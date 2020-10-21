Crooked Llama News

Netflix: How to Watch the Arrowverse in Chronological Order on Netflix

548 episodes, 9 seasons, 5 series, and hundreds of hours of content, that’s what awaits you with the galactic sized binge of the Arrowverse on Netflix. Below is a list compiled from Reddit that is the complete guide on how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2020. And yes, we know that the CW recently changed the name Arrowverse to CWVerse, but let’s face it – that’s just wrong and no one will ever call it that!

Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. All five series  are available to stream on Netflix right now. So, if you’re still stuck at home due to the pandemic, now’s your chance to get caught up!

The watch guide goes through all eight years of the Arrowverse and compiled the full list on how to watch all five series in chronological order. The crossovers won’t be an issue either, as they included when, how, and where to watch all of the Arrowverse crossovers.

So! Here we go! Enjoy! We’re expecting a complete report of each episode by Friday!

The Master List

No. Series Issue Title Release Date
1 Arrow #101 Pilot 10-10-2012
2 Arrow #102 Honor Thy Father 17-10-2012
3 Arrow #103 Lone Gunmen 24-10-2012
4 Arrow #104 An Innocent Man 31-10-2012
5 Arrow #105 Damaged 07-11-2012
6 Arrow #106 Legacies 14-11-2012
7 Arrow #107 Muse of Fire 28-11-2012
8 Arrow #108 Vendetta 05-12-2012
9 Arrow #109 Year’s End 12-12-2012
10 Arrow #110 Burned 16-01-2013
11 Arrow #111 Trust but Verify 23-01-2013
12 Arrow #112 Vertigo 30-01-2013
13 Arrow #113 Betrayal 06-02-2013
14 Arrow #114 The Odyssey 13-02-2013
15 Arrow #115 Dodger 20-02-2013
16 Arrow #116 Dead to Rights 27-02-2013
17 Arrow #117 The Huntress Returns 20-03-2013
18 Arrow #118 Salvation 27-03-2013
19 Arrow #119 Unfinished Business 03-04-2013
20 Arrow #120 Home Invasion 24-04-2013
21 Arrow #121 The Undertaking 01-05-2013
22 Arrow #122 Darkness on the Edge of Town 08-05-2013
23 Arrow #123 Sacrifice 15-05-2013
24 Arrow #201 City of Heroes 09-10-2013
25 Arrow #202 Identity 16-10-2013
26 Arrow #203 Broken Dolls 23-10-2013
27 Arrow #204 Crucible 30-10-2013
28 Arrow #205 League of Assassins 06-11-2013
29 Arrow #206 Keep Your Enemies Closer 13-11-2013
30 Arrow #207 State v. Queen 20-11-2013
31 Arrow #208 The Scientist 04-12-2013
32 Arrow #209 Three Ghosts 11-12-2013
33 Arrow #210 Blast Radius 15-01-2014
34 Arrow #211 Blind Spot 22-01-2014
35 Arrow #212 Tremors 29-01-2014
36 Arrow #213 Heir to the Demon 05-02-2014
37 Arrow #214 Time of Death 26-02-2014
38 Arrow #215 The Promise 05-03-2014
39 Arrow #216 Suicide Squad 19-03-2014
40 Arrow #217 Birds of Prey 26-03-2014
41 Arrow #218 Deathstroke 02-04-2014
42 Arrow #219 The Man Under the Hood 16-04-2014
43 Arrow #220 Seeing Red 23-04-2014
44 Arrow #221 City of Blood 30-04-2014
45 Arrow #222 Streets of Fire 07-05-2014
46 Arrow #223 Unthinkable 14-05-2014
47 The Flash #101 Pilot 07-10-2014
48 Arrow #301 The Calm 08-10-2014
49 The Flash #102 The Fastest Man Alive 14-10-2014
50 Arrow #302 Sara 15-10-2014
51 The Flash #103 Things You Can’t Outrun 21-10-2014
52 Arrow #303 Corto Maltese 22-10-2014
53 Constantine #101 Non Est Asylum 24-10-2014
54 The Flash #104 Going Rogue 28-10-2014
55 Arrow #304 The Magician 29-10-2014
56 Constantine #102 The Darkness Beneath 31-10-2014
57 Arrow #305 The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak 05-11-2014
58 Constantine #103 The Devil’s Vinyl 07-11-2014
59 The Flash #105 Plastique 11-11-2014
60 Arrow #306 Guilty 12-11-2014
61 Constantine #104 A Feast of Friends 14-11-2014
62 The Flash #106 The Flash Is Born 18-11-2014
63 Arrow #307 Draw Back Your Bow 19-11-2014
64 Constantine #105 Danse Vaudou 21-11-2014
65 The Flash #107 Power Outage 25-11-2014
66 Constantine #106 The Rage of Caliban 28-11-2014
67 The Flash #108 Flash vs. Arrow 02-12-2014
68 Arrow #308 The Brave and the Bold 03-12-2014
69 Constantine #107 Blessed Are the Damned 05-12-2014
70 The Flash #109 The Man in the Yellow Suit 09-12-2014
71 Arrow #309 The Climb 10-12-2014
72 Constantine #108 The Saint of Last Resorts 12-12-2014
73 Constantine #109 The Saint of Last Resorts: Part Two 16-01-2015
74 The Flash #110 Revenge of the Rogues 20-01-2015
75 Arrow #110 Left Behind 21-01-2015
76 Constantine #110 Quid Pro Quo 23-01-2015
77 The Flash #111 The Sound and the Fury 27-01-2015
78 Arrow #111 Midnight City 28-01-2015
79 Constantine #111 A Whole World Out There 30-01-2015
80 The Flash #112 Crazy for You 03-02-2015
81 Arrow #112 Uprising 04-02-2015
82 Constantine #112 Angels and Ministers of Grace 06-02-2015
83 The Flash #113 The Nuclear Man 10-02-2015
84 Arrow #313 Canaries 11-02-2015
85 Constantine #113 Waiting for the Man 13-02-2015
86 The Flash #114 Fallout 17-02-2015
87 Arrow #314 The Return 18-02-2015
88 Arrow #315 Nanda Parbat 25-02-2015
89 The Flash #115 Out of Time 17-03-2015
90 Arrow #316 The Offer 18-03-2015
91 The Flash #116 Rogue Time 24-03-2015
92 Arrow #317 Suicidal Tendencies 25-03-2015
93 The Flash #117 Tricksters 31-03-2015
94 Arrow #318 Public Enemy 01-04-2015
95 The Flash #118 All Star Team Up 14-04-2015
96 Arrow #319 Broken Arrow 15-04-2015
97 The Flash #119 Who Is Harrison Wells? 21-04-2015
98 Arrow #320 The Fallen 22-04-2015
99 The Flash #120 The Trap 28-04-2015
100 Arrow #321 Al Sah-him 29-04-2015
101 The Flash #121 Grodd Lives 05-05-2015
102 Arrow #322 This Is Your Sword 06-05-2015
103 The Flash #122 Rogue Air 12-05-2015
104 Arrow #323 My Name Is Oliver Queen 13-05-2015
105 The Flash #123 Fast Enough 19-05-2015
106 The Flash #201 The Man Who Saved Central City 06-10-2015
107 Arrow #401 Green Arrow 07-10-2015
108 The Flash #201 Flash of Two Worlds 13-10-2015
109 Arrow #402 The Candidate 14-10-2015
110 The Flash #203 Family of Rogues 20-10-2015
111 Arrow #403 Restoration 21-10-2015
112 Supergirl #101 Pilot 26-10-2015
113 The Flash #204 The Fury of Firestorm 27-10-2015
114 Arrow #404 Beyond Redemption 28-10-2015
115 Supergirl #102 Stronger Together 02-11-2015
116 The Flash #205 The Darkness and the Light 03-11-2015
117 Arrow #405 Haunted 04-11-2015
118 Supergirl #103 Fight or Flight 09-11-2015
119 The Flash #206 Enter Zoom 10-11-2015
120 Arrow #406 Lost Souls 11-11-2015
121 Supergirl #105 Livewire 16-11-2015
122 The Flash #207 Gorilla Warfare 17-11-2015
123 Arrow #407 Brotherhood 18-11-2015
124 Supergirl #104 How Does She Do It? 23-11-2015
125 Supergirl #106 Red Faced 30-11-2015
126 The Flash #208 Legends of Today 01-12-2015
127 Arrow #408 Legends of Yesterday 02-12-2015
128 Supergirl #107 Human for a Day 07-12-2015
129 The Flash #209 Running to Stand Still 08-12-2015
130 Arrow #409 Dark Waters 09-12-2015
131 Supergirl #108 Hostile Takeover 14-12-2015
132 Supergirl #109 Blood Bonds 04-01-2016
133 Supergirl #110 Childish Things 18-01-2016
134 The Flash #210 Potential Energy 19-01-2016
135 Arrow #410 Blood Debts 20-01-2016
136 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #101 Pilot, Part 1 21-01-2016
137 Supergirl #111 Strange Visitor from Another Planet 25-01-2016
138 The Flash #211 The Reverse-Flash Returns 26-01-2016
139 Arrow #411 A.W.O.L. 27-01-2016
140 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #102 Pilot, Part 2 28-01-2016
141 Supergirl #112 Bizarro 01-02-2016
142 The Flash #212 Fast Lane 02-02-2016
143 Arrow #412 Unchained 03-02-2016
144 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #103 Blood Ties 04-02-2016
145 Supergirl #113 For the Girl Who Has Everything 08-02-2016
146 The Flash #213 Welcome to Earth-2 09-02-2016
147 Arrow #413 Sins of the Father 10-02-2016
148 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #104 White Knights 11-02-2016
149 The Flash #214 Escape from Earth-2 16-02-2016
150 Arrow #414 Code of Silence 17-02-2016
151 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #105 Fail-Safe 18-02-2016
152 Supergirl #114 Truth, Justice and the American Way 22-02-2016
153 The Flash #215 King Shark 23-02-2016
154 Arrow #415 Taken 24-02-2016
155 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #106 Star City 2046 25-02-2016
156 Supergirl #115 Solitude 29-02-2016
157 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #107 Marooned 03-03-2016
158 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #108 Night of the Hawk 10-03-2016
159 Supergirl #116 Falling 14-03-2016
160 Supergirl #117 Manhunter 21-03-2016
161 The Flash #216 Trajectory 22-03-2016
162 Arrow #416 Broken Hearts 23-03-2016
163 Supergirl #118 World’s Finest 28-03-2016
164 The Flash #217 Flash Back 29-03-2016
165 Arrow #417 Beacon of Hope 30-03-2016
166 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #109 Left Behind 31-03-2016
167 Arrow #418 Eleven-Fifty-Nine 06-04-2016
168 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #110 Progeny 07-04-2016
160 Supergirl #119 Myriad 11-04-2016
170 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #111 The Magnificent Eight 14-04-2016
171 Supergirl #120 Better Angels 18-04-2016
172 The Flash #218 Versus Zoom 19-04-2016
173 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #112 Last Refufe 21-04-2016
174 The Flash #219 Back to Normal 26-04-2016
175 Arrow #419 Canary Cry 27-04-2016
176 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #113 Leviathan 28-04-2016
177 The Flash #220 Rupture 03-05-2016
178 Arrow #420 Genesis 04-05-2016
179 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #114 River of Time 05-05-2016
180 The Flash #221 The Runaway Dinosaur 10-05-2016
181 Arrow #421 Monument Point 11-05-2016
182 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #115 Destiny 12-05-2016
183 The Flash #222 Invincible 17-05-2016
184 Arrow #422 Lost in the Flood 18-05-2016
185 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #116 Legendary 19-05-2016
186 The Flash #223 The Race of His Life 24-05-2016
187 Arrow #423 Schism 25-05-2016
188 The Flash #301 Flashpoint 04-10-2016
189 Arrow #501 Legacy 05-10-2016
190 Supergirl #201 The Adventures of Supergirl 10-10-2016
191 The Flash #302 Paradox 11-10-2016
192 Arrow #502 The Recruits 12-10-2016
193 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #201 Out of Time 13-10-2016
194 Supergirl #202 The Last Children of Krypton 17-10-2016
195 The Flash #303 Magenta 18-10-2016
196 Arrow #503 A Matter of Trust 19-10-2016
197 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #202 The Justice Society of America 20-10-2016
198 Supergirl #203 Welcome to Earth 24-10-2016
199 The Flash #304 The New Rogues 25-10-2016
200 Arrow #504 Penance 26-10-2016
201 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #203 Shogun 27-10-2016
202 Supergirl #204 Survivors 31-10-2016
203 The Flash #305 Monster 01-11-2016
204 Arrow #505 Human Target 02-11-2016
205 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #204 Abominations 03-11-2016
206 Supergirl #205 Crossfire 07-11-2016
207 Arrow #506 So It Begins 09-11-2016
208 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #205 Compromised 10-11-2016
209 Supergirl #206 Changing 14-11-2016
210 The Flash #306 Shade 15-11-2016
211 Arrow #507 Vigilante 16-11-2016
212 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #206 Outlaw Country 17-11-2016
213 Supergirl #207 The Darkest Place 21-11-2016
214 The Flash #307 Killer Frost 22-11-2016
215 Supergirl #208 Medusa 28-11-2016
216 The Flash #308 Invasion! 29-11-2016
217 Arrow #508 Invasion! 30-11-2016
218 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #207 Invasion! 01-12-2016
219 The Flash #309 The Present 06-12-2016
220 Arrow #509 What We Leave Behind 07-12-2016
221 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #208 The Chicago Way 08-12-2016
222 Supergirl #209 Supergirl Lives 23-01-2017
223 The Flash #310 Borrowing Problems from the Future 24-01-2017
224 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #209 Raiders of the Lost Art 24-01-2017
225 Arrow #510 Who Are You? 25-01-2017
226 Supergirl #210 We Can Be Heroes 30-01-2017
227 The Flash #311 Dead or Alive 31-01-2017
228 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #210 The Legion of Doom 31-01-2017
229 Arrow #511 Second Chances 01-02-2017
230 Supergirl #211 The Martian Chronicles 06-02-2017
231 The Flash #312 Untouchable 07-02-2017
232 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #211 Turncoat 07-02-2017
233 Arrow #512 Bratva 08-02-2017
234 Supergirl #212 Luthors 13-02-2017
235 Arrow #513 Spectre of the Gun 15-02-2017
236 Supergirl #213 Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk 20-02-2017
237 The Flash #313 Attack on Gorilla City 21-02-2017
238 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #212 Camelot/3000 21-02-2017
239 Arrow #514 The Sin-Eater 22-02-2017
240 Supergirl #214 Homecoming 27-02-2017
241 The Flash #314 Attack on Central City 28-02-2017
242 Arrow #515 Fighting Fire With Fire 01-03-2017
243 Supergirl #215 Exodus 06-03-2017
244 The Flash #315 The Wrath of Savitar 07-03-2017
245 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #213 Land of the Lost 07-03-2017
246 The Flash #316 Into the Speed Force 14-03-2017
247 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #214 Moonshot 14-03-2017
248 Arrow #516 Checkmate 15-03-2017
249 Supergirl #216 Star-Crossed 20-03-2017
250 The Flash #317 Duet 21-03-2017
251 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #215 Fellowship of the Spear 21-03-2017
252 Arrow #517 Kapiushon 22-03-2017
253 Supergirl #217 Distant Sun 27-03-2017
254 The Flash #318 Abra Kadabra 28-03-2017
255 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #216 Doomworld 28-03-2017
256 Arrow #518 Disbanded 29-03-2017
257 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #217 Aruba 04-04-2017
258 Supergirl #218 Ace Reporter 24-04-2017
259 The Flash #319 The Once and Future Flash 25-04-2017
260 Arrow #519 Dangerous Liaisons 26-04-2017
261 Supergirl #219 Alex 01-05-2017
262 The Flash #320 I Know Who You Are 02-05-2017
263 Arrow #520 Underneath 03-05-2017
264 Supergirl #220 City of Lost Children 08-05-2017
265 The Flash #321 Cause and Effect 09-05-2017
266 Arrow #521 Honor Thy Fathers 10-05-2017
267 Supergirl #221 Resist 15-05-2017
268 The Flash #322 Infantino Street 16-05-2017
269 Arrow #522 Missing 17-05-2017
270 Supergirl #222 Nevertheless, She Persisted 22-05-2017
271 The Flash #323 Finish Line 23-05-2017
272 Arrow #523 Lian Yu 24-05-2017
273 Supergirl #301 Girl of Steel 09-10-2017
274 The Flash #401 The Flash Reborn 10-10-2017
275 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #301 Aruba-Con 10-10-2017
276 Arrow #601 Fallout 12-10-2017
277 Supergirl #302 Triggers 16-10-2017
278 The Flash #402 Mixed Signals 17-10-2017
279 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #302 Freakshow 17-10-2017
280 Arrow #602 Tribute 19-10-2017
281 Supergirl #303 Far from the Tree 23-10-2017
282 The Flash #403 Luck Be a Lady 24-10-2017
283 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #303 Zari 24-10-2017
284 Arrow #603 Next of Kin 26-10-2017
285 Supergirl #304 The Faithful 30-10-2017
286 The Flash #404 Elongated Journey into Night 31-10-2017
287 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #304 Phone Home 31-10-2017
288 Arrow #604 Reversal 02-11-2017
289 Supergirl #305 Damage 06-11-2017
290 The Flash #405 Girls Night Out 07-11-2017
291 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #305 Return of the Mack 07-11-2017
292 Arrow #605 Deathstroke Returns 09-11-2017
293 Supergirl #306 Midvale 13-11-2017
294 The Flash #406 When Harry Met Harry… 14-11-2017
295 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #306 Helen Hunt 14-11-2017
296 Arrow #606 Promises Kept 16-11-2017
297 Supergirl #307 Wake Up 20-11-2017
298 The Flash #407 Therefore I Am 21-11-2017
299 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #307 Welcome to the Jungle 21-11-2017
300 Arrow #607 Thanksgiving 23-11-2017
301 Supergirl #308 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1 27-11-2017
302 Arrow #608 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2 27-11-2017
303 The Flash #408 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3 28-11-2017
304 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #308 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4 28-11-2017
305 Supergirl #309 Reign 04-12-2017
306 The Flash #409 Don’t Run 05-12-2017
307 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #309 Beebo the God of War 05-12-2017
308 Arrow #609 Irreconcilable Differences 07-12-2017
309 Supergirl #310 Legion of Superheroes 15-01-2018
310 The Flash #410 The Trial of the Flash 16-01-2018
311 Black Lightning #101 The Resurrection 16-01-2018
312 Arrow #610 Divided 18-01-2018
313 Supergirl #311 Fort Rozz 22-01-2018
314 The Flash #411 The Elongated Knight Rises 23-01-2018
315 Black Lightning #102 LaWanda: The Book of Hope 23-01-2018
316 Arrow #611 We Fall 25-01-2018
317 Supergirl #312 For Good 29-01-2018
318 The Flash #412 Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash 30-01-2018
319 Black Lightning #103 LaWanda: The Book of Burial 30-01-2018
320 Arrow #612 All for Nothing 01-02-2018
321 Supergirl #313 Both Sides Now 05-02-2018
322 The Flash #413 True Colors 06-02-2018
323 Black Lightning #104 Black Jesus 06-02-2018
324 Arrow #613 The Devil’s Greatest Trick 08-02-2018
325 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #310 Daddy Darhkest 12-02-2018
326 Black Lightning #105 And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light 13-02-2018
327 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #311 Here I Go Again 19-02-2018
328 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #312 The Curse of the Earth Totem 26-02-2018
329 The Flash #414 Subject 9 27-02-2018
330 Black Lightning #106 Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder 27-02-2018
331 Arrow #614 Collision Course 01-03-2018
332 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #313 No Country for Old Dads 05-03-2018
333 The Flash #415 Enter Flashtime 06-03-2018
334 Black Lightning #107 Equinox: The Book of Fate 06-03-2018
335 Arrow #615 Doppelgänger 08-03-2018
336 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #314 Amazing Grace 12-03-2018
337 The Flash #416 Run, Iris, Run 13-03-2018
338 Black Lightning #108 The Book of Revelations 13-03-2018
339 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #315 Necromancing the Stone 19-03-2018
340 Black Lightning #109 The Book of Little Black Lies 20-03-2018
341 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #316 I, Ava 26-03-2018
342 Black Lightning #110 Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption 27-03-2018
343 Arrow #616 The Thanatos Guild 29-03-2018
344 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #317 Guest Starring John Noble 02-04-2018
345 Black Lightning #111 Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion 03-04-2018
346 Arrow #617 Brothers in Arms 05-04-2018
347 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #318 The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly 09-04-2018
348 The Flash #417 Null and Annoyed 10-04-2018
349 Black Lightning #112 The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain 10-04-2018
350 Arrow #618 Fundamentals 12-04-2018
351 Supergirl #314 Schott Through the Heart 16-04-2018
352 The Flash #418 Lose Yourself 17-04-2018
353 Black Lightning #113 Shadow of Death: The Book of War 17-04-2018
354 Arrow #619 The Dragon 19-04-2018
355 Supergirl #315 In Search of Lost Time 23-04-2018
356 The Flash #419 Fury Rogue 24-04-2018
357 Arrow #620 Shifting Allegiances 26-04-2018
358 Supergirl #316 Of Two Minds 30-04-2018
359 The Flash #420 Therefore She Is 01-05-2018
360 Arrow #621 Docket No. 11-19-41-73 03-05-2018
361 Supergirl #317 Trinity 07-05-2018
362 The Flash #421 Harry and the Harrisons 08-05-2018
363 Arrow #622 The Ties That Bind 10-05-2018
364 Supergirl #318 Shelter from the Storm 14-05-2018
365 The Flash #422 Think Fast 15-05-2018
366 Arrow #623 Life Sentence 17-05-2018
367 Supergirl #319 The Fanatical 21-05-2018
368 The Flash #423 We Are the Flash 22-05-2018
369 Supergirl #320 Dark Side of the Moon 28-05-2016
370 Supergirl #321 Not Kansas 04-06-2018
371 Supergirl #322 Make It Reign 11-06-2018
372 Supergirl #323 Battles Lost and Won 18-06-2018
373 The Flash #501 Nora 09-10-2018
374 Black Lightning #201 The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies 09-10-2018
375 Supergirl #401 American Alien 14-10-2018
376 Arrow #701 Inmate 4587 15-10-2018
377 The Flash #502 Blocked 16-10-2018
378 Black Lightning #202 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues 16-10-2018
379 Supergirl #402 Fallout 21-10-2018
380 Arrow #702 The Longbow Hunters 22-10-2018
381 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #401 The Virgin Gary 22-10-2018
382 The Flash #503 The Death of Vibe 23-10-2018
383 Black Lightning #203 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry 23-10-2018
384 Supergirl #403 Man of Steel 28-10-2018
385 Arrow #703 Crossing Lines 29-10-2018
386 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #402 Witch Hunt 29-10-2018
387 The Flash #504 News Flash 30-10-2018
388 Black Lightning #204 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak 30-10-2018
389 Supergirl #404 Ahimsa 04-11-2018
390 Arrow #704 Level Two 05-11-2018
391 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #403 Dancing Queen 05-11-2018
392 Supergirl #405 Parasite Lost 11-11-2018
393 Arrow #705 The Demon 12-11-2018
394 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #404 Wet Hot American Bummer 12-11-2018
395 The Flash #505 All Doll’d Up 13-11-2018
396 Black Lightning #205 The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem 13-11-2018
397 Supergirl #406 Call to Action 18-11-2018
398 Arrow #706 Due Process 19-11-2018
399 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #405 Tagumo Attacks!!! 19-11-2018
400 The Flash #506 The Icicle Cometh 20-11-2018
401 Black Lightning #206 The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi 20-11-2018
402 Supergirl #407 Rather the Fallen Angel 25-11-2018
403 Arrow #707 The Slabside Redemption 26-11-2018
404 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #406 Tender Is the Nate 26-11-2018
405 The Flash #507 O Come, All Ye Thankful 27-11-2018
406 Black Lightning #207 The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange 27-11-2018
407 Supergirl #408 Bunker Hill 02-12-2018
408 Arrow #708 Unmasked 03-12-2018
409 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #407 Hell No, Dolly! 03-12-2018
410 The Flash #508 What’s Past Is Prologue 04-12-2018
411 Black Lightning #208 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus 04-12-2018
412 The Flash #509 Elseworlds, Part 1 09-12-2018
413 Arrow #709 Elseworlds, Part 2 10-12-2018
414 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #408 Legends of To-Meow-Meow 10-12-2018
415 Supergirl #409 Elseworlds, Part 3 11-12-2018
416 Black Lightning #209 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi 11-12-2018
417 The Flash #510 The Flash and the Furious 15-01-2019
418 Supergirl #410 Suspicious Minds 20-01-2019
419 Arrow #710 My Name Is Emiko Queen 21-01-2019
420 Black Lightning #210 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros 21-01-2018
421 The Flash #511 Seeing Red 22-01-2019
422 Supergirl #411 Blood Memory 27-01-2019
423 Arrow #711 Past Sins 28-01-2019
424 Black Lightning #211 The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son 28-01-2019
425 The Flash #512 Memorabilia 29-01-2019
426 Arrow #712 Emerald Archer 04-02-2019
427 Black Lightning #212 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust 04-02-2019
428 The Flash #513 Goldfaced 05-02-2019
429 Arrow #713 Star City Slayer 11-02-2019
430 Black Lightning #213 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire 11-02-2019
431 The Flash #514 Cause and XS 12-02-2019
432 Supergirl #412 Menagerie 17-02-2019
433 Supergirl #413 What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way? 03-03-2019
434 Black Lightning #214 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin 04-03-2019
435 Arrow #714 Brothers and Sisters 11-03-2019
436 Black Lightning #215 The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha 11-03-2019
437 The Flash #515 King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd 05-03-2019
438 Supergirl #414 Stand and Deliver 10-03-2019
439 Arrow #715 Training Day 11-03-2019
440 The Flash #516 Failure Is an Orphan 12-03-2019
441 Supergirl #415 O Brother, Where Art Thou? 17-03-2019
442 Arrow #716 Star City 2040 18-03-2019
443 Black Lightning #216 The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega 18-03-2019
444 The Flash #517 Time Bomb 19-03-2019
445 Supergirl #416 The House of L 24-03-2019
446 Arrow #717 Inheritance 25-03-2019
447 Supergirl #417 All About Eve 31-03-2019
448 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #409 Lucha de Apuestas 01-04-2019
449 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #410 The Getaway 08-04-2019
450 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #411 Séance & Sensibility 15-04-2019
451 Arrow #718 Lost Canary 15-04-2019
452 The Flash #518 Godspeed 16-04-2019
453 Supergirl #418 Crime and Punishment 21-04-2019
454 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #412 The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe 22-04-2019
455 Arrow #719 Spartan 22-04-2019
456 The Flash #519 Snow Pack 23-04-2019
457 Supergirl #419 American Dreamer 28-04-2019
458 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #413 Egg MacGuffin 29-04-2019
459 Arrow #720 Confessions 29-04-2019
460 The Flash #520 Gone Rogue 30-04-2019
461 Supergirl #420 Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up? 05-05-2019
462 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #414 Nip/Stuck 06-05-2019
463 Arrow #721 Living Proof 06-05-2019
464 The Flash #521 The Girl with the Red Lightning 07-05-2019
465 Supergirl #421 Red Dawn 12-05-2019
466 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #415 Terms of Service 13-05-2019
467 Arrow #722 You Have Saved This City 13-05-2019
468 The Flash #522 Legacy 14-05-2019
469 Supergirl #422 The Quest for Peace 19-05-2019
470 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #416 Hey, World! 20-05-2019
471 Batwoman #101 Pilot 06-10-2019
472 Supergirl #501 Event Horizon 06-10-2019
473 Black Lightning #301 The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of the Blackbird 07-10-2019
474 The Flash #601 Into the Void 08-10-2019
475 Batwoman #102 The Rabbit Hole 13-10-2019
476 Supergirl #502 Stranger Beside Me 13-10-2019
477 Black Lightning #302 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two: Maryam’s Tasbih 14-10-2019
478 The Flash #602 A Flash of the Lightning 15-10-2019
479 Arrow #801 Starling City 15-10-2019
480 Batwoman #103 Down Down Down 20-10-2019
481 Supergirl #503 Blurred Lines 20-10-2019
482 Black Lightning #303 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three: Agent Odell’s Pipe-Dream 21-10-2019
483 The Flash #603 Dead Man Running 22-10-2019
484 Arrow #802 Welcome to Hong Kong 22-10-2019
485 Batwoman #104 Who Are You? 27-10-2019
486 Supergirl #504 In Plain Sight 27-10-2019
487 Black Lightning #304 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four: Lynn’s Ouroboros 28-10-2019
488 The Flash #604 There Will Be Blood 29-10-2019
489 Arrow #803 Leap of Faith 29-10-2019
490 Batwoman #105 Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale 03-11-2019
491 Supergirl #505 Dangerous Liaisons 03-11-2019
492 The Flash #605 Kiss Kiss Breach Breach 05-11-2019
493 Arrow #804 Present Tense 05-11-2019
494 Batwoman #106 I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury 10-11-2019
495 Supergirl #506 Confidence Women 10-11-2019
496 Black Lightning #305 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five: Requiem for Tavon 11-11-2019
497 Batwoman #107 Tell Me the Truth 17-11-2019
498 Supergirl #507 Tremors 17-11-2019
499 Black Lightning #306 The Book of Resistance: Chapter One: Knocking on Heaven’s Door 18-11-2019
500 The Flash #606 License to Elongate 19-11-2019
501 Arrow #805 Prochnost 19-11-2019
502 Black Lightning #307 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two: Henderson’s Opus 25-11-2019
503 The Flash #607 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1 26-11-2019
504 Arrow #806 Reset 26-11-2019
505 Batwoman #108 A Mad Tea-Party 01-12-2019
506 Supergirl #508 The Wrath of Rama Khan 01-12-2019
507 Black Lightning #308 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle of Franklin Terrace 02-12-2019
508 The Flash #608 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2 03-12-2019
509 Arrow #807 Purgatory 03-12-2019
510 Supergirl #509 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One 08-12-2019
511 Batwoman #109 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two 09-12-2019
512 Black Lightning #309 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis 09-12-2019
513 The Flash #609 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three 10-12-2019
514 Arrow #808 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four 14-01-2020
515 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #508 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five 14-01-2020
516 Batwoman #110 How Queer Everything Is Today! 19-01-2020
517 Supergirl #510 The Bottle Episode 19-01-2020
518 Black Lightning #310 The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn 20-01-2020
519 Arrow #809 Green Arrow and the Canaries 21-01-2020
520 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #501 Meet the Legends 21-01-2020
521 Batwoman #111 An Un-Birthday Present 26-01-2020
522 Supergirl #511 Back from the Future – Part 1 26-01-2020
523 Black Lightning #311 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction 27-01-2020
524 Arrow #810 Fadeout 28-01-2020
525 Black Lightning #312 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three: Motherless ID 03-02-2020
526 The Flash #610 Marathon 04-02-2020
527 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #502 Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me 04-02-2020
528 Black Lightning #313 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four 10-02-2020
529 The Flash #611 Love Is a Battlefield 11-02-2020
530 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #503 Slay Anything 11-02-2020
531 Batwoman #112 Take Your Choice 16-02-2020
532 Supergirl #512 Back from the Future – Part 2 16-02-2020
533 The Flash #612 A Girl Named Sue 18-02-2020
534 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #504 A Head of Her Time 18-02-2020
535 Batwoman #113 Drink Me 23-02-2020
536 Supergirl #513 It’s a Super Life 23-02-2020
537 Black Lightning #314 The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming 24-02-2020
538 The Flash #613 Grodd Friended Me 25-02-2020
539 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #505 Mortal Khanbat 25-02-2020
540 Black Lightning #315 The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain’t Free 02-03-2020
541 Batwoman #114 Grinning from Ear to Ear 08-03-2020
542 Supergirl #514 The Bodyguard 08-03-2020
543 Black Lightning #316 The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation 09-03-2020
544 The Flash #614 Death of the Speed Force 10-03-2020
545 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #506 Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac 10-03-2020
546 Batwoman #115 Off With Her Head 15-03-2020
547 Supergirl #515 Reality Bytes 15-03-2020
548 The Flash #615 The Exorcism of Nash Wells 17-03-2020
549 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #507 Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness 17-03-2020
550 Batwoman #116 Through the Looking Glass 22-03-2020
551 Supergirl #516 Alex in Wonderland 22-03-2020
552 The Flash #616 So Long and Goodnight 21-04-2020
553 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #509 Zari, Not Zari 21-04-2020
554 Batwoman #117 A Narrow Escape 26-04-2020
555 The Flash #617 Liberation 28-04-2020
556 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #510 The Great British Fake-Off 28-04-2020
557 Batwoman #118 If You Believe in Me, I’ll Believe in You 03-05-2020
558 Supergirl #517 Deus Lex Machina 03-05-2020
559 The Flash #618 Pay the Piper 05-05-2020
560 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #511 Ship Broken 05-05-2020
561 Batwoman #119 A Secret Kept from All the Rest 10-05-2020
562 Supergirl #518 The Missing Link 10-05-2020
563 The Flash #619 Success Is Assured 12-05-2020
564 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #512 Freaks and Greeks 12-05-2020
565 Batwoman #120 O, Mouse! 17-05-2020
566 Supergirl #519 Immortal Kombat 17-05-2020
567 DC’s Stargirl #101 Pilot 18-05-2020
568 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #513 I Am Legends 19-05-2020
569 DC’s Stargirl #102 S.T.R.I.P.E. 25-05-2020
570 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #514 The One Where We’re Trapped on TV 26-05-2020
571 DC’s Stargirl #103 Icicle 01-06-2020
572 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #515 Swan Thong 01-06-2020
573 DC’s Stargirl #104 Wildcat 08-06-2020
574 DC’s Stargirl #105 Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite 15-06-2020
575 DC’s Stargirl #106 Episode 106 22-06-2020
576 DC’s Stargirl #107 Episode 107 29-06-2020
577 DC’s Stargirl #108 Episode 108 06-07-2020
578 DC’s Stargirl #109 Episode 109 13-07-2020
579 DC’s Stargirl #110 Episode 110 20-07-2020
580 DC’s Stargirl #111 Episode 111 27-07-2020
581 DC’s Stargirl #112 Episode 112 03-08-2020
582 DC’s Stargirl #113 Episode 113 10-08-2020

