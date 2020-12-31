National Treasure: Disney+ Reportedly Wants a Nicolas Cage Streaming Show

It’s been nearly 13 years since we’ve seen a National Treasure movie out in theaters. However, the franchise still gets mentioned frequently as something that could get rebooted. People love the films despite average critical reviews. Now, it’s being reported that instead of a movie, a streaming series may come to fruition on Disney+.

In a past interview with EW , The film’s lead Nicolas Cage said:

I haven’t really heard anything about that. I do know that those scripts are very difficult to write, because there has to be some credibility in terms of the facts and fact-checking, because it was relying on historical events. And then you have to make it entertaining. I know that it’s been a challenge to get the script where it needs to be. That’s as much as I’ve heard. But they’re still working on it.

Even though not everything that goes on the film is entirely true, it’s hard to deny that these films are enjoyable. So would the franchise be right for a series instead? Given the success of The Mandalorian and other shows on the streaming service, a National Treasure show seems like a logical extension of the franchise.

In May, Collider reported that a script was underway for the series and one for the film. The film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, said, “We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.”

That report in May indicated that the series was to follow a younger version of Cage’s character, leaving Cage out of the series. However, this new report indicates that Cage will participate in the new series.

The National Treasure feature Nicolas Cage as Bill Gates, Diane Kruger as Cage’s love interest Abigail, Justin Bartha as his partner-in-crime Riley, and Jon Voight as his dad Patrick. The second movie also brought in Helen Mirren as Cage’s mom, Emily.

Jules Valenti contributed to this article.

Sources: EW, Collider, WeGotThisCovered