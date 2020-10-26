Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac in Negotiations to Take On Major Marvel Role

Oscar Isaac, one the stars of the most recent Star Wars trilogy, is in talks to play Moon Night in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.

The Wrap is reporting that Isaac is very close to taking on the role. Created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin in 1975, Moon Knight debuted in Marvel’s “Werewolf by Night.”

Moon Knight has often been compared to DC Comics’ Batman due to similarities between them: both are millionaire entrepreneurs that use their wealth to pay for the equipment used by their alter ego to fight crime. They are also expert detectives, and even use similar gadgets, such as boomerang-like projectiles (Batarangs for Batman, and Moonrangs for Moon Knight). However, there are some major differences between the two, such as the fact that Moon Knight uses multiple identities, and has superpowers (although he later lost them).

In the comics, Marc Spector is a former boxer, CIA agent, and mercenary, who found himself near death after being betrayed by his employer, Raoul Bushman, when they stumbled upon an archaeological dig, which Bushman intended to loot for profit. As he lay dying, Spector was approached by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who offered him a second chance at life in exchange for becoming his avatar on Earth. As a result, Spector was resurrected and given superhuman abilities. Upon his return to the United States, he invested the money that he had accumulated as a mercenary to make a fortune, and became the crimefighter “Moon Knight.” He also created multiple identities, most notably that of millionaire Steven Grant, to distance himself from his mercenary past, and of taxicab driver Jake Lockley, to remain in contact with the street and criminal element.

The character has made appearances in various forms of media outside of comics, including animated series and video games. Moon Knight will appear in an upcoming Disney+ television series, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character was ranked by Wizard magazine as the 149th-greatest comic book character of all time. IGN also listed Moon Knight as the 89th-greatest comic book character, stating that Moon Knight is more or less the concept of what would happen if Batman were to suffer from Dissociative identity disorder, and as #49 on their list of the “Top 50 Avengers.”

“Moon Knight” will be led by Jeremy Slater, who co-created Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.” The series were first announced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during D23 in August last year, along with “Ms. Marvel.”

Oscar Isaac will next be seen in Dune and he recently wrapped shooting on Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter.

What do you think about Isaac as Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!