Netflix: Jamie Foxx’s ‘Project Power’ Arrives Today and It’s Great!

Netflix’s Project Power is about a pill that gives people a random superpower for five minutes and you may feel like you’ve seen this movie before and it was called Limitless. However, it’s got plenty of freshness to it and, let’s face it, we’re all starving for a good superhero / action movie! Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback do an amazing job at giving us something to enjoy during the pandemic, when new content is limited.

The movie, directed by Nerve‘s Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, arrives today on Netflix.

Fishback plays Robin, a teenager whose life in the Big Easy is anything but as she’s forced to deal Power pills to help with her uninsured mom’s medical bills. To survive the mean streets, she’s forged a quiet alliance with Gordon-Levitt’s Frank, a cop who secretly pops Power pills to give him an edge against the city’s criminals.

Robin’s life suddenly gets a whole lot more dangerous when Foxx’s Art, a former soldier who may or may not be searching for his lost daughter, starts taking down dealers in his hunt for the source of the Power pills.

When someone takes a pill, they aren’t sure what their superpower will be! That’s what makes this a bit different than other similar premises. Plus, can you survive your superpower? That’s an even bigger mystery.

There isn’t a lot of depth to the film. However, if you’re looking for something fun and action-packed, Project Power will be a very satisfying film for you. With the limited opportunities, this is definitely one where you’ll want to grab your family or friends (social distance, y’all) and get on the couch this weekend. You won’t be disappointed.

Watch the preview below!