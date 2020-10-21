Netflix: How to Watch the Arrowverse in Chronological Order on Netflix

548 episodes, 9 seasons, 5 series, and hundreds of hours of content, that’s what awaits you with the galactic sized binge of the Arrowverse on Netflix. Below is a list compiled from Reddit that is the complete guide on how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2020. And yes, we know that the CW recently changed the name Arrowverse to CWVerse, but let’s face it – that’s just wrong and no one will ever call it that!

Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. All five series are available to stream on Netflix right now. So, if you’re still stuck at home due to the pandemic, now’s your chance to get caught up!

The watch guide goes through all eight years of the Arrowverse and compiled the full list on how to watch all five series in chronological order. The crossovers won’t be an issue either, as they included when, how, and where to watch all of the Arrowverse crossovers.

So! Here we go! Enjoy! We’re expecting a complete report of each episode by Friday!

The Master List

Earth-Prime

Arrow

No. Issue Title Release Date 1 #101 Pilot 10-10-2012 2 #102 Honor Thy Father 17-10-2012 3 #103 Lone Gunmen 24-10-2012 4 #104 An Innocent Man 31-10-2012 5 #105 Damaged 07-11-2012 6 #106 Legacies 14-11-2012 7 #107 Muse of Fire 28-11-2012 8 #108 Vendetta 05-12-2012 9 #109 Year’s End 12-12-2012 10 #110 Burned 16-01-2013 11 #111 Trust but Verify 23-01-2013 12 #112 Vertigo 30-01-2013 13 #113 Betrayal 06-02-2013 14 #114 The Odyssey 13-02-2013 15 #115 Dodger 20-02-2013 16 #116 Dead to Rights 27-02-2013 17 #117 The Huntress Returns 20-03-2013 18 #118 Salvation 27-03-2013 19 #119 Unfinished Business 03-04-2013 20 #120 Home Invasion 24-04-2013 21 #121 The Undertaking 01-05-2013 22 #122 Darkness on the Edge of Town 08-05-2013 23 #123 Sacrifice 15-05-2013 24 #201 City of Heroes 09-10-2013 25 #202 Identity 16-10-2013 26 #203 Broken Dolls 23-10-2013 27 #204 Crucible 30-10-2013 28 #205 League of Assassins 06-11-2013 29 #206 Keep Your Enemies Closer 13-11-2013 30 #207 State v. Queen 20-11-2013 31 #208 The Scientist 04-12-2013 32 #209 Three Ghosts 11-12-2013 33 #210 Blast Radius 15-01-2014 34 #211 Blind Spot 22-01-2014 35 #212 Tremors 29-01-2014 36 #213 Heir to the Demon 05-02-2014 37 #214 Time of Death 26-02-2014 38 #215 The Promise 05-03-2014 39 #216 Suicide Squad 19-03-2014 40 #217 Birds of Prey 26-03-2014 41 #218 Deathstroke 02-04-2014 42 #219 The Man Under the Hood 16-04-2014 43 #220 Seeing Red 23-04-2014 44 #221 City of Blood 30-04-2014 45 #222 Streets of Fire 07-05-2014 46 #223 Unthinkable 14-05-2014 47 #301 The Calm 08-10-2014 48 #302 Sara 15-10-2014 49 #303 Corto Maltese 22-10-2014 50 #304 The Magician 29-10-2014 51 #305 The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak 05-11-2014 52 #306 Guilty 12-11-2014 53 #307 Draw Back Your Bow 19-11-2014 54 #308 The Brave and the Bold 03-12-2014 55 #309 The Climb 10-12-2014 56 #310 Left Behind 21-01-2015 57 #311 Midnight City 28-01-2015 58 #312 Uprising 04-02-2015 59 #313 Canaries 11-02-2015 60 #314 The Return 18-02-2015 61 #315 Nanda Parbat 25-02-2015 62 #316 The Offer 18-03-2015 63 #317 Suicidal Tendencies 25-03-2015 64 #318 Public Enemy 01-04-2015 65 #319 Broken Arrow 15-04-2015 66 #320 The Fallen 22-04-2015 67 #321 Al Sah-him 29-04-2015 68 #322 This Is Your Sword 06-05-2015 69 #323 My Name Is Oliver Queen 13-05-2015 70 #401 Green Arrow 07-10-2015 71 #402 The Candidate 14-10-2015 72 #403 Restoration 21-10-2015 73 #404 Beyond Redemption 28-10-2015 74 #405 Haunted 04-11-2015 75 #406 Lost Souls 11-11-2015 76 #407 Brotherhood 18-11-2015 77 #408 Legends of Yesterday 02-12-2015 78 #409 Dark Waters 09-12-2015 79 #410 Blood Debts 20-01-2016 80 #411 A.W.O.L. 27-01-2016 81 #412 Unchained 03-02-2016 82 #413 Sins of the Father 10-02-2016 83 #414 Code of Silence 17-02-2016 84 #415 Taken 24-02-2016 85 #416 Broken Hearts 23-03-2016 86 #417 Beacon of Hope 30-03-2016 87 #418 Eleven-Fifty-Nine 06-04-2016 88 #419 Canary Cry 27-04-2016 89 #420 Genesis 04-05-2016 90 #421 Monument Point 11-05-2016 91 #422 Lost in the Flood 18-05-2016 92 #423 Schism 25-05-2016 93 #501 Legacy 05-10-2016 94 #502 The Recruits 12-10-2016 95 #503 A Matter of Trust 19-10-2016 96 #504 Penance 26-10-2016 97 #505 Human Target 02-11-2016 98 #506 So It Begins 09-11-2016 99 #507 Vigilante 16-11-2016 100 #508 Invasion! 30-11-2016 101 #509 What We Leave Behind 07-12-2016 102 #510 Who Are You? 25-01-2017 103 #511 Second Chances 01-02-2017 104 #512 Bratva 08-02-2017 105 #513 Spectre of the Gun 15-02-2017 106 #514 The Sin-Eater 22-02-2017 107 #515 Fighting Fire With Fire 01-03-2017 108 #516 Checkmate 15-03-2017 109 #517 Kapiushon 22-03-2017 110 #518 Disbanded 29-03-2017 111 #519 Dangerous Liaisons 26-04-2017 112 #520 Underneath 03-05-2017 113 #521 Honor Thy Fathers 10-05-2017 114 #522 Missing 17-05-2017 115 #523 Lian Yu 24-05-2017 116 #601 Fallout 12-10-2017 117 #602 Tribute 19-10-2017 118 #603 Next of Kin 26-10-2017 119 #604 Reversal 02-11-2017 120 #605 Deathstroke Returns 09-11-2017 121 #606 Promises Kept 16-11-2017 122 #607 Thanksgiving 23-11-2017 123 #608 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2 27-11-2017 124 #609 Irreconcilable Differences 07-12-2017 125 #610 Divided 18-01-2018 126 #611 We Fall 25-01-2018 127 #612 All for Nothing 01-02-2018 128 #613 The Devil’s Greatest Trick 08-02-2018 129 #614 Collision Course 01-03-2018 130 #615 Doppelgänger 08-03-2018 131 #616 The Thanatos Guild 29-03-2018 132 #617 Brothers in Arms 05-04-2018 133 #618 Fundamentals 12-04-2018 134 #619 The Dragon 19-04-2018 135 #620 Shifting Allegiances 26-04-2018 136 #621 Docket No. 11-19-41-73 03-05-2018 137 #622 The Ties That Bind 10-05-2018 138 #623 Life Sentence 17-05-2018 139 #701 Inmate 4587 15-10-2018 140 #702 The Longbow Hunters 22-10-2018 141 #703 Crossing Lines 29-10-2018 142 #704 Level Two 05-11-2018 143 #705 The Demon 12-11-2018 144 #706 Due Process 19-11-2018 145 #707 The Slabside Redemption 26-11-2018 146 #708 Unmasked 03-12-2018 147 #709 Elseworlds, Part 2 10-12-2018 148 #710 My Name Is Emiko Queen 21-01-2019 149 #711 Past Sins 28-01-2019 150 #712 Emerald Archer 04-02-2019 151 #713 Star City Slayer 11-02-2019 152 #714 Brothers and Sisters 04-03-2019 153 #715 Training Day 11-03-2019 154 #716 Star City 2040 18-03-2019 155 #717 Inheritance 25-03-2019 156 #718 Lost Canary 15-04-2019 157 #719 Spartan 22-04-2019 453 #720 Confessions 29-04-2019 159 #721 Living Proof 06-05-2019 160 #722 You Have Saved This City 13-05-2019 161 #801 Starling City 15-10-2019 162 #802 Welcome to Hong Kong 22-10-2019 163 #803 Leap of Faith 29-10-2019 164 #804 Present Tense 05-11-2019 165 #805 Prochnost 19-11-2019 166 #806 Reset 26-11-2019 167 #807 Purgatory 03-12-2019 168 #808 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four 14-01-2020 169 #809 Green Arrow and the Canaries 21-01-2020 170 #810 Fadeout 28-01-2020

The Flash

No. Issue Title Release Date 1 #101 Pilot 07-10-2014 2 #102 The Fastest Man Alive 14-10-2014 3 #103 Things You Can’t Outrun 21-10-2014 4 #104 Going Rogue 28-10-2014 5 #105 Plastique 11-11-2014 6 #106 The Flash Is Born 18-11-2014 7 #107 Power Outage 25-11-2014 8 #108 Flash vs. Arrow 02-12-2014 9 #109 The Man in the Yellow Suit 09-12-2014 10 #110 Revenge of the Rogues 20-01-2015 11 #111 The Sound and the Fury 27-01-2015 12 #112 Crazy for You 03-02-2015 13 #113 The Nuclear Man 10-02-2015 14 #114 Fallout 17-02-2015 15 #115 Out of Time 17-03-2015 16 #116 Rogue Time 24-03-2015 17 #117 Tricksters 31-03-2015 18 #118 All Star Team Up 14-04-2015 19 #119 Who Is Harrison Wells? 21-04-2015 20 #120 The Trap 28-04-2015 21 #121 Grodd Lives 05-05-2015 22 #122 Rogue Air 12-05-2015 23 #123 Fast Enough 19-05-2015 24 #201 The Man Who Saved Central City 06-10-2015 25 #202 Flash of Two Worlds 13-10-2015 26 #203 Family of Rogues 20-10-2015 27 #204 The Fury of Firestorm 27-10-2015 28 #205 The Darkness and the Light 03-11-2015 29 #206 Enter Zoom 10-11-2015 30 #207 Gorilla Warfare 17-11-2015 31 #208 Legends of Today 01-12-2015 32 #209 Running to Stand Still 08-12-2015 33 #210 Potential Energy 19-01-2016 34 #211 The Reverse-Flash Returns 26-01-2016 35 #212 Fast Lane 02-02-2016 36 #213 Welcome to Earth-2 09-02-2016 37 #214 Escape from Earth-2 16-02-2016 38 #215 King Shark 23-02-2016 39 #216 Trajectory 22-03-2016 40 #217 Flash Back 29-03-2016 41 #218 Versus Zoom 19-04-2016 42 #219 Back to Normal 26-04-2016 43 #220 Rupture 03-05-2016 44 #221 The Runaway Dinosaur 10-05-2016 45 #222 Invincible 17-05-2016 46 #223 The Race of His Life 24-05-2016 47 #301 Flashpoint 04-10-2016 48 #302 Paradox 11-10-2016 49 #303 Magenta 18-10-2016 50 #304 The New Rogues 25-10-2016 51 #305 Monster 01-11-2016 52 #306 Shade 15-11-2016 53 #307 Killer Frost 22-11-2016 54 #308 Invasion! 29-11-2016 55 #309 The Present 06-12-2016 56 #310 Borrowing Problems from the Future 24-01-2017 57 #311 Dead or Alive 31-01-2017 58 #312 Untouchable 07-02-2017 59 #313 Attack on Gorilla City 21-02-2017 60 #314 Attack on Central City 28-02-2017 61 #315 The Wrath of Savitar 07-03-2017 62 #316 Into the Speed Force 14-03-2017 63 #317 Duet 21-03-2017 64 #318 Abra Kadabra 28-03-2017 65 #319 The Once and Future Flash 25-04-2017 66 #320 I Know Who You Are 02-05-2017 67 #321 Cause and Effect 09-05-2017 68 #322 Infantino Street 16-05-2017 69 #323 Finish Line 23-05-2017 70 #401 The Flash Reborn 10-10-2017 71 #402 Mixed Signals 17-10-2017 72 #403 Luck Be a Lady 24-10-2017 73 #404 Elongated Journey into Night 31-10-2017 74 #405 Girls Night Out 07-11-2017 75 #406 When Harry Met Harry… 14-11-2017 76 #407 Therefore I Am 21-11-2017 77 #408 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3 28-11-2017 78 #409 Don’t Run 05-12-2017 79 #410 The Trial of the Flash 16-01-2018 80 #411 The Elongated Knight Rises 23-01-2018 81 #412 Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash 30-01-2018 82 #413 True Colors 06-02-2018 83 #414 Subject 9 27-02-2018 84 #415 Enter Flashtime 06-03-2018 85 #416 Run, Iris, Run 13-03-2018 86 #417 Null and Annoyed 10-04-2018 87 #418 Lose Yourself 17-04-2018 88 #419 Fury Rogue 24-04-2018 89 #420 Therefore She Is 01-05-2018 90 #421 Harry and the Harrisons 08-05-2018 91 #422 Think Fast 15-05-2018 92 #423 We Are the Flash 22-05-2018 93 #501 Nora 09-10-2018 94 #502 Blocked 16-10-2018 95 #503 The Death of Vibe 23-10-2018 96 #504 News Flash 30-10-2018 97 #505 All Doll’d Up 13-11-2018 98 #506 The Icicle Cometh 20-11-2018 99 #507 O Come, All Ye Thankful 27-11-2018 100 #508 What’s Past Is Prologue 04-12-2018 101 #509 Elseworlds, Part 1 09-12-2018 102 #510 The Flash and the Furious 15-01-2019 103 #511 Seeing Red 22-01-2019 104 #512 Memorabilia 29-01-2019 105 #513 Goldfaced 05-02-2019 106 #514 Cause and XS 12-02-2019 107 #515 King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd 05-03-2019 108 #516 Failure Is an Orphan 12-03-2019 109 #517 Time Bomb 19-03-2019 110 #518 Godspeed 16-04-2019 111 #519 Snow Pack 23-04-2019 112 #520 Gone Rogue 30-04-2019 113 #521 The Girl with the Red Lightning 07-05-2019 114 #522 Legacy 14-05-2019 115 #601 Into the Void 08-10-2019 116 #602 A Flash of the Lightning 15-10-2019 117 #603 Dead Man Running 22-10-2019 118 #604 There Will Be Blood 29-10-2019 119 #605 Kiss Kiss Breach Breach 05-11-2019 120 #606 License to Elongate 19-11-2019 121 #607 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1 26-11-2019 122 #608 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 03-12-2019 123 #609 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three 10-12-2019 124 #610 Marathon 04-02-2020 125 #611 Love Is a Battlefield 11-02-2020 126 #612 A Girl Named Sue 18-02-2020 127 #613 Grodd Friended Me 25-02-2020 128 #614 Death of the Speed Force 10-03-2020 129 #615 The Exorcism of Nash Wells 17-03-2020 130 #616 So Long and Goodnight 21-04-2020 131 #617 Liberation 28-04-2020 132 #618 Pay the Piper 05-05-2020 133 #619 Success Is Assured 12-05-2020

Supergirl

No. Issue Title Release Date 1 #101 Pilot 26-10-2015 2 #102 Stronger Together 02-11-2015 3 #103 Fight or Flight 09-11-2015 4 #105 Livewire 16-11-2015 5 #104 How Does She Do It? 23-11-2015 6 #106 Red Faced 30-11-2015 7 #107 Human for a Day 07-12-2015 8 #108 Hostile Takeover 14-12-2015 9 #109 Blood Bonds 04-01-2016 10 #110 Childish Things 18-01-2016 11 #111 Strange Visitor from Another Planet 25-01-2016 12 #112 Bizarro 01-02-2016 13 #113 For the Girl Who Has Everything 08-02-2016 14 #114 Truth, Justice and the American Way 22-02-2016 15 #115 Solitude 29-02-2016 16 #116 Falling 14-03-2016 17 #117 Manhunter 21-03-2016 18 #118 World’s Finest 28-03-2016 19 #119 Myriad 11-04-2016 20 #120 Better Angels 18-04-2016 21 #201 The Adventures of Supergirl 10-10-2016 22 #202 The Last Children of Krypton 17-10-2016 23 #203 Welcome to Earth 24-10-2016 24 #204 Survivors 31-10-2016 25 #205 Crossfire 07-11-2016 26 #206 Changing 14-11-2016 27 #207 The Darkest Place 21-11-2016 28 #208 Medusa 28-11-2016 29 #209 Supergirl Lives 23-01-2017 30 #210 We Can Be Heroes 30-01-2017 31 #211 The Martian Chronicles 06-02-2017 32 #212 Luthors 13-02-2017 33 #213 Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk 20-02-2017 34 #214 Homecoming 27-02-2017 35 #215 Exodus 06-03-2017 36 #216 Star-Crossed 20-03-2017 37 #217 Distant Sun 27-03-2017 38 #218 Ace Reporter 24-04-2017 39 #219 Alex 01-05-2017 40 #220 City of Lost Children 08-05-2017 41 #221 Resist 15-05-2017 42 #222 Nevertheless, She Persisted 22-05-2017 43 #301 Girl of Steel 09-10-2017 44 #302 Triggers 16-10-2017 45 #303 Far from the Tree 23-10-2017 46 #304 The Faithful 30-10-2017 47 #305 Damage 06-11-2017 48 #306 Midvale 13-11-2017 49 #307 Wake Up 20-11-2017 50 #308 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1 27-11-2017 51 #309 Reign 04-12-2017 52 #310 Legion of Superheroes 15-01-2018 53 #311 Fort Rozz 22-01-2018 54 #312 For Good 29-01-2018 55 #313 Both Sides Now 05-02-2018 56 #314 Schott Through the Heart 16-04-2018 57 #315 In Search of Lost Time 23-04-2018 58 #316 Of Two Minds 30-04-2018 59 #317 Trinity 07-05-2018 60 #318 Shelter from the Storm 14-05-2018 61 #319 The Fanatical 21-05-2018 62 #320 Dark Side of the Moon 28-05-2016 63 #321 Not Kansas 04-06-2018 64 #322 Make It Reign 11-06-2018 65 #323 Battles Lost and Won 18-06-2018 66 #401 American Alien 14-10-2018 67 #402 Fallout 21-10-2018 68 #403 Man of Steel 28-10-2018 69 #404 Ahimsa 04-11-2018 70 #405 Parasite Lost 11-11-2018 71 #406 Call to Action 18-11-2018 72 #407 Rather the Fallen Angel 25-11-2018 73 #408 Bunker Hill 02-12-2018 74 #409 Elseworlds, Part 3 11-12-2018 75 #410 Suspicious Minds 20-01-2019 76 #411 Blood Memory 27-01-2019 77 #412 Menagerie 17-02-2019 78 #413 What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way? 03-03-2019 79 #414 Stand and Deliver 10-03-2019 80 #415 O Brother, Where Art Thou? 17-03-2019 81 #416 The House of L 24-03-2019 82 #417 All About Eve 31-03-2019 83 #418 Crime and Punishment 21-04-2019 84 #419 American Dreamer 28-04-2019 85 #420 Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up? 05-05-2019 86 #421 Red Dawn 12-05-2019 87 #422 The Quest for Peace 19-05-2019 88 #501 Event Horizon 06-10-2019 89 #502 Stranger Beside Me 13-10-2019 90 #503 Blurred Lines 20-10-2019 91 #504 In Plain Sight 27-10-2019 92 #505 Dangerous Liaisons 03-11-2019 93 #506 Confidence Women 10-11-2019 94 #507 Tremors 17-11-2019 95 #508 The Wrath of Rama Khan 01-12-2019 96 #509 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One 08-12-2019 97 #510 The Bottle Episode 19-01-2020 98 #511 Back from the Future – Part 1 26-01-2020 99 #512 Back from the Future – Part 2 16-02-2020 100 #513 It’s a Super Life 23-02-2020 101 #514 The Bodyguard 08-03-2020 102 #515 Reality Bytes 15-03-2020 103 #516 Alex in Wonderland 22-03-2020 104 #517 Deus Lex Machina 03-05-2020 105 #518 The Missing Link 10-05-2020 106 #519 Immortal Kombat 17-05-2020

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Note: This list uses the official production numbers as issue numbers to avoid any confusion. Episode 508 was aired before episode 501.

No. Issue Title Release Date 1 #101 Pilot, Part 1 21-01-2016 2 #102 Pilot, Part 2 28-01-2016 3 #103 Blood Ties 04-02-2016 4 #104 White Knights 11-02-2016 5 #105 Fail-Safe 18-02-2016 6 #106 Star City 2046 25-02-2016 7 #107 Marooned 03-03-2016 8 #108 Night of the Hawk 10-03-2016 9 #109 Left Behind 31-03-2016 10 #110 Progeny 07-04-2016 11 #111 The Magnificent Eight 14-04-2016 12 #112 Last Refufe 21-04-2016 13 #113 Leviathan 28-04-2016 14 #114 River of Time 05-05-2016 15 #115 Destiny 12-05-2016 16 #116 Legendary 19-05-2016 17 #201 Out of Time 13-10-2016 18 #202 The Justice Society of America 20-10-2016 19 #203 Shogun 27-10-2016 20 #204 Abominations 03-11-2016 21 #205 Compromised 10-11-2016 22 #206 Outlaw Country 17-11-2016 23 #207 Invasion! 01-12-2016 24 #208 The Chicago Way 08-12-2016 25 #209 Raiders of the Lost Art 24-01-2017 26 #210 The Legion of Doom 31-01-2017 27 #211 Turncoat 07-02-2017 28 #212 Camelot/3000 21-02-2017 29 #213 Land of the Lost 07-03-2017 30 #214 Moonshot 14-03-2017 31 #215 Fellowship of the Spear 21-03-2017 32 #216 Doomworld 28-03-2017 33 #217 Aruba 04-04-2017 34 #301 Aruba-Con 10-10-2017 35 #302 Freakshow 17-10-2017 36 #303 Zari 24-10-2017 37 #304 Phone Home 31-10-2017 38 #305 Return of the Mack 07-11-2017 39 #306 Helen Hunt 14-11-2017 40 #307 Welcome to the Jungle 21-11-2017 41 #308 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4 28-11-2017 42 #309 Beebo the God of War 05-12-2017 43 #310 Daddy Darhkest 12-02-2018 44 #311 Here I Go Again 19-02-2018 45 #312 The Curse of the Earth Totem 26-02-2018 46 #313 No Country for Old Dads 05-03-2018 47 #314 Amazing Grace 12-03-2018 48 #315 Necromancing the Stone 19-03-2018 49 #316 I, Ava 26-03-2018 50 #317 Guest Starring John Noble 02-04-2018 51 #318 The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly 09-04-2018 52 #401 The Virgin Gary 22-10-2018 53 #402 Witch Hunt 29-10-2018 54 #403 Dancing Queen 05-11-2018 55 #404 Wet Hot American Bummer 12-11-2018 56 #405 Tagumo Attacks!!! 19-11-2018 57 #406 Tender Is the Nate 26-11-2018 58 #407 Hell No, Dolly! 03-12-2018 59 #408 Legends of To-Meow-Meow 10-12-2018 60 #409 Lucha de Apuestas 01-04-2019 61 #410 The Getaway 08-04-2019 62 #411 Séance & Sensibility 15-04-2019 63 #412 The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe 22-04-2019 64 #413 Egg MacGuffin 29-04-2019 65 #414 Nip/Stuck 06-05-2019 66 #415 Terms of Service 13-05-2019 67 #416 Hey, World! 20-05-2019 68 #508 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five 14-01-2020 69 #501 Meet the Legends 21-01-2020 70 #502 Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me 04-02-2020 71 #503 Slay Anything 11-02-2020 72 #504 A Head of Her Time 18-02-2020 73 #505 Mortal Khanbat 25-02-2020 74 #506 Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac 10-03-2020 75 #507 Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness 17-03-2020 76 #509 Zari, Not Zari 21-04-2020 77 #510 The Great British Fake-Off 28-04-2020 78 #511 Ship Broken 05-05-2020 79 #512 Freaks and Greeks 12-05-2020 80 #513 I Am Legends 19-05-2020 81 #514 The One Where We’re Trapped on TV 26-05-2020 82 #515 Swan Thong 01-06-2020

Batwoman

No. Issue Title Release Date 1 #101 Pilot 06-10-2019 2 #102 The Rabbit Hole 13-10-2019 3 #103 Down Down Down 20-10-2019 4 #104 Who Are You? 27-10-2019 5 #105 Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale 03-11-2019 6 #106 I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury 10-11-2019 7 #107 Tell Me the Truth 17-11-2019 8 #108 A Mad Tea-Party 01-12-2019 9 #109 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two 09-12-2019 10 #110 How Queer Everything Is Today! 19-01-2020 11 #111 An Un-Birthday Present 26-01-2020 12 #112 Take Your Choice 16-02-2020 13 #113 Drink Me 23-02-2020 14 #114 Grinning from Ear to Ear 08-03-2020 15 #115 Off With Her Head 15-03-2020 16 #116 Through the Looking Glass 22-03-2020 17 #117 A Narrow Escape 26-04-2020 18 #118 If You Believe in Me, I’ll Believe in You 03-05-2020 19 #119 A Secret Kept from All the Rest 10-05-2020 20 #120 O, Mouse! 17-05-2020

Black Lightning

No. Issue Title Release Date 1 #101 The Resurrection 16-01-2018 2 #102 LaWanda: The Book of Hope 23-01-2018 3 #103 LaWanda: The Book of Burial 30-01-2018 4 #104 Black Jesus 06-02-2018 5 #105 And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light 13-02-2018 6 #106 Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder 27-02-2018 7 #107 Equinox: The Book of Fate 06-03-2018 8 #108 The Book of Revelations 13-03-2018 9 #109 The Book of Little Black Lies 20-03-2018 10 #110 Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption 27-03-2018 11 #111 Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion 03-04-2018 12 #112 The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain 10-04-2018 13 #113 Shadow of Death: The Book of War 17-04-2018 14 #201 The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies 09-10-2018 15 #202 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues 16-10-2018 16 #203 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry 23-10-2018 17 #204 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak 30-10-2018 18 #205 The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem 13-11-2018 19 #206 The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi 20-11-2018 20 #207 The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange 27-11-2018 21 #208 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus 04-12-2018 22 #209 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi 11-12-2018 23 #210 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros 21-01-2018 24 #211 The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son 28-01-2019 25 #212 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust 04-02-2019 26 #213 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire 11-02-2019 27 #214 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin 04-03-2019 28 #215 The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha 11-03-2019 29 #216 The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega 18-03-2019 30 #301 The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of the Blackbird 07-10-2019 31 #302 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two: Maryam’s Tasbih 14-10-2019 32 #303 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three: Agent Odell’s Pipe-Dream 21-10-2019 33 #304 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four: Lynn’s Ouroboros 28-10-2019 34 #305 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five: Requiem for Tavon 11-11-2019 35 #306 The Book of Resistance: Chapter One: Knocking on Heaven’s Door 18-11-2019 36 #307 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two: Henderson’s Opus 25-11-2019 37 #308 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle of Franklin Terrace 02-12-2019 38 #309 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis 09-12-2019 39 #310 The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn 20-01-2020 40 #311 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction 27-01-2020 41 #312 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three: Motherless ID 03-02-2020 42 #313 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four: Grab the Strap 10-02-2020 43 #314 The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming 24-02-2020 44 #315 The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain’t Free 02-03-2020 45 #316 The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation 09-03-2020

Constantine

No. Issue Title Release Date 1 #101 Non Est Asylum 24-10-2014 2 #102 The Darkness Beneath 31-10-2014 3 #103 The Devil’s Vinyl 07-11-2014 4 #104 A Feast of Friends 14-11-2014 5 #105 Danse Vaudou 21-11-2014 6 #106 The Rage of Caliban 28-11-2014 7 #107 Blessed Are the Damned 05-12-2014 8 #108 The Saint of Last Resorts 12-12-2014 9 #109 The Saint of Last Resorts: Part Two 16-01-2015 10 #110 Quid Pro Quo 23-01-2015 11 #111 A Whole World Out There 30-01-2015 12 #112 Angels and Ministers of Grace 06-02-2015 13 #113 Waiting for the Man 13-02-2015

Vixen

No. Issue Title Release Date 1 #101 Episode One 25-08-2015 2 #102 Episode Two 01-09-2015 3 #103 Episode Three 08-09-2015 4 #104 Episode Four 15-09-2015 5 #105 Episode Five 22-09-2015 6 #106 Episode Six 29-09-2015 7 #201 Episode One 13-10-2016 8 #202 Episode Two 21-10-2016 9 #203 Episode Three 28-10-2016 10 #204 Episode Four 04-11-2016 11 #205 Episode Five 11-11-2016 12 #206 Episode Six 18-11-2016

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

No. Issue Title Release Date 1 #101 A Hero Rises: Episode One 08-12-2017 2 #102 A Hero Rises: Episode Two 08-12-2017 3 #103 A Hero Rises: Episode Three 08-12-2017 4 #104 A Hero Rises: Episode Four 08-12-2017 5 #105 A Hero Rises: Episode Five 08-12-2017 6 #106 A Hero Rises: Episode Six 08-12-2017 7 #201 Earth-X: Episode One 19-07-2018 8 #202 Earth-X: Episode Two 19-07-2018 9 #203 Earth-X: Episode Three 19-07-2018 10 #204 Earth-X: Episode Four 19-07-2018 11 #205 Earth-X: Episode Five 19-07-2018 12 #206 Earth-X: Episode Six 19-07-2018

Crossovers

Year Three

No. Series Issue Title Release Date 67 The Flash #108 Flash vs. Arrow 02-12-2014 68 Arrow #308 The Brave and the Bold 03-12-2014

Year Four

No. Series Issue Title Release Date 126 The Flash #208 Legends of Today 01-12-2015 127 Arrow #408 Legends of Yesterday 02-12-2015

Supergirl and The Flash

Note: These are not directly connected to one another. They merely complement each other.

No. Series Issue Title Release Date 163 Supergirl #118 World’s Finest 28-03-2016 250 The Flash #317 Duet 21-03-2017

Year Five

* Optional viewing

Year Six

No. Series Issue Title Release Date 301 Supergirl #308 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1 27-11-2017 302 Arrow #608 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2 27-11-2017 303 The Flash #408 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3 28-11-2017 304 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #308 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4 28-11-2017

Year Seven

No. Series Issue Title Release Date 412 The Flash #509 Elseworlds, Part 1 09-12-2018 413 Arrow #709 Elseworlds, Part 2 10-12-2018 415 Supergirl #409 Elseworlds, Part 3 11-12-2018

Year Eight

No. Series Issue Title Release Date 510 Supergirl #509 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One 08-12-2019 511 Batwoman #109 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two 09-12-2019 512 Black Lightning #309 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis* 09-12-2019 513 The Flash #609 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three 10-12-2019 514 Arrow #808 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four 14-01-2020 515 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #508 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five 14-01-2020

* Optional viewing