearly perfect life-like image of Morgan (Lennie James).



Here’s another kick-ass image of Rick Grimes in full-color from @rodrigo_koala84

Here’s Negan! This image of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as The Walking Dead’s Negan is a masterful use of color and detail from @angie_tattoo

This next one is not just any walker but it’s The Walking Dead’s executive producer and special effects genius, Greg Nicotero. This Walking Dead tattoo is from @christianpinupbjerring

Next up, we’ve got a a Norman Reedus tattoo, or is it a Daryl Dixon tattoo? Nope, it’s a Funko Pop! tattoo of Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon by @michaelpaultattoo and it’s bad-ass!

This next tattoo is a beautiful black and grey portrait of Danai Gurira as Michonne. This one comes from @nigelkurttattoo

It’s possible that this next one is our favorite. A dramatic image of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. This one makes you feel the pain and struggle that Rick has endured on The Walking Dead. The artist behind this piece is @cheyenne_tattooequipmt

This one is just awesome because how many times do you get to get a picture with the celebrity of who you have a tattoo of? This Jeffrey Dean Morgan / Negan tattoo comes to you by @bill_atkinson_tattoo with this image happening at Walker Stalker Con.

This next tattoo is not just one tattoo but an entire tattoo sleeve of The Walking Dead tattoos. This colorful collage comes from @tarynleetattoos

We aren’t sure who the artist is behind this Walking Dead tattoo sleeve but these belong to @dan.phillips24 and they are gorgeous!

This next image of Tom Payne as Jesus is an beautiful piece that captures the character and actor’s likeness that makes you want to stare at him all day! @time_bomb_tattoo_clp is behind this awesome piece of art!

This next one is Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead comic book! We are the Walking Dead! This great tattoo is from @scorpionstattoo

Here’s a tattoo of Teddy Bear girl from the very first episode of The Walking Dead. This was created by @stefan_tattoos

This tattoo of Carl Grimes / Chandler Riggs is freaking awesome! A younger Carl, this tattoo is part of a larger set of Walking Dead tattoos by @bethanyriverstattoos

Here’s another beautiful tattoo of Michonne / Danai Gurira from The Walking Dead by @alaingarciatattoos

This is one of the sharpest Walking Dead walker tattoos you’ll ever see! (Get what we did there? Pun totally intended!) This one is from @davefitz1964

This last tattoo is of Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. The color, layout, and detail of the image is perfect! This one comes from @jamiewilsontattoos

Do you have a Walking Dead tattoo that you want to share? Show us in the comments below! Be sure to credit your artist too!