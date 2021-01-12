Morbius Has Been Delayed Again – October 2021

It’s been a really, really rough year in terms of movies and tv shows. A ton of shows had to be cut early due to the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Movies were delayed as well, which makes sense since many movie theaters are not even open. It seems we’ve hit another bit of bad luck. It’s been confirmed that Morbius has been delayed until October 2021.

The movie stars Jared Leto as the titular Morbius, a vampire who first appeared in the Amazing Spider-Man #101. Funnily enough Leto also portrayed the Joker in Suicide Squad. He is one of many actors who had now been in both DC and Marvel films. Let’s all take a moment to hope that Morbius is better received than Suicide Squad, though.

This Morbius film is part of Sony’s own Spider-Man universe. Venom is also a part of that universe and had a sequel coming out this year as well. The first Morbius trailer also shocked everyone when it looked like it connected to the MCU. Michael Keaton was in the trailer and could be returning as Vulture, whom he portrayed in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

This could mean big things for Sony’s films. If Morbius does end up being a part of the MCU could we eventually see him clash with Tom Holland on the big screen? Better yet does this mean we could see the wall-crawler face off with Tom Hardy’s Venom? It’s hard to tell at this stage as very little is known about either film.

We can only hope that this is the last delay. I’m not sure my heart can handle any more comic book movie delays! I’m still waiting on Black Widow, too! At least it isn’t all bad. We just finished an amazing season of The Mandalorian and WandaVision begins this Friday. WandaVision will be the first MCU content we’ve gotten in a depressingly long time.

I guess all we can do is lament the fact that Morbius has been delayed again.