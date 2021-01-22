Trying to see a movie is turning into a nightmare. Even though Morbius was just recently delayed, Sony has gone and done it again. Morbius has been delayed to 2022 now, and I hope this really is the final time. It’s hard to blame Sony. Between the Covid-19 pandemic and now the new Bond film being pushed to around the same time moving Morbius back was probably the smart move. That doesn’t mean it isn’t frustrating for fans who were really looking forward to seeing Jared Leto chomp down as the titular vampire.

The entire reason for the delay actually lies entirely with a different film. The new James Bond flick, No Time To Die, has been moved to October 8th. Sony might have been worried that having Morbius open so close to the new Bond film could affect ticket sales. It’s not a completely unreasonable fear as there’s a lot of hype surrounding No Time To Die. It is going to be Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, after all. Even though we all wanted to see Morbius as early as possible, Sony has made it clear they don’t intend to take any risks.

“What we won’t do is make the mistake of putting a very, very expensive $200 million movie out in the market unless we’re sure that theaters are open and operating at significant capacity,” “You’ll see a lot of strange things happen over the next six months in how films are released, how they’re scheduled, how they’re marketed, but once we get back to normal, we will have learned a lot, I think, and found ways to do things that are somewhat different and hopefully better.” is what Tony Vinciquerra, Sony Pictures Chief, had to say about the situation back in October.

That means until theatres are operating properly again we probably won’t be seeing Morbius.

How upset are you that Morbius has been delayed again?