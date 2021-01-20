My Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom was confirmed for a second season not too long after the first season ended. It was a huge deal when it came out last year. The series is based on the manga by Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka and was one of the best anime of 2020. It certainly helped people get a few chuckles while they were trapped indoors due to the pandemic. Now My Life As A Villainess got a new trailer!

There was actually no news about the second season for a really long time. Then all of a sudden news dropped in the form of a release window. My Life As A Villainess season 2 is set to air some time this July! There’s no concrete date but narrowing it down to a month is pretty good as well!

We haven’t heard anything about who will be working on the second season but it’s probably a safe bet most of the cast and crew will return. The trailer is scarce on details in terms of plot, but it will undoubtedly be hilarious. The series revolves around Catarina Claes, an Otaku in a previous life who has been reborn in a video game. Sounds great right? Except Catarina has been reborn as the game’s villain. No matter what path the player takes in the game it always results in doom. Catarina begins taking drastic measures to try and avoid such a fate, but it ends up messing with everything.

We’ll know a lot more this July when the season actually airs. Until then you can always rewatch season one, which you can find on Crunchyroll! Are you looking forward to the new season? Did you hate the first season? Are you at least happy that My Life As A Villainess got a new trailer? Regardless let us know in the comments below! Don’t get led to your doom though!