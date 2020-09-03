Mulan: Rotten Tomatoes Score Released

The Rotten Tomatoes score for Disney’s Mulan has been released. The highly anticipated live-action version of the Disney cartoon classic brings Mulan to life!

The film arrives on Disney+ this Friday and is available for an additional price on top of the subscription price. At the time of writing this article, 102 reviews have been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes and Mulan boasts a score of 72% Fresh.

In the film, Mulan (Yifei Liu) takes the place of her ailing father when the Emperor of China decrees that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army. “It’s my duty to protect my family,” Mulan vows.

The official description says, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.”

The description continues, “It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Director Nick Caro previously said, the live-action update would be “a girly martial arts extravaganza.” The film has eliminated the musical numbers, so no singing dragons or dancing battles. This is the real-deal, live action hero, Mulan!

Mulan arrives on Disney+ on Friday, September 4th!