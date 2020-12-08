Ms Marvel: Twitter #FixMsMarvel Trending as Show Casts Alleged Sex Offender & Christian to Play Muslim Character

The hashtag, #FixMsMarvel, has been trending overnight and into this morning. There are several reasons for this trend but it’s mostly based on a rumored casting choice for Disney+’s upcoming show, Ms. Marvel. The choice isn’t sitting well with Marvel fans causing them to demand Disney/Marvel to #FixMsMarvel.

First of all, it must be made clear that no official cast list has been confirmed by Marvel Studios thus far, but some reported additions to the series don’t sit well with a lot of fans.

A dedicated fan-page for Ms. Marvel on Twitter with the handle Ms. Marvel News pointed out that Andrew Brodeur, who supposedly has multiple gender discrimination charges against him, may be cast into a role for the show. The account also cited Matt Lintz rumored to play Bruno Carelli being a Trump supporter. And, finally, the hiring of Yasmeen Fletcher and Zenobia Shroff being hired to play Muslim characters when they’re not Muslims in real life.

Given this potential casting news, #FixMsMarvel started trending, asking Marvel Studios to reconsider these choices.

Andrew Brodeur, who based on his social media activity will likely be involved in the show, has had multiple Title IX allegations filed against him. https://t.co/v5Xa9AflWz — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) December 7, 2020

Reaction on the internet is, well, what you’d expect – a mixed bag of extreme left and right viewpoints with the occasional sprinkling in of someone having a logical opinion. All of these casting choices are speculation until confirmed by Marvel/Disney and are all allegations until proven fact.

I didn’t go through what I went through to see that a giant like @MarvelStudios put the man who sexually assaulted me on a set with a teen so he can do it again. Andrew Brodeur is a predator. I have the therapist and three years of recurring nightmares to prove it. — Paige Okey (@paigeokey) December 8, 2020

tw//sexual assault, racism

so basically disney casted

•an indian woman to play a pakistani woman

•a white christian to play a turkish hijabi

•a trump supporter

•casted a man having several sexual assault accusations against him what is this fuckery#FixMsMarvel — shirali ♡’s ananyaa || TRACK 8 ON LT2 (@GoldenAngelxxx) December 8, 2020

so ms marvel got a trump supporter, a christian actress playing a muslim character, and now also a alleged sex offender? what’s next? #FixMsMarvel pic.twitter.com/QVki81iwqx — lee (@aliyahmelindaa) December 8, 2020

i just want a proper media representation of muslims where we aren’t potrayed as terrorist and the hijabis didnt took of their hijabs for a white boy. is that too much to ask, hollywood? #FixMsMarvel — afiera ☂ (@justinmints) December 8, 2020

help it’s a little much #FixMsMarvel pic.twitter.com/yBBbjTxlwa — Maniac ᱬ mando spoilers (@wandahsokas) December 8, 2020

A christian playing a muslim isn’t bad in the sense that they can’t act as a muslim. The problem is that visibly muslim, especially hijabis, can ONLY ever play muslims and therefore have very few chances. And even when there’s a role for them, they’re not getting it. #FixMsMarvel — h (@kamalamiles) December 8, 2020

A Turkish hijabi deserved the chance to play Nakia. Muslim fans deserve to be able to see themselves on screen. Muslim actors deserve work. The cast deserves a working environment free of a sexual abuser. The casting is not only irresponsible but actively harmful. #fixmsmarvel — some weird kid from jersey⚡️ (@justmsmarvel) December 8, 2020

why cast a non hijabi christian girl to play nakia when you could easily cast a turkish hijabi one !! not only this but the rest of the cast is fucked up and this is not the representation that we wanted.

we want a good representation! #FixMsMarvel #SaveMsMarvel pic.twitter.com/101DbjEIpy — women ⚢ | euphoria spoilers (@marvelsbian) December 7, 2020

