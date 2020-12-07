Crooked Llama News

Morbius: New Trailer Arrives for Jared Leto’s New Marvel Vampire Film

The international trailer for Jared Leto as Marvel’s Morbius the Living Vampire in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man movies is here! Previously, Producer Avi Arad teased that fans are going to like what they see.

Leto gives a bit of an introduction to the film in the new trailer.

 

What do you think of Jared Leto’s look as Morbius? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

