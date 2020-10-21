Netflix: How to Watch the Arrowverse in Chronological Order on Netflix
548 episodes, 9 seasons, 5 series, and hundreds of hours of content, that’s what awaits you with the galactic sized binge of the Arrowverse on Netflix. Below is a list compiled from Reddit that is the complete guide on how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2020. And yes, we know that the CW recently changed the name Arrowverse to CWVerse, but let’s face it – that’s just wrong and no one will ever call it that!
Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. All five series are available to stream on Netflix right now. So, if you’re still stuck at home due to the pandemic, now’s your chance to get caught up!
The watch guide goes through all eight years of the Arrowverse and compiled the full list on how to watch all five series in chronological order. The crossovers won’t be an issue either, as they included when, how, and where to watch all of the Arrowverse crossovers.
So! Here we go! Enjoy! We’re expecting a complete report of each episode by Friday!
The Master List
|No.
|Series
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|Arrow
|#101
|Pilot
|10-10-2012
|2
|Arrow
|#102
|Honor Thy Father
|17-10-2012
|3
|Arrow
|#103
|Lone Gunmen
|24-10-2012
|4
|Arrow
|#104
|An Innocent Man
|31-10-2012
|5
|Arrow
|#105
|Damaged
|07-11-2012
|6
|Arrow
|#106
|Legacies
|14-11-2012
|7
|Arrow
|#107
|Muse of Fire
|28-11-2012
|8
|Arrow
|#108
|Vendetta
|05-12-2012
|9
|Arrow
|#109
|Year’s End
|12-12-2012
|10
|Arrow
|#110
|Burned
|16-01-2013
|11
|Arrow
|#111
|Trust but Verify
|23-01-2013
|12
|Arrow
|#112
|Vertigo
|30-01-2013
|13
|Arrow
|#113
|Betrayal
|06-02-2013
|14
|Arrow
|#114
|The Odyssey
|13-02-2013
|15
|Arrow
|#115
|Dodger
|20-02-2013
|16
|Arrow
|#116
|Dead to Rights
|27-02-2013
|17
|Arrow
|#117
|The Huntress Returns
|20-03-2013
|18
|Arrow
|#118
|Salvation
|27-03-2013
|19
|Arrow
|#119
|Unfinished Business
|03-04-2013
|20
|Arrow
|#120
|Home Invasion
|24-04-2013
|21
|Arrow
|#121
|The Undertaking
|01-05-2013
|22
|Arrow
|#122
|Darkness on the Edge of Town
|08-05-2013
|23
|Arrow
|#123
|Sacrifice
|15-05-2013
|24
|Arrow
|#201
|City of Heroes
|09-10-2013
|25
|Arrow
|#202
|Identity
|16-10-2013
|26
|Arrow
|#203
|Broken Dolls
|23-10-2013
|27
|Arrow
|#204
|Crucible
|30-10-2013
|28
|Arrow
|#205
|League of Assassins
|06-11-2013
|29
|Arrow
|#206
|Keep Your Enemies Closer
|13-11-2013
|30
|Arrow
|#207
|State v. Queen
|20-11-2013
|31
|Arrow
|#208
|The Scientist
|04-12-2013
|32
|Arrow
|#209
|Three Ghosts
|11-12-2013
|33
|Arrow
|#210
|Blast Radius
|15-01-2014
|34
|Arrow
|#211
|Blind Spot
|22-01-2014
|35
|Arrow
|#212
|Tremors
|29-01-2014
|36
|Arrow
|#213
|Heir to the Demon
|05-02-2014
|37
|Arrow
|#214
|Time of Death
|26-02-2014
|38
|Arrow
|#215
|The Promise
|05-03-2014
|39
|Arrow
|#216
|Suicide Squad
|19-03-2014
|40
|Arrow
|#217
|Birds of Prey
|26-03-2014
|41
|Arrow
|#218
|Deathstroke
|02-04-2014
|42
|Arrow
|#219
|The Man Under the Hood
|16-04-2014
|43
|Arrow
|#220
|Seeing Red
|23-04-2014
|44
|Arrow
|#221
|City of Blood
|30-04-2014
|45
|Arrow
|#222
|Streets of Fire
|07-05-2014
|46
|Arrow
|#223
|Unthinkable
|14-05-2014
|47
|The Flash
|#101
|Pilot
|07-10-2014
|48
|Arrow
|#301
|The Calm
|08-10-2014
|49
|The Flash
|#102
|The Fastest Man Alive
|14-10-2014
|50
|Arrow
|#302
|Sara
|15-10-2014
|51
|The Flash
|#103
|Things You Can’t Outrun
|21-10-2014
|52
|Arrow
|#303
|Corto Maltese
|22-10-2014
|53
|Constantine
|#101
|Non Est Asylum
|24-10-2014
|54
|The Flash
|#104
|Going Rogue
|28-10-2014
|55
|Arrow
|#304
|The Magician
|29-10-2014
|56
|Constantine
|#102
|The Darkness Beneath
|31-10-2014
|57
|Arrow
|#305
|The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak
|05-11-2014
|58
|Constantine
|#103
|The Devil’s Vinyl
|07-11-2014
|59
|The Flash
|#105
|Plastique
|11-11-2014
|60
|Arrow
|#306
|Guilty
|12-11-2014
|61
|Constantine
|#104
|A Feast of Friends
|14-11-2014
|62
|The Flash
|#106
|The Flash Is Born
|18-11-2014
|63
|Arrow
|#307
|Draw Back Your Bow
|19-11-2014
|64
|Constantine
|#105
|Danse Vaudou
|21-11-2014
|65
|The Flash
|#107
|Power Outage
|25-11-2014
|66
|Constantine
|#106
|The Rage of Caliban
|28-11-2014
|67
|The Flash
|#108
|Flash vs. Arrow
|02-12-2014
|68
|Arrow
|#308
|The Brave and the Bold
|03-12-2014
|69
|Constantine
|#107
|Blessed Are the Damned
|05-12-2014
|70
|The Flash
|#109
|The Man in the Yellow Suit
|09-12-2014
|71
|Arrow
|#309
|The Climb
|10-12-2014
|72
|Constantine
|#108
|The Saint of Last Resorts
|12-12-2014
|73
|Constantine
|#109
|The Saint of Last Resorts: Part Two
|16-01-2015
|74
|The Flash
|#110
|Revenge of the Rogues
|20-01-2015
|75
|Arrow
|#110
|Left Behind
|21-01-2015
|76
|Constantine
|#110
|Quid Pro Quo
|23-01-2015
|77
|The Flash
|#111
|The Sound and the Fury
|27-01-2015
|78
|Arrow
|#111
|Midnight City
|28-01-2015
|79
|Constantine
|#111
|A Whole World Out There
|30-01-2015
|80
|The Flash
|#112
|Crazy for You
|03-02-2015
|81
|Arrow
|#112
|Uprising
|04-02-2015
|82
|Constantine
|#112
|Angels and Ministers of Grace
|06-02-2015
|83
|The Flash
|#113
|The Nuclear Man
|10-02-2015
|84
|Arrow
|#313
|Canaries
|11-02-2015
|85
|Constantine
|#113
|Waiting for the Man
|13-02-2015
|86
|The Flash
|#114
|Fallout
|17-02-2015
|87
|Arrow
|#314
|The Return
|18-02-2015
|88
|Arrow
|#315
|Nanda Parbat
|25-02-2015
|89
|The Flash
|#115
|Out of Time
|17-03-2015
|90
|Arrow
|#316
|The Offer
|18-03-2015
|91
|The Flash
|#116
|Rogue Time
|24-03-2015
|92
|Arrow
|#317
|Suicidal Tendencies
|25-03-2015
|93
|The Flash
|#117
|Tricksters
|31-03-2015
|94
|Arrow
|#318
|Public Enemy
|01-04-2015
|95
|The Flash
|#118
|All Star Team Up
|14-04-2015
|96
|Arrow
|#319
|Broken Arrow
|15-04-2015
|97
|The Flash
|#119
|Who Is Harrison Wells?
|21-04-2015
|98
|Arrow
|#320
|The Fallen
|22-04-2015
|99
|The Flash
|#120
|The Trap
|28-04-2015
|100
|Arrow
|#321
|Al Sah-him
|29-04-2015
|101
|The Flash
|#121
|Grodd Lives
|05-05-2015
|102
|Arrow
|#322
|This Is Your Sword
|06-05-2015
|103
|The Flash
|#122
|Rogue Air
|12-05-2015
|104
|Arrow
|#323
|My Name Is Oliver Queen
|13-05-2015
|105
|The Flash
|#123
|Fast Enough
|19-05-2015
|106
|The Flash
|#201
|The Man Who Saved Central City
|06-10-2015
|107
|Arrow
|#401
|Green Arrow
|07-10-2015
|108
|The Flash
|#201
|Flash of Two Worlds
|13-10-2015
|109
|Arrow
|#402
|The Candidate
|14-10-2015
|110
|The Flash
|#203
|Family of Rogues
|20-10-2015
|111
|Arrow
|#403
|Restoration
|21-10-2015
|112
|Supergirl
|#101
|Pilot
|26-10-2015
|113
|The Flash
|#204
|The Fury of Firestorm
|27-10-2015
|114
|Arrow
|#404
|Beyond Redemption
|28-10-2015
|115
|Supergirl
|#102
|Stronger Together
|02-11-2015
|116
|The Flash
|#205
|The Darkness and the Light
|03-11-2015
|117
|Arrow
|#405
|Haunted
|04-11-2015
|118
|Supergirl
|#103
|Fight or Flight
|09-11-2015
|119
|The Flash
|#206
|Enter Zoom
|10-11-2015
|120
|Arrow
|#406
|Lost Souls
|11-11-2015
|121
|Supergirl
|#105
|Livewire
|16-11-2015
|122
|The Flash
|#207
|Gorilla Warfare
|17-11-2015
|123
|Arrow
|#407
|Brotherhood
|18-11-2015
|124
|Supergirl
|#104
|How Does She Do It?
|23-11-2015
|125
|Supergirl
|#106
|Red Faced
|30-11-2015
|126
|The Flash
|#208
|Legends of Today
|01-12-2015
|127
|Arrow
|#408
|Legends of Yesterday
|02-12-2015
|128
|Supergirl
|#107
|Human for a Day
|07-12-2015
|129
|The Flash
|#209
|Running to Stand Still
|08-12-2015
|130
|Arrow
|#409
|Dark Waters
|09-12-2015
|131
|Supergirl
|#108
|Hostile Takeover
|14-12-2015
|132
|Supergirl
|#109
|Blood Bonds
|04-01-2016
|133
|Supergirl
|#110
|Childish Things
|18-01-2016
|134
|The Flash
|#210
|Potential Energy
|19-01-2016
|135
|Arrow
|#410
|Blood Debts
|20-01-2016
|136
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#101
|Pilot, Part 1
|21-01-2016
|137
|Supergirl
|#111
|Strange Visitor from Another Planet
|25-01-2016
|138
|The Flash
|#211
|The Reverse-Flash Returns
|26-01-2016
|139
|Arrow
|#411
|A.W.O.L.
|27-01-2016
|140
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#102
|Pilot, Part 2
|28-01-2016
|141
|Supergirl
|#112
|Bizarro
|01-02-2016
|142
|The Flash
|#212
|Fast Lane
|02-02-2016
|143
|Arrow
|#412
|Unchained
|03-02-2016
|144
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#103
|Blood Ties
|04-02-2016
|145
|Supergirl
|#113
|For the Girl Who Has Everything
|08-02-2016
|146
|The Flash
|#213
|Welcome to Earth-2
|09-02-2016
|147
|Arrow
|#413
|Sins of the Father
|10-02-2016
|148
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#104
|White Knights
|11-02-2016
|149
|The Flash
|#214
|Escape from Earth-2
|16-02-2016
|150
|Arrow
|#414
|Code of Silence
|17-02-2016
|151
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#105
|Fail-Safe
|18-02-2016
|152
|Supergirl
|#114
|Truth, Justice and the American Way
|22-02-2016
|153
|The Flash
|#215
|King Shark
|23-02-2016
|154
|Arrow
|#415
|Taken
|24-02-2016
|155
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#106
|Star City 2046
|25-02-2016
|156
|Supergirl
|#115
|Solitude
|29-02-2016
|157
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#107
|Marooned
|03-03-2016
|158
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#108
|Night of the Hawk
|10-03-2016
|159
|Supergirl
|#116
|Falling
|14-03-2016
|160
|Supergirl
|#117
|Manhunter
|21-03-2016
|161
|The Flash
|#216
|Trajectory
|22-03-2016
|162
|Arrow
|#416
|Broken Hearts
|23-03-2016
|163
|Supergirl
|#118
|World’s Finest
|28-03-2016
|164
|The Flash
|#217
|Flash Back
|29-03-2016
|165
|Arrow
|#417
|Beacon of Hope
|30-03-2016
|166
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#109
|Left Behind
|31-03-2016
|167
|Arrow
|#418
|Eleven-Fifty-Nine
|06-04-2016
|168
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#110
|Progeny
|07-04-2016
|160
|Supergirl
|#119
|Myriad
|11-04-2016
|170
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#111
|The Magnificent Eight
|14-04-2016
|171
|Supergirl
|#120
|Better Angels
|18-04-2016
|172
|The Flash
|#218
|Versus Zoom
|19-04-2016
|173
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#112
|Last Refufe
|21-04-2016
|174
|The Flash
|#219
|Back to Normal
|26-04-2016
|175
|Arrow
|#419
|Canary Cry
|27-04-2016
|176
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#113
|Leviathan
|28-04-2016
|177
|The Flash
|#220
|Rupture
|03-05-2016
|178
|Arrow
|#420
|Genesis
|04-05-2016
|179
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#114
|River of Time
|05-05-2016
|180
|The Flash
|#221
|The Runaway Dinosaur
|10-05-2016
|181
|Arrow
|#421
|Monument Point
|11-05-2016
|182
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#115
|Destiny
|12-05-2016
|183
|The Flash
|#222
|Invincible
|17-05-2016
|184
|Arrow
|#422
|Lost in the Flood
|18-05-2016
|185
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#116
|Legendary
|19-05-2016
|186
|The Flash
|#223
|The Race of His Life
|24-05-2016
|187
|Arrow
|#423
|Schism
|25-05-2016
|188
|The Flash
|#301
|Flashpoint
|04-10-2016
|189
|Arrow
|#501
|Legacy
|05-10-2016
|190
|Supergirl
|#201
|The Adventures of Supergirl
|10-10-2016
|191
|The Flash
|#302
|Paradox
|11-10-2016
|192
|Arrow
|#502
|The Recruits
|12-10-2016
|193
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#201
|Out of Time
|13-10-2016
|194
|Supergirl
|#202
|The Last Children of Krypton
|17-10-2016
|195
|The Flash
|#303
|Magenta
|18-10-2016
|196
|Arrow
|#503
|A Matter of Trust
|19-10-2016
|197
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#202
|The Justice Society of America
|20-10-2016
|198
|Supergirl
|#203
|Welcome to Earth
|24-10-2016
|199
|The Flash
|#304
|The New Rogues
|25-10-2016
|200
|Arrow
|#504
|Penance
|26-10-2016
|201
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#203
|Shogun
|27-10-2016
|202
|Supergirl
|#204
|Survivors
|31-10-2016
|203
|The Flash
|#305
|Monster
|01-11-2016
|204
|Arrow
|#505
|Human Target
|02-11-2016
|205
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#204
|Abominations
|03-11-2016
|206
|Supergirl
|#205
|Crossfire
|07-11-2016
|207
|Arrow
|#506
|So It Begins
|09-11-2016
|208
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#205
|Compromised
|10-11-2016
|209
|Supergirl
|#206
|Changing
|14-11-2016
|210
|The Flash
|#306
|Shade
|15-11-2016
|211
|Arrow
|#507
|Vigilante
|16-11-2016
|212
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#206
|Outlaw Country
|17-11-2016
|213
|Supergirl
|#207
|The Darkest Place
|21-11-2016
|214
|The Flash
|#307
|Killer Frost
|22-11-2016
|215
|Supergirl
|#208
|Medusa
|28-11-2016
|216
|The Flash
|#308
|Invasion!
|29-11-2016
|217
|Arrow
|#508
|Invasion!
|30-11-2016
|218
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#207
|Invasion!
|01-12-2016
|219
|The Flash
|#309
|The Present
|06-12-2016
|220
|Arrow
|#509
|What We Leave Behind
|07-12-2016
|221
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#208
|The Chicago Way
|08-12-2016
|222
|Supergirl
|#209
|Supergirl Lives
|23-01-2017
|223
|The Flash
|#310
|Borrowing Problems from the Future
|24-01-2017
|224
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#209
|Raiders of the Lost Art
|24-01-2017
|225
|Arrow
|#510
|Who Are You?
|25-01-2017
|226
|Supergirl
|#210
|We Can Be Heroes
|30-01-2017
|227
|The Flash
|#311
|Dead or Alive
|31-01-2017
|228
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#210
|The Legion of Doom
|31-01-2017
|229
|Arrow
|#511
|Second Chances
|01-02-2017
|230
|Supergirl
|#211
|The Martian Chronicles
|06-02-2017
|231
|The Flash
|#312
|Untouchable
|07-02-2017
|232
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#211
|Turncoat
|07-02-2017
|233
|Arrow
|#512
|Bratva
|08-02-2017
|234
|Supergirl
|#212
|Luthors
|13-02-2017
|235
|Arrow
|#513
|Spectre of the Gun
|15-02-2017
|236
|Supergirl
|#213
|Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk
|20-02-2017
|237
|The Flash
|#313
|Attack on Gorilla City
|21-02-2017
|238
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#212
|Camelot/3000
|21-02-2017
|239
|Arrow
|#514
|The Sin-Eater
|22-02-2017
|240
|Supergirl
|#214
|Homecoming
|27-02-2017
|241
|The Flash
|#314
|Attack on Central City
|28-02-2017
|242
|Arrow
|#515
|Fighting Fire With Fire
|01-03-2017
|243
|Supergirl
|#215
|Exodus
|06-03-2017
|244
|The Flash
|#315
|The Wrath of Savitar
|07-03-2017
|245
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#213
|Land of the Lost
|07-03-2017
|246
|The Flash
|#316
|Into the Speed Force
|14-03-2017
|247
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#214
|Moonshot
|14-03-2017
|248
|Arrow
|#516
|Checkmate
|15-03-2017
|249
|Supergirl
|#216
|Star-Crossed
|20-03-2017
|250
|The Flash
|#317
|Duet
|21-03-2017
|251
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#215
|Fellowship of the Spear
|21-03-2017
|252
|Arrow
|#517
|Kapiushon
|22-03-2017
|253
|Supergirl
|#217
|Distant Sun
|27-03-2017
|254
|The Flash
|#318
|Abra Kadabra
|28-03-2017
|255
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#216
|Doomworld
|28-03-2017
|256
|Arrow
|#518
|Disbanded
|29-03-2017
|257
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#217
|Aruba
|04-04-2017
|258
|Supergirl
|#218
|Ace Reporter
|24-04-2017
|259
|The Flash
|#319
|The Once and Future Flash
|25-04-2017
|260
|Arrow
|#519
|Dangerous Liaisons
|26-04-2017
|261
|Supergirl
|#219
|Alex
|01-05-2017
|262
|The Flash
|#320
|I Know Who You Are
|02-05-2017
|263
|Arrow
|#520
|Underneath
|03-05-2017
|264
|Supergirl
|#220
|City of Lost Children
|08-05-2017
|265
|The Flash
|#321
|Cause and Effect
|09-05-2017
|266
|Arrow
|#521
|Honor Thy Fathers
|10-05-2017
|267
|Supergirl
|#221
|Resist
|15-05-2017
|268
|The Flash
|#322
|Infantino Street
|16-05-2017
|269
|Arrow
|#522
|Missing
|17-05-2017
|270
|Supergirl
|#222
|Nevertheless, She Persisted
|22-05-2017
|271
|The Flash
|#323
|Finish Line
|23-05-2017
|272
|Arrow
|#523
|Lian Yu
|24-05-2017
|273
|Supergirl
|#301
|Girl of Steel
|09-10-2017
|274
|The Flash
|#401
|The Flash Reborn
|10-10-2017
|275
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#301
|Aruba-Con
|10-10-2017
|276
|Arrow
|#601
|Fallout
|12-10-2017
|277
|Supergirl
|#302
|Triggers
|16-10-2017
|278
|The Flash
|#402
|Mixed Signals
|17-10-2017
|279
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#302
|Freakshow
|17-10-2017
|280
|Arrow
|#602
|Tribute
|19-10-2017
|281
|Supergirl
|#303
|Far from the Tree
|23-10-2017
|282
|The Flash
|#403
|Luck Be a Lady
|24-10-2017
|283
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#303
|Zari
|24-10-2017
|284
|Arrow
|#603
|Next of Kin
|26-10-2017
|285
|Supergirl
|#304
|The Faithful
|30-10-2017
|286
|The Flash
|#404
|Elongated Journey into Night
|31-10-2017
|287
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#304
|Phone Home
|31-10-2017
|288
|Arrow
|#604
|Reversal
|02-11-2017
|289
|Supergirl
|#305
|Damage
|06-11-2017
|290
|The Flash
|#405
|Girls Night Out
|07-11-2017
|291
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#305
|Return of the Mack
|07-11-2017
|292
|Arrow
|#605
|Deathstroke Returns
|09-11-2017
|293
|Supergirl
|#306
|Midvale
|13-11-2017
|294
|The Flash
|#406
|When Harry Met Harry…
|14-11-2017
|295
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#306
|Helen Hunt
|14-11-2017
|296
|Arrow
|#606
|Promises Kept
|16-11-2017
|297
|Supergirl
|#307
|Wake Up
|20-11-2017
|298
|The Flash
|#407
|Therefore I Am
|21-11-2017
|299
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#307
|Welcome to the Jungle
|21-11-2017
|300
|Arrow
|#607
|Thanksgiving
|23-11-2017
|301
|Supergirl
|#308
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1
|27-11-2017
|302
|Arrow
|#608
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2
|27-11-2017
|303
|The Flash
|#408
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3
|28-11-2017
|304
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#308
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
|28-11-2017
|305
|Supergirl
|#309
|Reign
|04-12-2017
|306
|The Flash
|#409
|Don’t Run
|05-12-2017
|307
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#309
|Beebo the God of War
|05-12-2017
|308
|Arrow
|#609
|Irreconcilable Differences
|07-12-2017
|309
|Supergirl
|#310
|Legion of Superheroes
|15-01-2018
|310
|The Flash
|#410
|The Trial of the Flash
|16-01-2018
|311
|Black Lightning
|#101
|The Resurrection
|16-01-2018
|312
|Arrow
|#610
|Divided
|18-01-2018
|313
|Supergirl
|#311
|Fort Rozz
|22-01-2018
|314
|The Flash
|#411
|The Elongated Knight Rises
|23-01-2018
|315
|Black Lightning
|#102
|LaWanda: The Book of Hope
|23-01-2018
|316
|Arrow
|#611
|We Fall
|25-01-2018
|317
|Supergirl
|#312
|For Good
|29-01-2018
|318
|The Flash
|#412
|Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash
|30-01-2018
|319
|Black Lightning
|#103
|LaWanda: The Book of Burial
|30-01-2018
|320
|Arrow
|#612
|All for Nothing
|01-02-2018
|321
|Supergirl
|#313
|Both Sides Now
|05-02-2018
|322
|The Flash
|#413
|True Colors
|06-02-2018
|323
|Black Lightning
|#104
|Black Jesus
|06-02-2018
|324
|Arrow
|#613
|The Devil’s Greatest Trick
|08-02-2018
|325
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#310
|Daddy Darhkest
|12-02-2018
|326
|Black Lightning
|#105
|And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light
|13-02-2018
|327
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#311
|Here I Go Again
|19-02-2018
|328
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#312
|The Curse of the Earth Totem
|26-02-2018
|329
|The Flash
|#414
|Subject 9
|27-02-2018
|330
|Black Lightning
|#106
|Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder
|27-02-2018
|331
|Arrow
|#614
|Collision Course
|01-03-2018
|332
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#313
|No Country for Old Dads
|05-03-2018
|333
|The Flash
|#415
|Enter Flashtime
|06-03-2018
|334
|Black Lightning
|#107
|Equinox: The Book of Fate
|06-03-2018
|335
|Arrow
|#615
|Doppelgänger
|08-03-2018
|336
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#314
|Amazing Grace
|12-03-2018
|337
|The Flash
|#416
|Run, Iris, Run
|13-03-2018
|338
|Black Lightning
|#108
|The Book of Revelations
|13-03-2018
|339
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#315
|Necromancing the Stone
|19-03-2018
|340
|Black Lightning
|#109
|The Book of Little Black Lies
|20-03-2018
|341
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#316
|I, Ava
|26-03-2018
|342
|Black Lightning
|#110
|Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption
|27-03-2018
|343
|Arrow
|#616
|The Thanatos Guild
|29-03-2018
|344
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#317
|Guest Starring John Noble
|02-04-2018
|345
|Black Lightning
|#111
|Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion
|03-04-2018
|346
|Arrow
|#617
|Brothers in Arms
|05-04-2018
|347
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#318
|The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly
|09-04-2018
|348
|The Flash
|#417
|Null and Annoyed
|10-04-2018
|349
|Black Lightning
|#112
|The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain
|10-04-2018
|350
|Arrow
|#618
|Fundamentals
|12-04-2018
|351
|Supergirl
|#314
|Schott Through the Heart
|16-04-2018
|352
|The Flash
|#418
|Lose Yourself
|17-04-2018
|353
|Black Lightning
|#113
|Shadow of Death: The Book of War
|17-04-2018
|354
|Arrow
|#619
|The Dragon
|19-04-2018
|355
|Supergirl
|#315
|In Search of Lost Time
|23-04-2018
|356
|The Flash
|#419
|Fury Rogue
|24-04-2018
|357
|Arrow
|#620
|Shifting Allegiances
|26-04-2018
|358
|Supergirl
|#316
|Of Two Minds
|30-04-2018
|359
|The Flash
|#420
|Therefore She Is
|01-05-2018
|360
|Arrow
|#621
|Docket No. 11-19-41-73
|03-05-2018
|361
|Supergirl
|#317
|Trinity
|07-05-2018
|362
|The Flash
|#421
|Harry and the Harrisons
|08-05-2018
|363
|Arrow
|#622
|The Ties That Bind
|10-05-2018
|364
|Supergirl
|#318
|Shelter from the Storm
|14-05-2018
|365
|The Flash
|#422
|Think Fast
|15-05-2018
|366
|Arrow
|#623
|Life Sentence
|17-05-2018
|367
|Supergirl
|#319
|The Fanatical
|21-05-2018
|368
|The Flash
|#423
|We Are the Flash
|22-05-2018
|369
|Supergirl
|#320
|Dark Side of the Moon
|28-05-2016
|370
|Supergirl
|#321
|Not Kansas
|04-06-2018
|371
|Supergirl
|#322
|Make It Reign
|11-06-2018
|372
|Supergirl
|#323
|Battles Lost and Won
|18-06-2018
|373
|The Flash
|#501
|Nora
|09-10-2018
|374
|Black Lightning
|#201
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies
|09-10-2018
|375
|Supergirl
|#401
|American Alien
|14-10-2018
|376
|Arrow
|#701
|Inmate 4587
|15-10-2018
|377
|The Flash
|#502
|Blocked
|16-10-2018
|378
|Black Lightning
|#202
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues
|16-10-2018
|379
|Supergirl
|#402
|Fallout
|21-10-2018
|380
|Arrow
|#702
|The Longbow Hunters
|22-10-2018
|381
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#401
|The Virgin Gary
|22-10-2018
|382
|The Flash
|#503
|The Death of Vibe
|23-10-2018
|383
|Black Lightning
|#203
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry
|23-10-2018
|384
|Supergirl
|#403
|Man of Steel
|28-10-2018
|385
|Arrow
|#703
|Crossing Lines
|29-10-2018
|386
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#402
|Witch Hunt
|29-10-2018
|387
|The Flash
|#504
|News Flash
|30-10-2018
|388
|Black Lightning
|#204
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak
|30-10-2018
|389
|Supergirl
|#404
|Ahimsa
|04-11-2018
|390
|Arrow
|#704
|Level Two
|05-11-2018
|391
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#403
|Dancing Queen
|05-11-2018
|392
|Supergirl
|#405
|Parasite Lost
|11-11-2018
|393
|Arrow
|#705
|The Demon
|12-11-2018
|394
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#404
|Wet Hot American Bummer
|12-11-2018
|395
|The Flash
|#505
|All Doll’d Up
|13-11-2018
|396
|Black Lightning
|#205
|The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem
|13-11-2018
|397
|Supergirl
|#406
|Call to Action
|18-11-2018
|398
|Arrow
|#706
|Due Process
|19-11-2018
|399
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#405
|Tagumo Attacks!!!
|19-11-2018
|400
|The Flash
|#506
|The Icicle Cometh
|20-11-2018
|401
|Black Lightning
|#206
|The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi
|20-11-2018
|402
|Supergirl
|#407
|Rather the Fallen Angel
|25-11-2018
|403
|Arrow
|#707
|The Slabside Redemption
|26-11-2018
|404
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#406
|Tender Is the Nate
|26-11-2018
|405
|The Flash
|#507
|O Come, All Ye Thankful
|27-11-2018
|406
|Black Lightning
|#207
|The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange
|27-11-2018
|407
|Supergirl
|#408
|Bunker Hill
|02-12-2018
|408
|Arrow
|#708
|Unmasked
|03-12-2018
|409
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#407
|Hell No, Dolly!
|03-12-2018
|410
|The Flash
|#508
|What’s Past Is Prologue
|04-12-2018
|411
|Black Lightning
|#208
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus
|04-12-2018
|412
|The Flash
|#509
|Elseworlds, Part 1
|09-12-2018
|413
|Arrow
|#709
|Elseworlds, Part 2
|10-12-2018
|414
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#408
|Legends of To-Meow-Meow
|10-12-2018
|415
|Supergirl
|#409
|Elseworlds, Part 3
|11-12-2018
|416
|Black Lightning
|#209
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi
|11-12-2018
|417
|The Flash
|#510
|The Flash and the Furious
|15-01-2019
|418
|Supergirl
|#410
|Suspicious Minds
|20-01-2019
|419
|Arrow
|#710
|My Name Is Emiko Queen
|21-01-2019
|420
|Black Lightning
|#210
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros
|21-01-2018
|421
|The Flash
|#511
|Seeing Red
|22-01-2019
|422
|Supergirl
|#411
|Blood Memory
|27-01-2019
|423
|Arrow
|#711
|Past Sins
|28-01-2019
|424
|Black Lightning
|#211
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son
|28-01-2019
|425
|The Flash
|#512
|Memorabilia
|29-01-2019
|426
|Arrow
|#712
|Emerald Archer
|04-02-2019
|427
|Black Lightning
|#212
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust
|04-02-2019
|428
|The Flash
|#513
|Goldfaced
|05-02-2019
|429
|Arrow
|#713
|Star City Slayer
|11-02-2019
|430
|Black Lightning
|#213
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire
|11-02-2019
|431
|The Flash
|#514
|Cause and XS
|12-02-2019
|432
|Supergirl
|#412
|Menagerie
|17-02-2019
|433
|Supergirl
|#413
|What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way?
|03-03-2019
|434
|Black Lightning
|#214
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin
|04-03-2019
|435
|Arrow
|#714
|Brothers and Sisters
|11-03-2019
|436
|Black Lightning
|#215
|The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha
|11-03-2019
|437
|The Flash
|#515
|King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd
|05-03-2019
|438
|Supergirl
|#414
|Stand and Deliver
|10-03-2019
|439
|Arrow
|#715
|Training Day
|11-03-2019
|440
|The Flash
|#516
|Failure Is an Orphan
|12-03-2019
|441
|Supergirl
|#415
|O Brother, Where Art Thou?
|17-03-2019
|442
|Arrow
|#716
|Star City 2040
|18-03-2019
|443
|Black Lightning
|#216
|The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega
|18-03-2019
|444
|The Flash
|#517
|Time Bomb
|19-03-2019
|445
|Supergirl
|#416
|The House of L
|24-03-2019
|446
|Arrow
|#717
|Inheritance
|25-03-2019
|447
|Supergirl
|#417
|All About Eve
|31-03-2019
|448
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#409
|Lucha de Apuestas
|01-04-2019
|449
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#410
|The Getaway
|08-04-2019
|450
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#411
|Séance & Sensibility
|15-04-2019
|451
|Arrow
|#718
|Lost Canary
|15-04-2019
|452
|The Flash
|#518
|Godspeed
|16-04-2019
|453
|Supergirl
|#418
|Crime and Punishment
|21-04-2019
|454
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#412
|The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe
|22-04-2019
|455
|Arrow
|#719
|Spartan
|22-04-2019
|456
|The Flash
|#519
|Snow Pack
|23-04-2019
|457
|Supergirl
|#419
|American Dreamer
|28-04-2019
|458
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#413
|Egg MacGuffin
|29-04-2019
|459
|Arrow
|#720
|Confessions
|29-04-2019
|460
|The Flash
|#520
|Gone Rogue
|30-04-2019
|461
|Supergirl
|#420
|Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?
|05-05-2019
|462
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#414
|Nip/Stuck
|06-05-2019
|463
|Arrow
|#721
|Living Proof
|06-05-2019
|464
|The Flash
|#521
|The Girl with the Red Lightning
|07-05-2019
|465
|Supergirl
|#421
|Red Dawn
|12-05-2019
|466
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#415
|Terms of Service
|13-05-2019
|467
|Arrow
|#722
|You Have Saved This City
|13-05-2019
|468
|The Flash
|#522
|Legacy
|14-05-2019
|469
|Supergirl
|#422
|The Quest for Peace
|19-05-2019
|470
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#416
|Hey, World!
|20-05-2019
|471
|Batwoman
|#101
|Pilot
|06-10-2019
|472
|Supergirl
|#501
|Event Horizon
|06-10-2019
|473
|Black Lightning
|#301
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of the Blackbird
|07-10-2019
|474
|The Flash
|#601
|Into the Void
|08-10-2019
|475
|Batwoman
|#102
|The Rabbit Hole
|13-10-2019
|476
|Supergirl
|#502
|Stranger Beside Me
|13-10-2019
|477
|Black Lightning
|#302
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two: Maryam’s Tasbih
|14-10-2019
|478
|The Flash
|#602
|A Flash of the Lightning
|15-10-2019
|479
|Arrow
|#801
|Starling City
|15-10-2019
|480
|Batwoman
|#103
|Down Down Down
|20-10-2019
|481
|Supergirl
|#503
|Blurred Lines
|20-10-2019
|482
|Black Lightning
|#303
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three: Agent Odell’s Pipe-Dream
|21-10-2019
|483
|The Flash
|#603
|Dead Man Running
|22-10-2019
|484
|Arrow
|#802
|Welcome to Hong Kong
|22-10-2019
|485
|Batwoman
|#104
|Who Are You?
|27-10-2019
|486
|Supergirl
|#504
|In Plain Sight
|27-10-2019
|487
|Black Lightning
|#304
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four: Lynn’s Ouroboros
|28-10-2019
|488
|The Flash
|#604
|There Will Be Blood
|29-10-2019
|489
|Arrow
|#803
|Leap of Faith
|29-10-2019
|490
|Batwoman
|#105
|Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale
|03-11-2019
|491
|Supergirl
|#505
|Dangerous Liaisons
|03-11-2019
|492
|The Flash
|#605
|Kiss Kiss Breach Breach
|05-11-2019
|493
|Arrow
|#804
|Present Tense
|05-11-2019
|494
|Batwoman
|#106
|I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury
|10-11-2019
|495
|Supergirl
|#506
|Confidence Women
|10-11-2019
|496
|Black Lightning
|#305
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five: Requiem for Tavon
|11-11-2019
|497
|Batwoman
|#107
|Tell Me the Truth
|17-11-2019
|498
|Supergirl
|#507
|Tremors
|17-11-2019
|499
|Black Lightning
|#306
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter One: Knocking on Heaven’s Door
|18-11-2019
|500
|The Flash
|#606
|License to Elongate
|19-11-2019
|501
|Arrow
|#805
|Prochnost
|19-11-2019
|502
|Black Lightning
|#307
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two: Henderson’s Opus
|25-11-2019
|503
|The Flash
|#607
|The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1
|26-11-2019
|504
|Arrow
|#806
|Reset
|26-11-2019
|505
|Batwoman
|#108
|A Mad Tea-Party
|01-12-2019
|506
|Supergirl
|#508
|The Wrath of Rama Khan
|01-12-2019
|507
|Black Lightning
|#308
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle of Franklin Terrace
|02-12-2019
|508
|The Flash
|#608
|The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2
|03-12-2019
|509
|Arrow
|#807
|Purgatory
|03-12-2019
|510
|Supergirl
|#509
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One
|08-12-2019
|511
|Batwoman
|#109
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two
|09-12-2019
|512
|Black Lightning
|#309
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis
|09-12-2019
|513
|The Flash
|#609
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three
|10-12-2019
|514
|Arrow
|#808
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four
|14-01-2020
|515
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#508
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five
|14-01-2020
|516
|Batwoman
|#110
|How Queer Everything Is Today!
|19-01-2020
|517
|Supergirl
|#510
|The Bottle Episode
|19-01-2020
|518
|Black Lightning
|#310
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn
|20-01-2020
|519
|Arrow
|#809
|Green Arrow and the Canaries
|21-01-2020
|520
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#501
|Meet the Legends
|21-01-2020
|521
|Batwoman
|#111
|An Un-Birthday Present
|26-01-2020
|522
|Supergirl
|#511
|Back from the Future – Part 1
|26-01-2020
|523
|Black Lightning
|#311
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction
|27-01-2020
|524
|Arrow
|#810
|Fadeout
|28-01-2020
|525
|Black Lightning
|#312
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three: Motherless ID
|03-02-2020
|526
|The Flash
|#610
|Marathon
|04-02-2020
|527
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#502
|Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me
|04-02-2020
|528
|Black Lightning
|#313
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four
|10-02-2020
|529
|The Flash
|#611
|Love Is a Battlefield
|11-02-2020
|530
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#503
|Slay Anything
|11-02-2020
|531
|Batwoman
|#112
|Take Your Choice
|16-02-2020
|532
|Supergirl
|#512
|Back from the Future – Part 2
|16-02-2020
|533
|The Flash
|#612
|A Girl Named Sue
|18-02-2020
|534
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#504
|A Head of Her Time
|18-02-2020
|535
|Batwoman
|#113
|Drink Me
|23-02-2020
|536
|Supergirl
|#513
|It’s a Super Life
|23-02-2020
|537
|Black Lightning
|#314
|The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming
|24-02-2020
|538
|The Flash
|#613
|Grodd Friended Me
|25-02-2020
|539
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#505
|Mortal Khanbat
|25-02-2020
|540
|Black Lightning
|#315
|The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain’t Free
|02-03-2020
|541
|Batwoman
|#114
|Grinning from Ear to Ear
|08-03-2020
|542
|Supergirl
|#514
|The Bodyguard
|08-03-2020
|543
|Black Lightning
|#316
|The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation
|09-03-2020
|544
|The Flash
|#614
|Death of the Speed Force
|10-03-2020
|545
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#506
|Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac
|10-03-2020
|546
|Batwoman
|#115
|Off With Her Head
|15-03-2020
|547
|Supergirl
|#515
|Reality Bytes
|15-03-2020
|548
|The Flash
|#615
|The Exorcism of Nash Wells
|17-03-2020
|549
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#507
|Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness
|17-03-2020
|550
|Batwoman
|#116
|Through the Looking Glass
|22-03-2020
|551
|Supergirl
|#516
|Alex in Wonderland
|22-03-2020
|552
|The Flash
|#616
|So Long and Goodnight
|21-04-2020
|553
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#509
|Zari, Not Zari
|21-04-2020
|554
|Batwoman
|#117
|A Narrow Escape
|26-04-2020
|555
|The Flash
|#617
|Liberation
|28-04-2020
|556
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#510
|The Great British Fake-Off
|28-04-2020
|557
|Batwoman
|#118
|If You Believe in Me, I’ll Believe in You
|03-05-2020
|558
|Supergirl
|#517
|Deus Lex Machina
|03-05-2020
|559
|The Flash
|#618
|Pay the Piper
|05-05-2020
|560
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#511
|Ship Broken
|05-05-2020
|561
|Batwoman
|#119
|A Secret Kept from All the Rest
|10-05-2020
|562
|Supergirl
|#518
|The Missing Link
|10-05-2020
|563
|The Flash
|#619
|Success Is Assured
|12-05-2020
|564
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#512
|Freaks and Greeks
|12-05-2020
|565
|Batwoman
|#120
|O, Mouse!
|17-05-2020
|566
|Supergirl
|#519
|Immortal Kombat
|17-05-2020
|567
|DC’s Stargirl
|#101
|Pilot
|18-05-2020
|568
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#513
|I Am Legends
|19-05-2020
|569
|DC’s Stargirl
|#102
|S.T.R.I.P.E.
|25-05-2020
|570
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#514
|The One Where We’re Trapped on TV
|26-05-2020
|571
|DC’s Stargirl
|#103
|Icicle
|01-06-2020
|572
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#515
|Swan Thong
|01-06-2020
|573
|DC’s Stargirl
|#104
|Wildcat
|08-06-2020
|574
|DC’s Stargirl
|#105
|Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite
|15-06-2020
|575
|DC’s Stargirl
|#106
|Episode 106
|22-06-2020
|576
|DC’s Stargirl
|#107
|Episode 107
|29-06-2020
|577
|DC’s Stargirl
|#108
|Episode 108
|06-07-2020
|578
|DC’s Stargirl
|#109
|Episode 109
|13-07-2020
|579
|DC’s Stargirl
|#110
|Episode 110
|20-07-2020
|580
|DC’s Stargirl
|#111
|Episode 111
|27-07-2020
|581
|DC’s Stargirl
|#112
|Episode 112
|03-08-2020
|582
|DC’s Stargirl
|#113
|Episode 113
|10-08-2020
Earth-Prime
Arrow
|No.
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|#101
|Pilot
|10-10-2012
|2
|#102
|Honor Thy Father
|17-10-2012
|3
|#103
|Lone Gunmen
|24-10-2012
|4
|#104
|An Innocent Man
|31-10-2012
|5
|#105
|Damaged
|07-11-2012
|6
|#106
|Legacies
|14-11-2012
|7
|#107
|Muse of Fire
|28-11-2012
|8
|#108
|Vendetta
|05-12-2012
|9
|#109
|Year’s End
|12-12-2012
|10
|#110
|Burned
|16-01-2013
|11
|#111
|Trust but Verify
|23-01-2013
|12
|#112
|Vertigo
|30-01-2013
|13
|#113
|Betrayal
|06-02-2013
|14
|#114
|The Odyssey
|13-02-2013
|15
|#115
|Dodger
|20-02-2013
|16
|#116
|Dead to Rights
|27-02-2013
|17
|#117
|The Huntress Returns
|20-03-2013
|18
|#118
|Salvation
|27-03-2013
|19
|#119
|Unfinished Business
|03-04-2013
|20
|#120
|Home Invasion
|24-04-2013
|21
|#121
|The Undertaking
|01-05-2013
|22
|#122
|Darkness on the Edge of Town
|08-05-2013
|23
|#123
|Sacrifice
|15-05-2013
|24
|#201
|City of Heroes
|09-10-2013
|25
|#202
|Identity
|16-10-2013
|26
|#203
|Broken Dolls
|23-10-2013
|27
|#204
|Crucible
|30-10-2013
|28
|#205
|League of Assassins
|06-11-2013
|29
|#206
|Keep Your Enemies Closer
|13-11-2013
|30
|#207
|State v. Queen
|20-11-2013
|31
|#208
|The Scientist
|04-12-2013
|32
|#209
|Three Ghosts
|11-12-2013
|33
|#210
|Blast Radius
|15-01-2014
|34
|#211
|Blind Spot
|22-01-2014
|35
|#212
|Tremors
|29-01-2014
|36
|#213
|Heir to the Demon
|05-02-2014
|37
|#214
|Time of Death
|26-02-2014
|38
|#215
|The Promise
|05-03-2014
|39
|#216
|Suicide Squad
|19-03-2014
|40
|#217
|Birds of Prey
|26-03-2014
|41
|#218
|Deathstroke
|02-04-2014
|42
|#219
|The Man Under the Hood
|16-04-2014
|43
|#220
|Seeing Red
|23-04-2014
|44
|#221
|City of Blood
|30-04-2014
|45
|#222
|Streets of Fire
|07-05-2014
|46
|#223
|Unthinkable
|14-05-2014
|47
|#301
|The Calm
|08-10-2014
|48
|#302
|Sara
|15-10-2014
|49
|#303
|Corto Maltese
|22-10-2014
|50
|#304
|The Magician
|29-10-2014
|51
|#305
|The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak
|05-11-2014
|52
|#306
|Guilty
|12-11-2014
|53
|#307
|Draw Back Your Bow
|19-11-2014
|54
|#308
|The Brave and the Bold
|03-12-2014
|55
|#309
|The Climb
|10-12-2014
|56
|#310
|Left Behind
|21-01-2015
|57
|#311
|Midnight City
|28-01-2015
|58
|#312
|Uprising
|04-02-2015
|59
|#313
|Canaries
|11-02-2015
|60
|#314
|The Return
|18-02-2015
|61
|#315
|Nanda Parbat
|25-02-2015
|62
|#316
|The Offer
|18-03-2015
|63
|#317
|Suicidal Tendencies
|25-03-2015
|64
|#318
|Public Enemy
|01-04-2015
|65
|#319
|Broken Arrow
|15-04-2015
|66
|#320
|The Fallen
|22-04-2015
|67
|#321
|Al Sah-him
|29-04-2015
|68
|#322
|This Is Your Sword
|06-05-2015
|69
|#323
|My Name Is Oliver Queen
|13-05-2015
|70
|#401
|Green Arrow
|07-10-2015
|71
|#402
|The Candidate
|14-10-2015
|72
|#403
|Restoration
|21-10-2015
|73
|#404
|Beyond Redemption
|28-10-2015
|74
|#405
|Haunted
|04-11-2015
|75
|#406
|Lost Souls
|11-11-2015
|76
|#407
|Brotherhood
|18-11-2015
|77
|#408
|Legends of Yesterday
|02-12-2015
|78
|#409
|Dark Waters
|09-12-2015
|79
|#410
|Blood Debts
|20-01-2016
|80
|#411
|A.W.O.L.
|27-01-2016
|81
|#412
|Unchained
|03-02-2016
|82
|#413
|Sins of the Father
|10-02-2016
|83
|#414
|Code of Silence
|17-02-2016
|84
|#415
|Taken
|24-02-2016
|85
|#416
|Broken Hearts
|23-03-2016
|86
|#417
|Beacon of Hope
|30-03-2016
|87
|#418
|Eleven-Fifty-Nine
|06-04-2016
|88
|#419
|Canary Cry
|27-04-2016
|89
|#420
|Genesis
|04-05-2016
|90
|#421
|Monument Point
|11-05-2016
|91
|#422
|Lost in the Flood
|18-05-2016
|92
|#423
|Schism
|25-05-2016
|93
|#501
|Legacy
|05-10-2016
|94
|#502
|The Recruits
|12-10-2016
|95
|#503
|A Matter of Trust
|19-10-2016
|96
|#504
|Penance
|26-10-2016
|97
|#505
|Human Target
|02-11-2016
|98
|#506
|So It Begins
|09-11-2016
|99
|#507
|Vigilante
|16-11-2016
|100
|#508
|Invasion!
|30-11-2016
|101
|#509
|What We Leave Behind
|07-12-2016
|102
|#510
|Who Are You?
|25-01-2017
|103
|#511
|Second Chances
|01-02-2017
|104
|#512
|Bratva
|08-02-2017
|105
|#513
|Spectre of the Gun
|15-02-2017
|106
|#514
|The Sin-Eater
|22-02-2017
|107
|#515
|Fighting Fire With Fire
|01-03-2017
|108
|#516
|Checkmate
|15-03-2017
|109
|#517
|Kapiushon
|22-03-2017
|110
|#518
|Disbanded
|29-03-2017
|111
|#519
|Dangerous Liaisons
|26-04-2017
|112
|#520
|Underneath
|03-05-2017
|113
|#521
|Honor Thy Fathers
|10-05-2017
|114
|#522
|Missing
|17-05-2017
|115
|#523
|Lian Yu
|24-05-2017
|116
|#601
|Fallout
|12-10-2017
|117
|#602
|Tribute
|19-10-2017
|118
|#603
|Next of Kin
|26-10-2017
|119
|#604
|Reversal
|02-11-2017
|120
|#605
|Deathstroke Returns
|09-11-2017
|121
|#606
|Promises Kept
|16-11-2017
|122
|#607
|Thanksgiving
|23-11-2017
|123
|#608
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2
|27-11-2017
|124
|#609
|Irreconcilable Differences
|07-12-2017
|125
|#610
|Divided
|18-01-2018
|126
|#611
|We Fall
|25-01-2018
|127
|#612
|All for Nothing
|01-02-2018
|128
|#613
|The Devil’s Greatest Trick
|08-02-2018
|129
|#614
|Collision Course
|01-03-2018
|130
|#615
|Doppelgänger
|08-03-2018
|131
|#616
|The Thanatos Guild
|29-03-2018
|132
|#617
|Brothers in Arms
|05-04-2018
|133
|#618
|Fundamentals
|12-04-2018
|134
|#619
|The Dragon
|19-04-2018
|135
|#620
|Shifting Allegiances
|26-04-2018
|136
|#621
|Docket No. 11-19-41-73
|03-05-2018
|137
|#622
|The Ties That Bind
|10-05-2018
|138
|#623
|Life Sentence
|17-05-2018
|139
|#701
|Inmate 4587
|15-10-2018
|140
|#702
|The Longbow Hunters
|22-10-2018
|141
|#703
|Crossing Lines
|29-10-2018
|142
|#704
|Level Two
|05-11-2018
|143
|#705
|The Demon
|12-11-2018
|144
|#706
|Due Process
|19-11-2018
|145
|#707
|The Slabside Redemption
|26-11-2018
|146
|#708
|Unmasked
|03-12-2018
|147
|#709
|Elseworlds, Part 2
|10-12-2018
|148
|#710
|My Name Is Emiko Queen
|21-01-2019
|149
|#711
|Past Sins
|28-01-2019
|150
|#712
|Emerald Archer
|04-02-2019
|151
|#713
|Star City Slayer
|11-02-2019
|152
|#714
|Brothers and Sisters
|04-03-2019
|153
|#715
|Training Day
|11-03-2019
|154
|#716
|Star City 2040
|18-03-2019
|155
|#717
|Inheritance
|25-03-2019
|156
|#718
|Lost Canary
|15-04-2019
|157
|#719
|Spartan
|22-04-2019
|453
|#720
|Confessions
|29-04-2019
|159
|#721
|Living Proof
|06-05-2019
|160
|#722
|You Have Saved This City
|13-05-2019
|161
|#801
|Starling City
|15-10-2019
|162
|#802
|Welcome to Hong Kong
|22-10-2019
|163
|#803
|Leap of Faith
|29-10-2019
|164
|#804
|Present Tense
|05-11-2019
|165
|#805
|Prochnost
|19-11-2019
|166
|#806
|Reset
|26-11-2019
|167
|#807
|Purgatory
|03-12-2019
|168
|#808
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four
|14-01-2020
|169
|#809
|Green Arrow and the Canaries
|21-01-2020
|170
|#810
|Fadeout
|28-01-2020
The Flash
|No.
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|#101
|Pilot
|07-10-2014
|2
|#102
|The Fastest Man Alive
|14-10-2014
|3
|#103
|Things You Can’t Outrun
|21-10-2014
|4
|#104
|Going Rogue
|28-10-2014
|5
|#105
|Plastique
|11-11-2014
|6
|#106
|The Flash Is Born
|18-11-2014
|7
|#107
|Power Outage
|25-11-2014
|8
|#108
|Flash vs. Arrow
|02-12-2014
|9
|#109
|The Man in the Yellow Suit
|09-12-2014
|10
|#110
|Revenge of the Rogues
|20-01-2015
|11
|#111
|The Sound and the Fury
|27-01-2015
|12
|#112
|Crazy for You
|03-02-2015
|13
|#113
|The Nuclear Man
|10-02-2015
|14
|#114
|Fallout
|17-02-2015
|15
|#115
|Out of Time
|17-03-2015
|16
|#116
|Rogue Time
|24-03-2015
|17
|#117
|Tricksters
|31-03-2015
|18
|#118
|All Star Team Up
|14-04-2015
|19
|#119
|Who Is Harrison Wells?
|21-04-2015
|20
|#120
|The Trap
|28-04-2015
|21
|#121
|Grodd Lives
|05-05-2015
|22
|#122
|Rogue Air
|12-05-2015
|23
|#123
|Fast Enough
|19-05-2015
|24
|#201
|The Man Who Saved Central City
|06-10-2015
|25
|#202
|Flash of Two Worlds
|13-10-2015
|26
|#203
|Family of Rogues
|20-10-2015
|27
|#204
|The Fury of Firestorm
|27-10-2015
|28
|#205
|The Darkness and the Light
|03-11-2015
|29
|#206
|Enter Zoom
|10-11-2015
|30
|#207
|Gorilla Warfare
|17-11-2015
|31
|#208
|Legends of Today
|01-12-2015
|32
|#209
|Running to Stand Still
|08-12-2015
|33
|#210
|Potential Energy
|19-01-2016
|34
|#211
|The Reverse-Flash Returns
|26-01-2016
|35
|#212
|Fast Lane
|02-02-2016
|36
|#213
|Welcome to Earth-2
|09-02-2016
|37
|#214
|Escape from Earth-2
|16-02-2016
|38
|#215
|King Shark
|23-02-2016
|39
|#216
|Trajectory
|22-03-2016
|40
|#217
|Flash Back
|29-03-2016
|41
|#218
|Versus Zoom
|19-04-2016
|42
|#219
|Back to Normal
|26-04-2016
|43
|#220
|Rupture
|03-05-2016
|44
|#221
|The Runaway Dinosaur
|10-05-2016
|45
|#222
|Invincible
|17-05-2016
|46
|#223
|The Race of His Life
|24-05-2016
|47
|#301
|Flashpoint
|04-10-2016
|48
|#302
|Paradox
|11-10-2016
|49
|#303
|Magenta
|18-10-2016
|50
|#304
|The New Rogues
|25-10-2016
|51
|#305
|Monster
|01-11-2016
|52
|#306
|Shade
|15-11-2016
|53
|#307
|Killer Frost
|22-11-2016
|54
|#308
|Invasion!
|29-11-2016
|55
|#309
|The Present
|06-12-2016
|56
|#310
|Borrowing Problems from the Future
|24-01-2017
|57
|#311
|Dead or Alive
|31-01-2017
|58
|#312
|Untouchable
|07-02-2017
|59
|#313
|Attack on Gorilla City
|21-02-2017
|60
|#314
|Attack on Central City
|28-02-2017
|61
|#315
|The Wrath of Savitar
|07-03-2017
|62
|#316
|Into the Speed Force
|14-03-2017
|63
|#317
|Duet
|21-03-2017
|64
|#318
|Abra Kadabra
|28-03-2017
|65
|#319
|The Once and Future Flash
|25-04-2017
|66
|#320
|I Know Who You Are
|02-05-2017
|67
|#321
|Cause and Effect
|09-05-2017
|68
|#322
|Infantino Street
|16-05-2017
|69
|#323
|Finish Line
|23-05-2017
|70
|#401
|The Flash Reborn
|10-10-2017
|71
|#402
|Mixed Signals
|17-10-2017
|72
|#403
|Luck Be a Lady
|24-10-2017
|73
|#404
|Elongated Journey into Night
|31-10-2017
|74
|#405
|Girls Night Out
|07-11-2017
|75
|#406
|When Harry Met Harry…
|14-11-2017
|76
|#407
|Therefore I Am
|21-11-2017
|77
|#408
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3
|28-11-2017
|78
|#409
|Don’t Run
|05-12-2017
|79
|#410
|The Trial of the Flash
|16-01-2018
|80
|#411
|The Elongated Knight Rises
|23-01-2018
|81
|#412
|Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash
|30-01-2018
|82
|#413
|True Colors
|06-02-2018
|83
|#414
|Subject 9
|27-02-2018
|84
|#415
|Enter Flashtime
|06-03-2018
|85
|#416
|Run, Iris, Run
|13-03-2018
|86
|#417
|Null and Annoyed
|10-04-2018
|87
|#418
|Lose Yourself
|17-04-2018
|88
|#419
|Fury Rogue
|24-04-2018
|89
|#420
|Therefore She Is
|01-05-2018
|90
|#421
|Harry and the Harrisons
|08-05-2018
|91
|#422
|Think Fast
|15-05-2018
|92
|#423
|We Are the Flash
|22-05-2018
|93
|#501
|Nora
|09-10-2018
|94
|#502
|Blocked
|16-10-2018
|95
|#503
|The Death of Vibe
|23-10-2018
|96
|#504
|News Flash
|30-10-2018
|97
|#505
|All Doll’d Up
|13-11-2018
|98
|#506
|The Icicle Cometh
|20-11-2018
|99
|#507
|O Come, All Ye Thankful
|27-11-2018
|100
|#508
|What’s Past Is Prologue
|04-12-2018
|101
|#509
|Elseworlds, Part 1
|09-12-2018
|102
|#510
|The Flash and the Furious
|15-01-2019
|103
|#511
|Seeing Red
|22-01-2019
|104
|#512
|Memorabilia
|29-01-2019
|105
|#513
|Goldfaced
|05-02-2019
|106
|#514
|Cause and XS
|12-02-2019
|107
|#515
|King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd
|05-03-2019
|108
|#516
|Failure Is an Orphan
|12-03-2019
|109
|#517
|Time Bomb
|19-03-2019
|110
|#518
|Godspeed
|16-04-2019
|111
|#519
|Snow Pack
|23-04-2019
|112
|#520
|Gone Rogue
|30-04-2019
|113
|#521
|The Girl with the Red Lightning
|07-05-2019
|114
|#522
|Legacy
|14-05-2019
|115
|#601
|Into the Void
|08-10-2019
|116
|#602
|A Flash of the Lightning
|15-10-2019
|117
|#603
|Dead Man Running
|22-10-2019
|118
|#604
|There Will Be Blood
|29-10-2019
|119
|#605
|Kiss Kiss Breach Breach
|05-11-2019
|120
|#606
|License to Elongate
|19-11-2019
|121
|#607
|The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1
|26-11-2019
|122
|#608
|The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2
|03-12-2019
|123
|#609
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three
|10-12-2019
|124
|#610
|Marathon
|04-02-2020
|125
|#611
|Love Is a Battlefield
|11-02-2020
|126
|#612
|A Girl Named Sue
|18-02-2020
|127
|#613
|Grodd Friended Me
|25-02-2020
|128
|#614
|Death of the Speed Force
|10-03-2020
|129
|#615
|The Exorcism of Nash Wells
|17-03-2020
|130
|#616
|So Long and Goodnight
|21-04-2020
|131
|#617
|Liberation
|28-04-2020
|132
|#618
|Pay the Piper
|05-05-2020
|133
|#619
|Success Is Assured
|12-05-2020
Supergirl
|No.
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|#101
|Pilot
|26-10-2015
|2
|#102
|Stronger Together
|02-11-2015
|3
|#103
|Fight or Flight
|09-11-2015
|4
|#105
|Livewire
|16-11-2015
|5
|#104
|How Does She Do It?
|23-11-2015
|6
|#106
|Red Faced
|30-11-2015
|7
|#107
|Human for a Day
|07-12-2015
|8
|#108
|Hostile Takeover
|14-12-2015
|9
|#109
|Blood Bonds
|04-01-2016
|10
|#110
|Childish Things
|18-01-2016
|11
|#111
|Strange Visitor from Another Planet
|25-01-2016
|12
|#112
|Bizarro
|01-02-2016
|13
|#113
|For the Girl Who Has Everything
|08-02-2016
|14
|#114
|Truth, Justice and the American Way
|22-02-2016
|15
|#115
|Solitude
|29-02-2016
|16
|#116
|Falling
|14-03-2016
|17
|#117
|Manhunter
|21-03-2016
|18
|#118
|World’s Finest
|28-03-2016
|19
|#119
|Myriad
|11-04-2016
|20
|#120
|Better Angels
|18-04-2016
|21
|#201
|The Adventures of Supergirl
|10-10-2016
|22
|#202
|The Last Children of Krypton
|17-10-2016
|23
|#203
|Welcome to Earth
|24-10-2016
|24
|#204
|Survivors
|31-10-2016
|25
|#205
|Crossfire
|07-11-2016
|26
|#206
|Changing
|14-11-2016
|27
|#207
|The Darkest Place
|21-11-2016
|28
|#208
|Medusa
|28-11-2016
|29
|#209
|Supergirl Lives
|23-01-2017
|30
|#210
|We Can Be Heroes
|30-01-2017
|31
|#211
|The Martian Chronicles
|06-02-2017
|32
|#212
|Luthors
|13-02-2017
|33
|#213
|Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk
|20-02-2017
|34
|#214
|Homecoming
|27-02-2017
|35
|#215
|Exodus
|06-03-2017
|36
|#216
|Star-Crossed
|20-03-2017
|37
|#217
|Distant Sun
|27-03-2017
|38
|#218
|Ace Reporter
|24-04-2017
|39
|#219
|Alex
|01-05-2017
|40
|#220
|City of Lost Children
|08-05-2017
|41
|#221
|Resist
|15-05-2017
|42
|#222
|Nevertheless, She Persisted
|22-05-2017
|43
|#301
|Girl of Steel
|09-10-2017
|44
|#302
|Triggers
|16-10-2017
|45
|#303
|Far from the Tree
|23-10-2017
|46
|#304
|The Faithful
|30-10-2017
|47
|#305
|Damage
|06-11-2017
|48
|#306
|Midvale
|13-11-2017
|49
|#307
|Wake Up
|20-11-2017
|50
|#308
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1
|27-11-2017
|51
|#309
|Reign
|04-12-2017
|52
|#310
|Legion of Superheroes
|15-01-2018
|53
|#311
|Fort Rozz
|22-01-2018
|54
|#312
|For Good
|29-01-2018
|55
|#313
|Both Sides Now
|05-02-2018
|56
|#314
|Schott Through the Heart
|16-04-2018
|57
|#315
|In Search of Lost Time
|23-04-2018
|58
|#316
|Of Two Minds
|30-04-2018
|59
|#317
|Trinity
|07-05-2018
|60
|#318
|Shelter from the Storm
|14-05-2018
|61
|#319
|The Fanatical
|21-05-2018
|62
|#320
|Dark Side of the Moon
|28-05-2016
|63
|#321
|Not Kansas
|04-06-2018
|64
|#322
|Make It Reign
|11-06-2018
|65
|#323
|Battles Lost and Won
|18-06-2018
|66
|#401
|American Alien
|14-10-2018
|67
|#402
|Fallout
|21-10-2018
|68
|#403
|Man of Steel
|28-10-2018
|69
|#404
|Ahimsa
|04-11-2018
|70
|#405
|Parasite Lost
|11-11-2018
|71
|#406
|Call to Action
|18-11-2018
|72
|#407
|Rather the Fallen Angel
|25-11-2018
|73
|#408
|Bunker Hill
|02-12-2018
|74
|#409
|Elseworlds, Part 3
|11-12-2018
|75
|#410
|Suspicious Minds
|20-01-2019
|76
|#411
|Blood Memory
|27-01-2019
|77
|#412
|Menagerie
|17-02-2019
|78
|#413
|What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way?
|03-03-2019
|79
|#414
|Stand and Deliver
|10-03-2019
|80
|#415
|O Brother, Where Art Thou?
|17-03-2019
|81
|#416
|The House of L
|24-03-2019
|82
|#417
|All About Eve
|31-03-2019
|83
|#418
|Crime and Punishment
|21-04-2019
|84
|#419
|American Dreamer
|28-04-2019
|85
|#420
|Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?
|05-05-2019
|86
|#421
|Red Dawn
|12-05-2019
|87
|#422
|The Quest for Peace
|19-05-2019
|88
|#501
|Event Horizon
|06-10-2019
|89
|#502
|Stranger Beside Me
|13-10-2019
|90
|#503
|Blurred Lines
|20-10-2019
|91
|#504
|In Plain Sight
|27-10-2019
|92
|#505
|Dangerous Liaisons
|03-11-2019
|93
|#506
|Confidence Women
|10-11-2019
|94
|#507
|Tremors
|17-11-2019
|95
|#508
|The Wrath of Rama Khan
|01-12-2019
|96
|#509
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One
|08-12-2019
|97
|#510
|The Bottle Episode
|19-01-2020
|98
|#511
|Back from the Future – Part 1
|26-01-2020
|99
|#512
|Back from the Future – Part 2
|16-02-2020
|100
|#513
|It’s a Super Life
|23-02-2020
|101
|#514
|The Bodyguard
|08-03-2020
|102
|#515
|Reality Bytes
|15-03-2020
|103
|#516
|Alex in Wonderland
|22-03-2020
|104
|#517
|Deus Lex Machina
|03-05-2020
|105
|#518
|The Missing Link
|10-05-2020
|106
|#519
|Immortal Kombat
|17-05-2020
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Note: This list uses the official production numbers as issue numbers to avoid any confusion. Episode 508 was aired before episode 501.
|No.
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|#101
|Pilot, Part 1
|21-01-2016
|2
|#102
|Pilot, Part 2
|28-01-2016
|3
|#103
|Blood Ties
|04-02-2016
|4
|#104
|White Knights
|11-02-2016
|5
|#105
|Fail-Safe
|18-02-2016
|6
|#106
|Star City 2046
|25-02-2016
|7
|#107
|Marooned
|03-03-2016
|8
|#108
|Night of the Hawk
|10-03-2016
|9
|#109
|Left Behind
|31-03-2016
|10
|#110
|Progeny
|07-04-2016
|11
|#111
|The Magnificent Eight
|14-04-2016
|12
|#112
|Last Refufe
|21-04-2016
|13
|#113
|Leviathan
|28-04-2016
|14
|#114
|River of Time
|05-05-2016
|15
|#115
|Destiny
|12-05-2016
|16
|#116
|Legendary
|19-05-2016
|17
|#201
|Out of Time
|13-10-2016
|18
|#202
|The Justice Society of America
|20-10-2016
|19
|#203
|Shogun
|27-10-2016
|20
|#204
|Abominations
|03-11-2016
|21
|#205
|Compromised
|10-11-2016
|22
|#206
|Outlaw Country
|17-11-2016
|23
|#207
|Invasion!
|01-12-2016
|24
|#208
|The Chicago Way
|08-12-2016
|25
|#209
|Raiders of the Lost Art
|24-01-2017
|26
|#210
|The Legion of Doom
|31-01-2017
|27
|#211
|Turncoat
|07-02-2017
|28
|#212
|Camelot/3000
|21-02-2017
|29
|#213
|Land of the Lost
|07-03-2017
|30
|#214
|Moonshot
|14-03-2017
|31
|#215
|Fellowship of the Spear
|21-03-2017
|32
|#216
|Doomworld
|28-03-2017
|33
|#217
|Aruba
|04-04-2017
|34
|#301
|Aruba-Con
|10-10-2017
|35
|#302
|Freakshow
|17-10-2017
|36
|#303
|Zari
|24-10-2017
|37
|#304
|Phone Home
|31-10-2017
|38
|#305
|Return of the Mack
|07-11-2017
|39
|#306
|Helen Hunt
|14-11-2017
|40
|#307
|Welcome to the Jungle
|21-11-2017
|41
|#308
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
|28-11-2017
|42
|#309
|Beebo the God of War
|05-12-2017
|43
|#310
|Daddy Darhkest
|12-02-2018
|44
|#311
|Here I Go Again
|19-02-2018
|45
|#312
|The Curse of the Earth Totem
|26-02-2018
|46
|#313
|No Country for Old Dads
|05-03-2018
|47
|#314
|Amazing Grace
|12-03-2018
|48
|#315
|Necromancing the Stone
|19-03-2018
|49
|#316
|I, Ava
|26-03-2018
|50
|#317
|Guest Starring John Noble
|02-04-2018
|51
|#318
|The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly
|09-04-2018
|52
|#401
|The Virgin Gary
|22-10-2018
|53
|#402
|Witch Hunt
|29-10-2018
|54
|#403
|Dancing Queen
|05-11-2018
|55
|#404
|Wet Hot American Bummer
|12-11-2018
|56
|#405
|Tagumo Attacks!!!
|19-11-2018
|57
|#406
|Tender Is the Nate
|26-11-2018
|58
|#407
|Hell No, Dolly!
|03-12-2018
|59
|#408
|Legends of To-Meow-Meow
|10-12-2018
|60
|#409
|Lucha de Apuestas
|01-04-2019
|61
|#410
|The Getaway
|08-04-2019
|62
|#411
|Séance & Sensibility
|15-04-2019
|63
|#412
|The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe
|22-04-2019
|64
|#413
|Egg MacGuffin
|29-04-2019
|65
|#414
|Nip/Stuck
|06-05-2019
|66
|#415
|Terms of Service
|13-05-2019
|67
|#416
|Hey, World!
|20-05-2019
|68
|#508
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five
|14-01-2020
|69
|#501
|Meet the Legends
|21-01-2020
|70
|#502
|Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me
|04-02-2020
|71
|#503
|Slay Anything
|11-02-2020
|72
|#504
|A Head of Her Time
|18-02-2020
|73
|#505
|Mortal Khanbat
|25-02-2020
|74
|#506
|Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac
|10-03-2020
|75
|#507
|Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness
|17-03-2020
|76
|#509
|Zari, Not Zari
|21-04-2020
|77
|#510
|The Great British Fake-Off
|28-04-2020
|78
|#511
|Ship Broken
|05-05-2020
|79
|#512
|Freaks and Greeks
|12-05-2020
|80
|#513
|I Am Legends
|19-05-2020
|81
|#514
|The One Where We’re Trapped on TV
|26-05-2020
|82
|#515
|Swan Thong
|01-06-2020
Batwoman
|No.
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|#101
|Pilot
|06-10-2019
|2
|#102
|The Rabbit Hole
|13-10-2019
|3
|#103
|Down Down Down
|20-10-2019
|4
|#104
|Who Are You?
|27-10-2019
|5
|#105
|Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale
|03-11-2019
|6
|#106
|I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury
|10-11-2019
|7
|#107
|Tell Me the Truth
|17-11-2019
|8
|#108
|A Mad Tea-Party
|01-12-2019
|9
|#109
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two
|09-12-2019
|10
|#110
|How Queer Everything Is Today!
|19-01-2020
|11
|#111
|An Un-Birthday Present
|26-01-2020
|12
|#112
|Take Your Choice
|16-02-2020
|13
|#113
|Drink Me
|23-02-2020
|14
|#114
|Grinning from Ear to Ear
|08-03-2020
|15
|#115
|Off With Her Head
|15-03-2020
|16
|#116
|Through the Looking Glass
|22-03-2020
|17
|#117
|A Narrow Escape
|26-04-2020
|18
|#118
|If You Believe in Me, I’ll Believe in You
|03-05-2020
|19
|#119
|A Secret Kept from All the Rest
|10-05-2020
|20
|#120
|O, Mouse!
|17-05-2020
Black Lightning
|No.
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|#101
|The Resurrection
|16-01-2018
|2
|#102
|LaWanda: The Book of Hope
|23-01-2018
|3
|#103
|LaWanda: The Book of Burial
|30-01-2018
|4
|#104
|Black Jesus
|06-02-2018
|5
|#105
|And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light
|13-02-2018
|6
|#106
|Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder
|27-02-2018
|7
|#107
|Equinox: The Book of Fate
|06-03-2018
|8
|#108
|The Book of Revelations
|13-03-2018
|9
|#109
|The Book of Little Black Lies
|20-03-2018
|10
|#110
|Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption
|27-03-2018
|11
|#111
|Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion
|03-04-2018
|12
|#112
|The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain
|10-04-2018
|13
|#113
|Shadow of Death: The Book of War
|17-04-2018
|14
|#201
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies
|09-10-2018
|15
|#202
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues
|16-10-2018
|16
|#203
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry
|23-10-2018
|17
|#204
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak
|30-10-2018
|18
|#205
|The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem
|13-11-2018
|19
|#206
|The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi
|20-11-2018
|20
|#207
|The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange
|27-11-2018
|21
|#208
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus
|04-12-2018
|22
|#209
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi
|11-12-2018
|23
|#210
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros
|21-01-2018
|24
|#211
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son
|28-01-2019
|25
|#212
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust
|04-02-2019
|26
|#213
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire
|11-02-2019
|27
|#214
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin
|04-03-2019
|28
|#215
|The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha
|11-03-2019
|29
|#216
|The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega
|18-03-2019
|30
|#301
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of the Blackbird
|07-10-2019
|31
|#302
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two: Maryam’s Tasbih
|14-10-2019
|32
|#303
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three: Agent Odell’s Pipe-Dream
|21-10-2019
|33
|#304
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four: Lynn’s Ouroboros
|28-10-2019
|34
|#305
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five: Requiem for Tavon
|11-11-2019
|35
|#306
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter One: Knocking on Heaven’s Door
|18-11-2019
|36
|#307
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two: Henderson’s Opus
|25-11-2019
|37
|#308
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle of Franklin Terrace
|02-12-2019
|38
|#309
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis
|09-12-2019
|39
|#310
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn
|20-01-2020
|40
|#311
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction
|27-01-2020
|41
|#312
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three: Motherless ID
|03-02-2020
|42
|#313
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four: Grab the Strap
|10-02-2020
|43
|#314
|The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming
|24-02-2020
|44
|#315
|The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain’t Free
|02-03-2020
|45
|#316
|The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation
|09-03-2020
Constantine
|No.
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|#101
|Non Est Asylum
|24-10-2014
|2
|#102
|The Darkness Beneath
|31-10-2014
|3
|#103
|The Devil’s Vinyl
|07-11-2014
|4
|#104
|A Feast of Friends
|14-11-2014
|5
|#105
|Danse Vaudou
|21-11-2014
|6
|#106
|The Rage of Caliban
|28-11-2014
|7
|#107
|Blessed Are the Damned
|05-12-2014
|8
|#108
|The Saint of Last Resorts
|12-12-2014
|9
|#109
|The Saint of Last Resorts: Part Two
|16-01-2015
|10
|#110
|Quid Pro Quo
|23-01-2015
|11
|#111
|A Whole World Out There
|30-01-2015
|12
|#112
|Angels and Ministers of Grace
|06-02-2015
|13
|#113
|Waiting for the Man
|13-02-2015
Vixen
|No.
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|#101
|Episode One
|25-08-2015
|2
|#102
|Episode Two
|01-09-2015
|3
|#103
|Episode Three
|08-09-2015
|4
|#104
|Episode Four
|15-09-2015
|5
|#105
|Episode Five
|22-09-2015
|6
|#106
|Episode Six
|29-09-2015
|7
|#201
|Episode One
|13-10-2016
|8
|#202
|Episode Two
|21-10-2016
|9
|#203
|Episode Three
|28-10-2016
|10
|#204
|Episode Four
|04-11-2016
|11
|#205
|Episode Five
|11-11-2016
|12
|#206
|Episode Six
|18-11-2016
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
|No.
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|#101
|A Hero Rises: Episode One
|08-12-2017
|2
|#102
|A Hero Rises: Episode Two
|08-12-2017
|3
|#103
|A Hero Rises: Episode Three
|08-12-2017
|4
|#104
|A Hero Rises: Episode Four
|08-12-2017
|5
|#105
|A Hero Rises: Episode Five
|08-12-2017
|6
|#106
|A Hero Rises: Episode Six
|08-12-2017
|7
|#201
|Earth-X: Episode One
|19-07-2018
|8
|#202
|Earth-X: Episode Two
|19-07-2018
|9
|#203
|Earth-X: Episode Three
|19-07-2018
|10
|#204
|Earth-X: Episode Four
|19-07-2018
|11
|#205
|Earth-X: Episode Five
|19-07-2018
|12
|#206
|Earth-X: Episode Six
|19-07-2018
Crossovers
Year Three
|No.
|Series
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|67
|The Flash
|#108
|Flash vs. Arrow
|02-12-2014
|68
|Arrow
|#308
|The Brave and the Bold
|03-12-2014
Year Four
|No.
|Series
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|126
|The Flash
|#208
|Legends of Today
|01-12-2015
|127
|Arrow
|#408
|Legends of Yesterday
|02-12-2015
Supergirl and The Flash
Note: These are not directly connected to one another. They merely complement each other.
|No.
|Series
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|163
|Supergirl
|#118
|World’s Finest
|28-03-2016
|250
|The Flash
|#317
|Duet
|21-03-2017
Year Five
|No.
|Series
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|215
|Supergirl
|#208
|Medusa*
|28-11-2016
|216
|The Flash
|#308
|Invasion!
|29-11-2016
|217
|Arrow
|#508
|Invasion!
|30-11-2016
|218
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#207
|Invasion!
|01-12-2016
* Optional viewing
Year Six
|No.
|Series
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|301
|Supergirl
|#308
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1
|27-11-2017
|302
|Arrow
|#608
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2
|27-11-2017
|303
|The Flash
|#408
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3
|28-11-2017
|304
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#308
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
|28-11-2017
Year Seven
|No.
|Series
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|412
|The Flash
|#509
|Elseworlds, Part 1
|09-12-2018
|413
|Arrow
|#709
|Elseworlds, Part 2
|10-12-2018
|415
|Supergirl
|#409
|Elseworlds, Part 3
|11-12-2018
Year Eight
|No.
|Series
|Issue
|Title
|Release Date
|510
|Supergirl
|#509
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One
|08-12-2019
|511
|Batwoman
|#109
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two
|09-12-2019
|512
|Black Lightning
|#309
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis*
|09-12-2019
|513
|The Flash
|#609
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three
|10-12-2019
|514
|Arrow
|#808
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four
|14-01-2020
|515
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|#508
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five
|14-01-2020
* Optional viewing
