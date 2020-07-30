Netflix: Game of Thrones & Vikings Stars Join New Film

Fans of two shows with massive followings are going to be really excited. Stars from Game of Thrones and Vikings are coming together to star on a new Netflix film, Night Teenth.

Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig and Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen are set to star in the new Netflix film. Allen played Theon Greyjoy and his character certainly had one of the more challenging story lines on the show. Ludwig played Bjorn Ironside, a Norse Viking chief and legendary king of Sweden.

Night Teeth is described as an electric, youth-driven thriller with a genre twist that takes place over the course of a night in Los Angeles. A young chauffeur drives two beautiful young women to different parties. They’re not who they claim to be, and he ends up in a fight for his life.

Although it’s unknown who Ludwig and Allen will be playing in the film, Deadline reports that the chauffeur will be portrayed by Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who starred in Bumblebee. The actor will be joined by Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Marlene Forte (Knives Out), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Lucy Fry (Bright) and Raúl Castillo (Looking).

The pic is produced by Unique Features’ Vincent Gatewood and 42’s Ben Pugh & Charlie Morrison. Unique Features’ Bob Shaye, the founder of New Line who launched the production company with his late partner Michael Lynne, will be executive producer along with 42’s Erica Steinberg.

Are you excited about Night Teeth? Let us know in the comments section down below.