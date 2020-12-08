Crooked Llama News

Ms Marvel: Twitter #FixMsMarvel Trending as Show Casts Alleged Sex Offender & Christian to Play Muslim Character

The hashtag, #FixMsMarvel, has been trending overnight and into this morning.  There are several reasons for this trend but it’s mostly based on a rumored casting choice for Disney+’s upcoming show,  Ms. Marvel.  The choice isn’t sitting well with Marvel fans causing them to demand Disney/Marvel to #FixMsMarvel.

First of all, it must be made clear that no official cast list has been confirmed by Marvel Studios thus far, but some reported additions to the series don’t sit well with a lot of fans.

A dedicated fan-page for Ms. Marvel on Twitter with the handle Ms. Marvel News pointed out that Andrew Brodeur, who supposedly has multiple gender discrimination charges against him, may be cast into a role for the show. The account also cited Matt Lintz rumored to play Bruno Carelli being a Trump supporter. And, finally, the hiring of Yasmeen Fletcher and Zenobia Shroff being hired to play Muslim characters when they’re not Muslims in real life.

Given this potential casting news, #FixMsMarvel started trending, asking Marvel Studios to reconsider these choices.

Reaction on the internet is, well, what you’d expect – a mixed bag of extreme left and right viewpoints with the occasional sprinkling in of someone having a logical opinion.  All of these casting choices are speculation until confirmed by Marvel/Disney and are all allegations until proven fact.

What do you think about actors being representative of the roles that they are portraying? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

One thought on “Ms Marvel: Twitter #FixMsMarvel Trending as Show Casts Alleged Sex Offender & Christian to Play Muslim Character

  1. Representation in movies and TV needs to be a lot better. Seeing movies like Exodus: Gods and Kings and Ghost in the Shell (among SO MANY OTHERS) casting white actors where they don’t belong just is a terrible trend in Hollywood. Full stop. Also, Andrew Brodeur needs to lose his career.

    That being said, I’m not sure why casting a “Trump supporter” is relevant. I hate the man, and I’ve never been happier to see someone lose an election, but since when is someone’s political leanings a means for not giving them a role in a movie? That’s a bit too far.

